To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
BILLINGS FARM & MUSEUM CELEBRATES JULY 4TH
Celebrate the Billings Farm & Museum’s “Old Vermont 4th” on Thursday, July 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., featuring traditional music, flag-making, hand-cranked ice cream, horse-drawn wagon rides, patriotic speeches, and historic debate.
Throughout the day, families may make their own 43-star flags (the flag of 1890), fireworks stencils, and compete in sack races, crank fresh strawberry ice cream, and enjoy a wagon ride around the farm.
Debates and speeches have played a key role in the Independence Day observance, as was the reading of the Declaration of Independence, which will occur at noon. At 1:00 p.m., there will be a women’s debate of the topic: “Are the mental capacities of the sexes equal?” Adults and older students can test their 19th-century vocabulary skills in a spirited spelling bee. And at 2:00 p.m. a “historic baseball” game in the Billings’ fields. Join in or cheer on the teams!
Admission to An Old Vermont 4th includes all activities and programs, plus the operating dairy farm, farm life exhibits, and the restored and furnished 1890 Farm Manager’s House.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation Inc., a charitable non-profit institution. For further information: 802/457-2355 or www.billingsfarm.org.
REVOLUTIONARY WEEKEND AT HUBBARDTON BATTLEFIELD
Come to the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton, Vermont, the weekend of July 6 and 7, for the annual full-scale, living history weekend commemorating July 7, 1777, Revolutionary War battle fought here. Saturday 9:30 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 7:45 a.m. — 4 p.m., with the site closing at 5 p.m.
Scores of reenactors from around the northeast will set up camps to present to you this colorful history pageant, the largest Revolutionary War living history weekend in northern New England. They honor the war’s only battle fought solely in what would become Vermont.
The weekend offers activities for all ages and interests. Visitors can walk through the camps; talk with reenactors; observe tactical and artillery demonstrations and camp life activities, and take the guided camp and battlefield tours. Special children’s activities. Sutlers row provides a colonial shopping experience. Historians and reenactors will give talks throughout the weekend. Reenactors are planning on several new presentations, showcasing their skills at recreating the past. The museum is open both days, with a shop that has an excellent selection of books and other items relating to the American Revolution. Local groups provide a food stand both days.
The narrated military tacticals, on the slope of Monument Hill, will be held weather-permitting—Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The Sunday morning battle, 242 years ago to the day, starts forming at 7:30 a.m.—this battle formation is the weekend’s highlight. Muskets will sound in the distance, just before the soldiers emerge over Monument Hill.
Admission daily is $6.00 for adults and free for children under 15. There is nearby parking and a “people mover” from the parking area to the visitor center. The event is offered by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, re-enactor groups, and the Hubbardton Historical Society, with support from other local organizations and businesses.
The Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site is located on Monument Hill Road, 6 miles off VT Route 30 in Hubbardton, or 7 miles off exit 5 on US Route 4 in Castleton. The site is regularly open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays through October 13. For more information, call (802) 273-2282 or visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. Join the Vermont State Historic Sites on Facebook.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the Farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON ANNUAL MEETING AND POTLUCK
July 10 join us as we celebrate another year of enjoying birds and protecting their environment. There will be a brief business meeting, the election of officers and a member slide show. Bring a dish to share. Utensils and beverages provided. Proctor Library at 6 p.m. The public is invited to come to learn about RCAS and its activities.
LIVE RAPTOR SHOW
July 13 Mike Clough from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presents a program on raptors. Get face to face with owls, falcons, and hawks at the Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road. 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Free. Rain or shine! Brought to you by the Rutland County Audubon Society and the Maclure Library. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org; contact@maclurelibrary.org; 483-2972
THE MOONLIGHTERS — BIG BAND MUSIC
Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Wallingford Lodge on Elfin Lake. “The Moonlighters” is a Big Band group that has performed Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Tom Dorsey music at dance and concert venues throughout the Upper and Lower Valleys of NH and VT, as well as central Vermont since 1994. This concert will be held at the Wallingford Lodge near beautiful Elfin Lake so bring your chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The concert will be held in the Lodge in case of rain.
Suggested donations of $10 to $15 at the door with all proceeds going to the group less 10 percent to the Town. The Communication/Event Committee will be hosting the bake sale with proceeds supporting the monthly newsletter.
Call the town administrator at 802-446-2872 for more information. Wallingford Lodge is located at 386 Wallingford Lodge Lane off Waldo Lane in Wallingford, VT.
STORYTELLING WITH PICTURES
The Sparkle Barn is accepting proposals from storytellers who want to add a backdrop of visuals to their tale. Create a digital slideshow that will add another layer of depth to the story you share. We are looking for stories that teach us something — How to mountain bike down a ski slope. How to create a piece of art. How to organize your closet or your life. How to create a perfect floral arrangement. How do you make a cake from scratch. How do you do, what you do?
As in past storytelling events, you will have seven minutes to share your story, and in this special experience an opportunity to let your photography enhance your words. Think of it as reading a picture book for adults, to adults.
We will be selecting 10 stories; so please send your ideas to info@thesparklebarnshop.com by July 16. Tellers will be notified by July 22 and the event is on Friday, August 2 from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Audience members can reserve their seats by visiting thesparklebarnshop.com.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.