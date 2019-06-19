To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
SUMMER MUSICAL
Calling all youth: The second annual summer musical at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Fair Haven will be Monday — Friday, June 24-28, 9 a.m — 3 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., with warm-up and dress rehearsal at 5:30 p.m., warm-up at 6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation for parents and guests. The Sunday, June 30 performance at 9:30 a.m. will be part of the Sunday service. Ages 7-15, no prior experience with singing or acting required. The emphasis is on enjoying the process and learning. Taught by June Hale and assisted by volunteer parents. $150 per student. To register call or email June Hale junehale2015@gmail.com or call 203-500-2796.
COMMUNITY CONTRA DANCE
Celebrate the Summer Solstice with a community contra dance June 22, 4 — 6 p.m. at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. Contra dancing is a traditional American folk dance accompanied by live music, typically from the traditional Celtic and New England traditions. Each dance is first taught by a caller and then danced to the music. All ages and skill levels are welcome to this event, no experience necessary. Alice Smolinsky will be calling out the steps while we spin to the rollicking tunes of Atlantic Crossing. Bring comfortable footwear that won’t mark up a wooden dance floor, and a water bottle. $10 per person, $15 per family. Questions? Contact Pamela Burlingame: pjbgame@gmail.com.
KILLINGTON ADVENTURE CENTER SUMMER KICKOFF
Killington Resort is kicking off the summer season by partnering with BROC Community Action to offer up to 50% off activity rates with the donation of three non-perishable food items on Friday, June 21. Discounts are available on activities such as mountain biking, golfing, scenic gondola rides and at the adventure center. Guests can exchange their food items for the discount at the Snowshed Sales Center, K-1 Express Gondola ticket window or Golf Course pro shop. This is a great way to start summer vacation with the kids and support local community members in need.
For information and details visit broc.org or Killington.com/events.
LAKE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE HISTORY TOUR
June 22, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. A guided walk exploring the history and views from the Lake Champlain Bridge. This “Points of Interest” guided bridge walk is offered by the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, Vermont, and Crown Point State Historic Site in Crown Point, New York. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson (VT) and Lisa Polay, Crown Point site manager, lead the tour.
Meet at the Crown Point State Historic Site museum on the New York foot of the bridge to start. Allow two hours for this walk back and forth on the bridge. Learn about the historic and archaeological importance of this crossing and beautiful location on Lake Champlain. Another tour is being offered on Sunday, September 15, 1 — 3 p.m.
The fee is $8 for adults, free for children under 15, and includes admission to the Chimney Point and Crown Point museums. Wear a hat and bring water. Bring a picnic to enjoy either before or after the walk.
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information. The site is regularly open Wednesdays through Sundays through October 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Crown Point State Historic Site is located at the New York foot of the bridge. Call 518-597-3666 for the Crown Point museum.
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit: http://historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont State Historic Sites conversation on Facebook.
DAIRY CELEBRATION DAYS
Billings Farm & Museum, Dairy Celebration Days will be Saturday and Sunday, June 22 & 23, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Celebrate Vermont’s rich dairy heritage during this two-day event by sampling delicious dairy products including our award-winning Billings Farm Cheddar Cheese, and taking part in engaging dairy education programs. Help make cheese, ice cream and butter, and learn how goat milk is made into soap. Also included in the weekend celebration is the Youth Invitational Dairy Show. Watch students from all around New England on Saturday as they prepare their cattle for the competition on Sunday. The operating dairy farm, farm life exhibits, and restored 1890 Farm Manager’s House are included in the admission fee.
Billings Farm is an operating Jersey dairy farm that continues a 148-year tradition of agricultural excellence and offers farm programs and historical exhibits that explore Vermont’s rural heritage and values. Open daily, April – October, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends Nov. – Feb., and Christmas & February vacation weeks, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: adults $16; 62 & over $14; children 5-15 $8; 3-4 $4; 2 & under free. The Farm & Museum is located one-half mile north of the Woodstock village green on Vermont Route 12. For information: 802-457-2355 or billingsfarm.org.
CASTLETON TOWN-WIDE YARD SALE
The Castleton Town-Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Outdoor spaces are available on the Castleton Community Center Green and indoors at the Center. Individuals or groups can purchase 10’ x 10’ spaces to set up a table or display items to sell. Outdoor spaces are $20 and indoor are $25. All spaces are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register early. For reservation forms, stop by the Center at 2108 Main Street, or go to our website, www.castletoncsi.org. At-home sales can be included on the “drive around” map distributed at the Community Center on Yard Sale day. All proceeds are used for the Castleton Community Seniors programs and services for the community including elderly and disabled transportation, senior meals and wellness classes. The Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale promises to be a day of fun and a chance to find bargains, treasures and one-of-a-kind items to fit everyone’s pocketbook. For information call 802-468-3093.
HISTORY DAY CAMP FOR CHILDREN AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Fun and learning for children are on tap at the annual Mount Independence State Historic Site “Revolutionary Morning Camp” for children ages 7 to 12. The camp will be June 26-28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fee is $75 and pre-registration is required.
Children will enjoy Revolutionary times learning about Mount Independence, archaeology and more, with walks, stories, and new hands-on activities. Mount Independence was an important place in the American Revolution, when thousands of soldiers built independence on Lake Champlain.
Camp space is limited. The fee includes all materials and simple snacks each day. For more information, to pre-register, and for information on sibling discounts and scholarships, contact the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, at 802-948-2000.
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Call for vendors! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
On June 22, join us for the 3.7-mile loop, or go halfway. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
BIRD ANATOMY
On June 25, Rutland County Audubon VP Mike Blust will give a fun (yes, fun!) presentation on bird anatomy. While you are there you can check out the RCAS member bird photo exhibit. At the Maclure Library, corner of Adams St. and Rt. 7 in Pittsford, 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
BIRD AND WILDFLOWER WALK IN POULTNEY
On June 25, join Slate Valley Trails and the Rutland County Audubon Society for a slow-paced walk. All are welcome. Friendly and accomplished birders in the group will happily share their knowledge with you. Bring water (and insect repellent if you use it), binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. Poultney River & Rail trail. Meet at the D&H Trail crossing on Main Street, Poultney, at 7:30 a.m. Easy terrain, 3.5 miles, 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Contact Joel Tilley for more info: jptilley50@gmail.com, or 802-298-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m.
VERMONT LEGAL AID CLINIC
An attorney from the Senior Citizens Law Project of Vermont Legal Aid will be conducting a free legal advice clinic for Vermonters age 60 and older at the Castleton Community Center on Thursday, June 27. This clinic is sponsored by Vermont Legal Aid and Senior Solutions. To sign up for a free 20-minute consultation, call 802-468-3093. The attorney will be able to give legal advice or referrals on a wide variety of legal problems, such as wills, powers of attorney, landlord-tenant issues, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, other public benefits, debt collection, consumer issues, guardianship, divorce, foreclosure, small claims, bankruptcy, and any other civil legal matter. However, the attorney can’t help with criminal cases or problems, and it must be your own problem and not a question about a problem involving your neighbor or another family member. If you have received any paperwork about the problem, please bring it with you.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information regarding sponsorship or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.