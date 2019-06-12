To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
VERMONT LEGAL AID CLINIC
An attorney from the Senior Citizens Law Project of Vermont Legal Aid will be conducting a free legal advice clinic for Vermonters age 60 and older at the Castleton Community Center on Thursday, June 27. This clinic is sponsored by Vermont Legal Aid and Senior Solutions. To sign up for a free 20-minute consultation, call 802-468-3093. The attorney will be able to give legal advice or referrals on a wide variety of legal problems, such as wills, powers of attorney, landlord-tenant issues, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, other public benefits, debt collection, consumer issues, guardianship, divorce, foreclosure, small claims, bankruptcy, and any other civil legal matter. However, the attorney can’t help with criminal cases or problems, and it must be your own problem and not a question about a problem involving your neighbor or another family member. If you have received any paperwork about the problem, please bring it with you.
HISTORY DAY CAMP FOR CHILDREN AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Fun and learning for children are on tap at the annual Mount Independence State Historic Site “Revolutionary Morning Camp” for children ages 7 to 12. The camp will be June 26-28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $75 and pre-registration is required.
Children will enjoy Revolutionary times learning about Mount Independence, archaeology and more, with walks, stories, and new hands-on activities. Mount Independence was an important place in the American Revolution, when thousands of soldiers built independence on Lake Champlain.
Camp space is limited. The fee includes all materials and simple snacks each day. For more information, to pre-register, and for information on sibling discounts and scholarships, contact the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, at 802-948-2000.
BOWLERS AIM TO STRIKE OUT HUNGER AT FUNDRAISER
Rutland Meals Challenge is hosting the 5th annual “Strike Out Hunger Benefit Bowl” at the Rutland Bowlerama on June 14 at 7 p.m. Bowlers will receive two games, shoe rental and snacks for $15 per person and $10 for children 12 & under. “Sponsored Bowlers,” who collect $50 or more in donations for Rutland Meals Challenge, bowl for free and will be eligible to win additional prizes. Donation forms may be found at: http://vtmealschallenge.wordpress.com. All bowlers are asked to register in advance by emailing vtmealschallenge@gmail.com.
#BROCSHOP — EXPLORING SELF-EMPLOYMENT
The Micro Business Development Program at BROC Community Action is offering a free Exploring Self-Employment workshop on Thursday, June 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The workshop will be held at their facility at 45 Union Street in Rutland and is for anyone who has ever wanted to make more money, turn a hobby into a business, wanted to be their own boss or already owns a business and just needs some guidance. All attendees will be entered into a door-prize drawing.
Pre-registration is appreciated. Call Annette at 802-665-1744 or email ahoyle@broc.org. Attendees can feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage.
For more information about the Micro Business Development Program and BROC Community Action visit broc.org.
CADWELL LOOP BIRDING WALK
On June 15, join Rutland County Audubon for a walk around the Cadwell Loop, part of the Pittsford Trails, one of RCAS’ birding hotspots. Meet at St. Alphonsus church parking lot on Rt. 7 in Pittsford at 8 a.m. (date change due to a muddy trail). birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
On June 22, join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
BIRD ANATOMY
On June 25, Rutland County Audubon VP Mike Blust will give a fun (yes, fun!) presentation on bird anatomy. While you are there you can check out the RCAS member bird photo exhibit. At the Maclure Library, corner of Adams St. and Rt. 7 in Pittsford, 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
BIRD AND WILDFLOWER WALK IN POULTNEY
On June 25, join Slate Valley Trails and the Rutland County Audubon Society for a slow-paced walk. All are welcome. Friendly and accomplished birders in the group will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water (and insect repellent if you use it), binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. Poultney River & Rail trail. Meet at the D&H Trail crossing on Main Street, Poultney, at 7:30 a.m. Easy terrain, 3.5 miles, 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Contact Joel Tilley for more info: jptilley50@gmail.com, or 802-298-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m.
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Call for vendors! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
