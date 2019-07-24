To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
INVESTIGATION INTO THE REVOLUTIONARY MIND PROGRAM AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, two characters from the Revolutionary War past come back to the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, for a time-traveling interview. This is the annual “Inquiry into the Revolutionary Mind” program, this year featuring two men in the caring professions — Dr. Jonathan Potts and Rev. Thomas Allen. The program begins at 2 p.m.
Modern-day historian and site interpreter Paul Andriscin will interview Potts and Allen, who were responsible for the well-being of the soldiers at Mount Independence. Potts was physician-surgeon for the Continental Army in this region, and Allen was a chaplain here in the fall of 1776 and June 1777.
Potts will be portrayed by Steve Whalen and Allen by Michael Blakeslee. Questions from the audience are welcome at the end.
The event is included in the regular admission fee of $5 for adults and free for children under 15. Please note the program is on Saturday, July 27, not Sunday, July 28, as it appears in some calendars. Enjoy the air-conditioned museum. While there you can visit the museum and walk any or all the six miles of trails on the over 300-acre site. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
The Mount Independence State Historic Site is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America. It is located near the end of Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village; carefully follow the signs. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 13.
For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov
DREAMCATCHER: LUNCH AND LEARN
A dreamcatcher workshop will be held on July 30 at the Castleton Community Center.
Dreamcatchers have two legends about their beginnings; one told by the Ojibwe and another told later by the Lakota after they learned about them through trade with the Ojibwe people. Both stories include spiders weaving their webs to catch and filter good and bad dreams before they enter a child’s head while sleeping. In other words, a dream catcher would trap the bad dreams that blew freely in the night air and keep them from entering the mind of those it protected. Each part of the dream catcher has a significant meaning and was usually made of a hoop, a web, feathers, beads, gemstones and arrowheads.
Make your reservation by Friday, July 26 to join us on Tuesday, July 30 for a delicious chicken breast with tarragon sauce lunch and to learn more about and make a Dreamcatcher of your own. We will start with lunch at noon and make the dreamcatchers shortly after. The fee is $6 which includes lunch and materials.
SUMMER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., in Bennington. Training is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration is required for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required.
Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.
For more information or to enroll call Mary Pleasant at 802-442-0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.
AUDUBON FIELD TRIP TO BUCKNER PRESERVE
August 3 Rutland County Audubon will be leading a morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fair Haven at 8:30 a.m. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders love to help you grow your birding skills! Check our website: www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or date/location changes due to weather or trail conditions. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RRMC OFFERS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SEMINARS
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to attend three free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, legal and financial planning and effective communication strategies. All classes will be held from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland.
Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required by contacting 802-772-2400 or visiting http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/
August 8: The Basics...Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease presented by Kay Jones, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
August 15: Dementia Conversations, presented by Jessica Kalb, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
August 22: Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Melissa Squires, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
