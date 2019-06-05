To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
HOUSEBLEND A CAPELLA CONCERT
The a cappella group HouseBlend will be performing on June 9 at 4 p.m. at the All Saints Anglican Church, 42 Woodstock Ave, Rutland.
Hear the joy of vocal music with songs in eight different languages. Freewill donation. Refreshments available.
VERMONT DAYS WEEKEND AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Saturday, June 8, 2019, is a day for interesting book discussion and learning at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont — part of Vermont Days Weekend, when admission to all Vermont state-owned historic sites is free.
From 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. the Orwell Free Library will be at the site to offer a group book discussion on Christopher Wren’s latest book, “Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution.” Bring your book and a picnic lunch. Call the library at 802-948-2041 for more information.
Then at 2 p.m. author Christopher Wren will speak about Ethan Allen, the Green Mountain Boys, and his book. Wren, a retired New York Times reporter and editor, is now a visiting professor at Dartmouth College. Is it a myth that Allen was a hero in the war? Copies of Wren’s book will be available for purchase and signing.
Call 802-949-2000 for more information. The site is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, six miles east of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Mount Independence is a National Historic Landmark and one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War archaeological sites in the country.
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit [http://www.historicsites.vermont.gov%20]www.historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont state historic sites conversation on Facebook.
ASTRONOMY NIGHT AT HUBBARDTON BATTLEFIELD
The first astronomy program of 2019 at the Hubbardton Battlefield is Saturday, June 8, weather and sky conditions permitting. Members of the Green Mountain Astronomers welcome you to explore the wonders of deep space. Night sky viewing begins about 9:10 p.m., and they will be on site until 11 p.m.
The astronomers will share their telescopes and knowledge. Bring a picnic for sunset if you like. Call 802-273-2282 to confirm the program is on. The event is part of Vermont Days weekend, when admission to all state-owned historic sites is free.
Consider bringing a flashlight. The Hubbardton Battlefield has little modern light pollution and a sweeping open sky, and is the perfect spot to observe the heavens.
Other 2019 astronomy programs at the battlefield, conditions permitting, are on July 20, August 10 and September 7.
The battlefield is the site of the only Revolutionary War battle fought in what would become Vermont. It is located in Hubbardton on Monument Hill Road, seven miles north of US Route 4 from Castleton, or six miles east of VT Route 30 in Hubbardton. The site is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through October 13. Regular admission is $3 adults and free for children under 15.
For more information about the state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. Join the Vermont state historic sites on Facebook.
#BROCSHOP — EXPLORING SELF-EMPLOYMENT
The Micro Business Development Program at BROC Community Action is offering a free Exploring Self-Employment workshop on Thursday, June 13 from 1 — 4 p.m. The workshop will be held at their facility at 45 Union Street in Rutland and is for anyone who has ever wanted to make more money, turn a hobby into a business, wanted to be their own boss or already owns a business and just needs some guidance. All attendees will be entered into a door prize drawing.
Pre-registration is appreciated. Call Annette at 802-665-1744 or email ahoyle@broc.org. Attendees can feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage.
For more information about the Micro Business Development Program and BROC Community Action visit broc.org.
BIRD AND WILDFLOWER WALK
Join Slate Valley Trails and the Rutland County Audubon Society on June 11 for a slow-paced hike (~3 miles, 3 to 3.5 hours). All are welcome. No worry if you can’t identify many birds. There will be many friendly and accomplished birders in the group who will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water (and insect repellent if you use it), binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. Contact Joel Tilley for more information: jptilley50@gmail.com (preferred method), or 802-298-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m. Castleton University Trails. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St. at 7:30 am. Parking lot is on the east side of South St., south of the crossing. Easy to moderate terrain.
CADWELL LOOP BIRDING WALK
On June 15, join Rutland County Audubon for a walk around the Cadwell Loop, part of the Pittsford Trails, one of RCAS’ birding hotspots. Meet at St. Alphonsus church parking lot on Rt. 7 in Pittsford at 8 a.m. (date change due to very muddy trail). birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
BIRD ANATOMY
On June 18, Rutland County Audubon VP Mike Blust will give a fun (yes, fun!) presentation on bird anatomy. While you are there you can check out the RCAS member bird photo exhibit. At the Maclure Library, corner of Adams St. and Rt. 7 in Pittsford, 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
FREE DIABETES MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Diabetes can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. If you are living with type 2 diabetes, the Healthier Living Workshop for Diabetes can get you the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent these serious problems. This free program will be held on Wednesdays, June 12 — July 17, from 9 — 11:30 a.m. at the Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, Vermont.
This small-group workshop is led by specially trained leaders, one of whom is a diabetic. You will learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress and handling sick days.
For more information and to register, contact Krista Neary, Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, at 802-776-5507.
LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS
Many people, particularly as they age, can develop health conditions that are persistent, long-term, and can impact their quality of life. These conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, heart disease, emphysema/COPD, depression and anxiety, are often called chronic conditions. They may not be life-threatening, but may shorten a person’s life span or reduce their quality of life.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free program, Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions, at the Godnick Center, starting June 12, 12:30 — 3 p.m. and running every Wednesday for six consecutive weeks.
This program focuses on helping people learn to make small, practical lifestyle changes, work alongside others who have similar health issues, learn how to communicate more effectively with their physician, and appropriately manage medications.
For more information or to enroll, contact Krista Neary, at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
OFF-SEASON CONDITIONING FOR THE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE
During the off-season, it is still important for school athletes to maintain some form of a conditioning program to reduce the risk of early-season injuries to keep their competitive edge. Rutland Regional Medical Center will be offering a free program, “Off-Season Conditioning for the High School Athlete,” Wednesday, June 12, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center in Conference Room B.
This program, presented by Tyler White, AT; Matt Howland, AT; and Dominick Maniery, AT from Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, is geared toward student-athletes grades 7-12, coaches and parents. It will focus on off-season strength & conditioning principles in preparation for the upcoming fall sports season. Strength training, flexibility & sport-specific conditioning programs will also be outlined.
For more information and to register, contact Community Education at www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Call for vendors! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
