To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
LIVE RAPTOR SHOW
July 13 Mike Clough from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presents a program on raptors. Get face to face with owls, falcons, and hawks at the Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road. 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Free. Rain or shine! Brought to you by the Rutland County Audubon Society and the Maclure Library. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org; contact@maclurelibrary.org; 483-2972.
THE WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the award-winning film, “Isle of Dogs” on Saturday, July 13, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.
Director Wes Anderson (“Moonrise Kingdom,” “Rushmore”) is well known for his sly comedy and whimsical hand-made style of filmmaking, and in “Isle of Dogs” he uses stop-action animation to follow a boy’s odyssey in search of his lost dog. The film is set on a Japanese island where dogs are quarantined after the outbreak of the canine flu. Anderson’s characters are voiced by actors including Liev Schreiber, Koyu Rankin, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, and Yoko Ono. 2019 Academy Award Nominee, Best Animated Feature Film.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
THE GREEN MOUNTAIN BOYS PROJECT
Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m., members of the Green Mountain Boys Project will be speaking at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, about their special project. For the past three years, they have been researching the Green Mountain Boys of Vermont. This will be an illustrated talk with plenty of time for questions.
The group has focused for several years on the town of Shoreham, looking for the gravestones of Green Mountain Boys and clearing a cemetery. Their new project is based in Orwell. Find out how you can get involved. The program is cosponsored by the Shoreham Historical Society. The program is included in regular admission ($5 adults/free under 15).
Call 802-949-2000 for more information. The site is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont, six miles east of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. It is open daily, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., through October 13. Mount Independence is a National Historic Landmark and one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War archaeological sites in the country.
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. Join the Vermont state historic sites conversation on Facebook.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us July 18 for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
STORYTELLING WITH PICTURES
The Sparkle Barn is accepting proposals from storytellers who want to add a backdrop of visuals to their tale. Create a digital slideshow that will add another layer of depth to the story you share. We are looking for stories that teach us something — How to mountain bike down a ski slope. How to create a piece of art. How to organize your closet or your life. How to create a perfect floral arrangement. How do you make a cake from scratch. How do you do, what you do?
As in past storytelling events, you will have seven minutes to share your story, and in this special experience an opportunity to let your photography enhance your words. Think of it as reading a picture book for adults, to adults.
We will be selecting 10 stories; so please send your ideas to info@thesparklebarnshop.com by July 16. Tellers will be notified by July 22 and the event is on Friday, August 2 from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Audience members can reserve their seats by visiting thesparklebarnshop.com.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the Farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third-annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include an entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.