To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
VEGGIEVANGO® PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center will host this month’s VeggieVanGo program on Thursday, June 27 from 9 — 10 a.m. in the parking lot by the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo program provides free fresh, healthy veggies and fruits for low-income Vermonters. They also work with physicians and medical staff to identify patients and families who are experiencing hunger and “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables for a more nutritious diet. Along with the healthy, fresh food, VeggieVanGo volunteers and staff also offer cooking demos and taste tests of the vegetables available, paired with recipes and cooking tips
For more information contact the Vermont Foodbank at 1-800-585-2265 or email info@vtfoodbank.org.
THE MOONLIGHTERS — BIG BAND MUSIC
Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. at Wallingford Lodge on Elfin Lake. “The Moonlighters” is a Big Band group that has performed Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Tom Dorsey music at dance and concert venues throughout the Upper and Lower Valleys of NH and VT, as well as central Vermont since 1994. This concert will be held at the Wallingford Lodge near beautiful Elfin Lake so bring your chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The concert will be held in the Lodge in case of rain.
Suggested donations of $10 to $15 at the door with all proceeds going to the group less 10 percent to the Town. The Communication/Event Committee will be hosting the bake sale with proceeds supporting the monthly newsletter.
Call the town administrator at 802-446-2872 for more information. Wallingford Lodge is located at 386 Wallingford Lodge Lane off Waldo Lane in Wallingford, VT.
STORYTELLING WITH PICTURES
The Sparkle Barn is accepting proposals from storytellers who want to add a backdrop of visuals to their tale. Create a digital slideshow that will add another layer of depth to the story you share. We are looking for stories that teach us something — How to mountain bike down a ski slope. How to create a piece of art. How to organize your closet or your life. How to create a perfect floral arrangement. How do you make a cake from scratch. How do you do, what you do?
As in past storytelling events, you will have seven minutes to share your story, and in this special experience an opportunity to let your photography enhance your words. Think of it as reading a picture book for adults, to adults.
We will be selecting 10 stories; so please send your ideas to info@thesparklebarnshop.com by July 16. Tellers will be notified by July 22 and the event is on Friday, August 2 from 7:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Audience members can reserve their seats by visiting thesparklebarnshop.com.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the Farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
Pittsford resident Steve Spensley will be kicking off the summer tunes on June 25 with his Americana jams.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
Reading Frederick Douglass
In 1852, Frederick Douglass, one of our nation’s greatest orators and abolitionists, spoke at an event commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Douglass’s speech, The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro, remains emotionally powerful and thought-provoking more than a century and a half later.
Reading Frederick Douglass causes us to think about our nation’s history, opens up discourse about race relations and citizenship, and raises awareness of the role slavery and race continue to play.
Please join us at the Castleton Free Library Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. This is a participatory event and all are welcome to read parts of the speech. The library will have copies available to read from and a link to the speech may be found on our website, castletonfreelibrary.org. Light refreshments will be served.
Questions? 468-5574 or castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com
VERMONT LEGAL AID CLINIC
An attorney from the Senior Citizens Law Project of Vermont Legal Aid will be conducting a free legal advice clinic for Vermonters age 60 and older at the Castleton Community Center on Thursday, June 27. This clinic is sponsored by Vermont Legal Aid and Senior Solutions. To sign up for a free 20-minute consultation, call 802-468-3093. The attorney will be able to give legal advice or referrals on a wide variety of legal problems, such as wills, powers of attorney, landlord-tenant issues, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, other public benefits, debt collection, consumer issues, guardianship, divorce, foreclosure, small claims, bankruptcy, and any other civil legal matter. However, the attorney can’t help with criminal cases or problems, and it must be your own problem and not a question about a problem involving your neighbor or another family member. If you have received any paperwork about the problem, please bring it with you.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
CELEBRATE JULY 4TH IN WOODSTOCK
Green Mile Road Race and Kids Fun Run
Rain or shine. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with the 43rd Annual John Langhans 7.1 Green Mile Road Race and Kids Fun Run sponsored by The Spectrum Teen Center. Runners and walkers will enjoy a challenging course through beautiful Woodstock, starting and finishing at the Woodstock Village Green. The Kids Fun Run (for 10 and under) is a short loop around the Village Green. To register for the race as a runner or walker, register online at www.active.com: $30 for runners and walkers by July 3; $35 on race day (includes a cool T-shirt). Check-in/same day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Runners & walkers start: 8:30 a.m.; Kids Fun Run begins at 10:30 a.m.; no registration is necessary for the Kids Fun Run.
Post-race festivities will include music, division awards, and an award for the most patriotic costume. The Kids Fun Run (ages 10 & under) is free and all kids receive a finisher’s medal.
Billings Farm & Museum Old Vermont 4th
Woodstock Union High School
The excitement continues at 6 p.m. with children’s activities, and VT Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society returns with a variety of games for kids and adults and glow products. The Woodstock police, fire and EMS departments will be doing a “Touch a Truck” event in front of the Union Arena. Barbecue tent and cookout serving hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sausages, drinks, desserts and more. The Lazy Cow Vermont mobile ice cream café will serve local Vermont-made ice cream.
BorderStone, a Rock & Roll, Alt-Country, Rock-A-Billy and Blues band, will perform from 6 – 9:15 p.m. The Ora E. Paul American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 220 will perform a flag ceremony at 7 p.m. The Union Arena will offer ice skating from 7 – 8:30 p.m.; $5 to skate and rentals available for $6/person.
Capping off the evening is a spectacular July 4th fireworks display. For further information: www.townofwoodstock.org.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.