To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
email editor@rutlandreader.com
JOURNALISM STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
The Journalism Education Foundation of New England, a division of the New England Newspaper & Press Association, will award several $2,000 scholarships this spring to high school seniors and college students in the six-state region who aspire to pursue a career in journalism.
This program encourages and supports young people who wish to staff and lead newspapers into the next generation.
The JEFNE scholarship is available to residents of New England. Applicants must be a college student or high school senior planning to attend college the following year to study journalism or a related field, and they are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Interested students can apply for the scholarship online at www.nenpa.com. The deadline for applications is March 27. For further information please call NENPA at 781-281-7284.
RUTLAND-AREA MEDICAL COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIP
The 2020 Rutland-Area Medical Community Scholarship committee has extended the application deadline from March 15 to April 1 for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in health care. In its fourth year, the scholarship is possible thanks to the generosity of Rutland-area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The scholarship is intended to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students, encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care. The scholarship awards will create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland-area medical-community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in health care.
The Rutland-area medical community established the scholarship program in 2016, raising more than $175,000 to support on-going scholarship awards. During the past three years, sixteen $1,000 scholarships have been awarded. In 2020, the awards will increase with five $1,250 scholarship awards to be distributed.
All applications must be received by April 1, 2020. For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, or to download an application please visit http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2020 or call 802-747-3634.
IMPORTANT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) COMMUNICATION
Many have reached out to advise and support Rutland Regional Medical Center in communicating important information about our COVID-19 preparations and response. We are actively working on expanding our community outreach and communication activities. As part of this effort, Rutland Regional wants to share with the community measures that Rutland Regional is taking to protect our patients, staff and community from the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Over the past several weeks, hospital medical and administrative leadership have been putting the following measures into place:
We have secured a supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and provided refresher training to over 120 “front-line” employees on their use.
We have developed and implemented a testing protocol in coordination with primary-care providers and the Vermont Dept. of Health that allows us to collect specimens from patients in their cars, thus preventing potentially infected patients from compromising staff and patients.
We have developed patient-surge plans and human-resource staffing plans to ensure we have the capacity to care for patients if or when a widespread infection reaches Rutland County.
We have canceled all external conferences and travel for staff and physicians, and will be limiting outside groups from using our conference facilities for all but essential meetings.
We have stringent visitor restrictions.
All these actions have been taken to protect our staff, protect our patients, and ensure the operational capacity of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
What can our community do?
If you are sick or concerned about your health, stay at home and call your health-care provider.
Do not hesitate to go to the emergency room immediately or call an ambulance when you have difficulty breathing, chest pain, sudden dizziness, numbness and weakness, or another emergency medical condition.
Wash your hands often with soap and water — if not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.
Practice “social distancing.”
Avoid large gatherings.
Avoid visiting patients in nursing homes and hospitals unless if necessary to assist with patient care.
Conduct meetings remotely using teleconferencing and other technology.
Check the Vermont Department of Health website frequently: https://www.healthvermont.gov/ and follow the guidance provided.
Please be aware that Rutland Regional does not provide “walk-in” or “drive-up” COVID-19 Coronavirus testing. Tests are limited and must be ordered by a primary-care physician in accordance with the protocols established by the Vermont Department of Health.
Our hospital incident command center is active and being staffed continuously. If you have any questions, please call the hospital switchboard at 802-775-7111.
RSVP OPERATION DOLLS & MORE DONATION DRIVE
RSVP Operation Dolls & More is seeking new batteries of all kinds and children’s coloring books. Donation drop now through May 4 at RSVP & the Volunteer Center, 6 Court St. Rutland, Monday — Thursday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information call Maryes at 802-775-8220.
RUTLAND COUNTY MUTUAL AID RESOURCES
Links to Information about COVID-19
Rutland County Mutual: https://sites.google.com/view/rutvtmutualaid?fbclid=IwAR2l4k30GXEkDD8nxhHHSVl6JUL6qpUZ-bW1Bdh_Fi8jY5I0yobmVGSs7ow
Hunger Free Vermont: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR1j8SEoHra8_5rAK8y4abk5PDUPsGXlX7Svfij9lcnzGIKvEo7Nxrob2Rs
Vermont Department of Health: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Vermont Agency of Education: https://education.vermont.gov/news/covid-19-guidance-vermont-schools
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.