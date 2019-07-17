To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
MATTER OF BALANCE: MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLS
Have you turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls is a program for you.
Fear of falling can be just as dangerous as falling itself. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Many older adults also experience increased isolation and depression when they limit their interactions with family and friends. A Matter of Balance can help people improve their quality of life and remain independent. A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
The Castleton Community Center is offering a free Matter of Balance eight-week workshop beginning Thursday, July 25 and running through Sept. 12, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. A workbook is provided and hot and cold beverages will be available. You may bring a snack for the break. Class size is limited. Call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093 to register by Monday, July 22.
HOW TO WEED YOUR ATTIC AFTERNOON AT CHIMNEY POINT
Sunday, July 21, 2 — 4 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site is hosting its first “Blast from the Past” program of 2019 on the porch, with the topic of “How to Weed Your Attic.”
Archivists Elizabeth H. Dow and Lucinda P. Cockrell will be experts in residence on the porch to share their insights and advise you on how to “weed” your attic. They will offer a presentation first and then are open to questions. Bring your inquiries on what to do with grandma’s treasured item (is it really a treasure?). You are welcome to bring items or photos of items to ask for advice.
The program is included in the price of regular site admission ($5 adults/free under 15). Copies of Dow and Cockrell’s new book, “How to Weed Your Attic: Getting Rid of Junk without Destroying History,” will be available for purchase and signing.
Other summer “Blast from the Past” programs include “Historic Clocks and Watches Afternoon,” (August 11, noon to 4 p.m.) and “Working with Fiber,” (August 18, 2 — 4 p.m.).
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit: http://historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont State Historic Sites conversation on Facebook.
‘FORUM FOR A HATE-FREE VERMONT’ IN RUTLAND
Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that the third Forum for a HateFree Vermont will take place at Rutland High School in Rutland on July 25, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. The forum was organized in conjunction with the Vermont NAACP, the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, the chair of the Racial Disparities Panel, and others. The purpose of the forum is to encourage and facilitate community conversations about bias incidents and hate crimes in Vermont. Community members are encouraged to attend to tell their stories, learn, provide support, and share in a vision for a hate-free Vermont.
Representatives of marginalized groups have been invited to attend as panelists, including Vermont Pride Center, the Vermont Center for Independent Living, Migrant Justice, and more.
Rutland High School Cafeteria, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland. All are welcome. Community members have expressed a preference that there are no recording/cameras on during the event, and that participants who are willing to speak with members of the media will designate themselves.
ASTRONOMY NIGHT & LUNAR LANDING ANNIVERSARY
Weather permitting, members of the Green Mountain Astronomers will be on hand at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton on Saturday, July 20, for a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. They will be on hand from 7 to 11 p.m. and will share the view from their telescopes after dark.
Talk with the astronomers while enjoying the concurrent Hubbardton Town Family Fun afternoon and evening (4 to 9:30 p.m.), also weather permitting. If all goes well, watch the fireworks and then view the night sky through the telescopes.
Where were you when the first people landed on the moon 50 years ago?
To confirm the program is on, call 802-273-2282.
Consider bringing a flashlight. The Hubbardton Battlefield has little modern light pollution and a sweeping open sky, and is the perfect spot to observe the heavens.
Other 2019 astronomy programs at the battlefield, conditions permitting, are on August 10 and September 7.
For more information about the state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. Join the Vermont State Historic Sites on Facebook.
REVOLUTIONARY HISTORY & STORIES FOR CHILDREN AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Children ages 6 to 10 are invited to come to Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, VT, on Wednesday, July 24, for an hour of Revolutionary story time and experiences from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Bring your responsible adult with you. The program is a joint effort of the historic site and Orwell Free Library.
It will be an hour of stories, hands-on activities and simple crafts, and some outdoor time if the weather permits. The theme is the American Revolution and the history of Mount Independence. Bring snacks if you like or a picnic to enjoy afterward. A family donation of $5 is suggested.
Call 802-948-2000 for more information. A second one is planned for August 21 at 10:30 a.m.
For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us July 18 for the 3.7-mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
STORYTELLING WITH PICTURES
The Sparkle Barn is accepting proposals from storytellers who want to add a backdrop of visuals to their tale. Create a digital slideshow that will add another layer of depth to the story you share. We are looking for stories that teach us something — How to mountain bike down a ski slope. How to create a piece of art. How to organize your closet or your life. How to create a perfect floral arrangement. How do you make a cake from scratch? How do you do what you do?
As in past storytelling events, you will have seven minutes to share your story, and in this special experience an opportunity to let your photography enhance your words. Think of it as reading a picture book for adults, to adults.
We will be selecting 10 stories; so please send your ideas to info@thesparklebarnshop.com by July 16. Tellers will be notified by July 22 and the event is on Friday, August 2 from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Audience members can reserve their seats by visiting thesparklebarnshop.com.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third-annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include an entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RRMC OFFERS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SEMINARS
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to attend three free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, legal and financial planning and effective communication strategies. All classes will be held from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland.
Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required by contacting 802-772-2400 or visiting http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/
August 8: The Basics...Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease presented by Kay Jones, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
August 15: Dementia Conversations, presented by Jessica Kalb, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
August 22: Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Melissa Squires, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
