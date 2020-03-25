To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
RRMC RESCHEDULES ELECTIVE SURGERY & REHABILITATION APPOINTMENTS
Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, Rutland Regional will be rescheduling elective surgeries (a surgery that does not involve an emergency).
Rutland Regional is putting these changes in place to preserve the Operating Room specifically for urgent and emergency surgeries. This change is in accordance with recommendations from the American College of Surgeons.
We are also canceling all scheduled outpatient Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy appointments. Patients are already being contacted by their physician’s office about rescheduling their upcoming surgeries and therapy appointments.
BILLINGS CRAFTS & ACTIVITIES TO GO
Beginning on Thursday, March 19, Billings Farm & Museum will offer options for local families with kids at home, and for folks farther away who want to explore our farm and museum.
A “drive-through” outside our Visitor Center for local residents to pick up craft and activity kits to take home. The first drive-through is scheduled for Thursday, March 19 with distribution times from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. After this week, the drive-throughs will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with two distribution times each day. Alternate pick-up times can be arranged by emailing askus@billingsfarm.org.
Over the next few weeks, watch our YouTube and Facebook feeds for sketching and art projects, book readings, farmhouse tours and virtual visits with our farm animals.
Contact askus@billingsfarm.org to send in questions about our animals, the farm, our exhibits, and collections and we will use them in our videos. Visit www.billingsfarm.org and the Billings Farm & Museum Facebook page for craft distribution and online programming schedules.
RRMC PHARMACY PRESCRIPTION PICK-UP
When prescriptions are ready, the Pharmacy will call you and payment will be taken with a credit card over the phone or cash will be collected at pick-up. Exact change is appreciated. Upon arrival at the Stratton Road entrance, call the Pharmacy (802.747.1777) and the staff will bring the prescription to your car. If you’re unable to call the Pharmacy, please come to the entrance, provide your name, and they will bring it to you. Pharmacy Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
JOURNALISM STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
The Journalism Education Foundation of New England, a division of the New England Newspaper & Press Association, will award several $2,000 scholarships this spring to high school seniors and college students in the six-state region who aspire to pursue a career in journalism.
This program encourages and supports young people who wish to staff and lead newspapers into the next generation.
The JEFNE scholarship is available to residents of New England. Applicants must be a college student or high school senior planning to attend college the following year to study journalism or a related field, and they are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Interested students can apply for the scholarship online at www.nenpa.com. The deadline for applications is March 27. For further information please call NENPA at 781-281-7284.
RUTLAND-AREA MEDICAL COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIP
The 2020 Rutland-Area Medical Community Scholarship committee has extended the application deadline from March 15 to April 1 for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in health care. In its fourth year, the scholarship is possible thanks to the generosity of Rutland-area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The scholarship is intended to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students, encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care. The scholarship awards will create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland-area medical-community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in health care.
The Rutland-area medical community established the scholarship program in 2016, raising more than $175,000 to support on-going scholarship awards. During the past three years, sixteen $1,000 scholarships have been awarded. In 2020, the awards will increase with five $1,250 scholarship awards to be distributed.
All applications must be received by April 1, 2020. For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, or to download an application please visit http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2020 or call 802-747-3634.
RUTLAND COUNTY MUTUAL AID RESOURCES
Links to Information about COVID-19
Rutland County Mutual: https://sites.google.com/view/rutvtmutualaid?fbclid=IwAR2l4k30GXEkDD8nxhHHSVl6JUL6qpUZ-bW1Bdh_Fi8jY5I0yobmVGSs7ow
Hunger Free Vermont: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR1j8SEoHra8_5rAK8y4abk5PDUPsGXlX7Svfij9lcnzGIKvEo7Nxrob2Rs
Vermont Department of Health: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Vermont Agency of Education: https://education.vermont.gov/news/covid-19-guidance-vermont-schools
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
RSVP OPERATION DOLLS & MORE DONATION DRIVE
RSVP Operation Dolls & More is seeking new batteries of all kinds and children’s coloring books. Donation drop now through May 4 at RSVP & the Volunteer Center, 6 Court St. Rutland, Monday — Thursday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information call Maryes at 802-775-8220.
