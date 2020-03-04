To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
CALLING STRING PLAYERS
The Champlain Philharmonic is looking for string players for its upcoming Spring Concert series, April 18 and 19 in Rutland and Middlebury. If you are looking for an opportunity to join a fun and friendly group of about 50 players, consider yourself a proficient amateur, enjoy performing orchestral music, and are available for weekly rehearsals beginning March 9 from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Vergennes Union High School Band Room, please respond through www.champlainphilharmonic.org. Carpooling can be arranged from Rutland. There is no requirement for an audition; just come to rehearsal and see if this community orchestra is a good fit for you.
FORGOTTEN FARMS
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum will feature the film, “Forgotten Farms” on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
New England has lost more than 10,000 dairy farms in the past 50 years; fewer than 2,000 farms remain. Collectively, they cover 1.2 million acres of farmland and produce almost all of the milk consumed in the region. “Forgotten Farms” asks us to consider the cultural and financial impact of New England’s dairy farmers ― and it wonders if, in our enthusiasm for the new food movement, we often overlook these farmers who constitute the foundation of the regional agricultural economy. Filmmaker Sarah Gardner will be joined by several local dairy farmers, including Paul Doten, Tom Debevoise, and Billings Farm manager, Chuck Deome for a Q&A and discussion after the screenings.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
A TASTE OF SPRING: PAINTING ON THE ROCKS
Billings Farm & Museum’s artist-in-residence, Kristina Rodanas, will lead two interactive painting workshops in March on Saturdays, March 7 and 21, 2-4 p.m. Participants will receive instructions and materials to complete a Vermont woodlands scene painted on an 8” x 8” trivet made of recycled slate roof tiles from our historic barn.
Kristina Rodanas is the author and illustrator of more than twenty-five picture books for children, including “Huck’s Way Home” and “Moooo! A Billings Farm Alphabet.” Her work has been described as “vibrating with color,” “lyrical,” and “dancing with life.” She will guide participants in painting a spring woodlands landscape, while enjoying samples of Billings Farm cheese. As a “sip and paint”-style event, participants are encouraged to attend with a friend and are welcome to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy during the event.
See our website: billingsfarm.org to register. Space is limited
While Billings Farm & Museum is closed to visitors during the month of March, the Farm is preparing for the regular season, beginning with the Baby Farm Animal Celebration on April 10 and 11. The Billings Farm is closed for Easter, and will open its doors for the official Opening Day of the 38th Season on April 13. Guests on Opening Day will receive free ice cream!
MARCH AT CASTLETON COMMUNITY CENTER
“Eat Right, Bite by Bite”
March is National Nutrition Month. The campaign, celebrated each year during the month of March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical-activity habits. This year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages everyone to “Eat Right, Bite by Bite.” To learn more, attend our presentation on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. with Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging registered dietitian, Joyce Huang.
Free Heart Health Fair
Join us at the Center for a free Heart Health Fair on Thursday, March 12, from 1 — 3 p.m.. Students from the Castleton University Nursing Department will provide important information about your heart’s health. Junior nursing students have been surveying the local community and gaining insight on what services and education need to be brought to your attention to enhance your overall well-being. This event will have information on the effects of cardiovascular disease, blood pressure, cholesterol, nutrition, and physical activity through information booths, screenings, interactive displays, presentations, giveaways, and heart-healthy snacks! Don’t miss out on this free educational opportunity with many fun-filled activities.
“Books for Boomers... (and others)”
A Book Discussion Sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council will be held on March 18 at 4 p.m. The book is “The Burgess Boys” about lawyer brothers who are defending a local boy from a small town in Maine who has unlawfully offended the Somali community who now reside there with the locals. Author Elizabeth Strout deftly weaves the personal lives of the locals with the inter-racial implications of the misdeed. A free copy of the book from the Vermont Humanities Council can be picked up at the Community Center the 2nd week of March. Linda Kokinis is the Boomer Book Club Leader.
AARP Safe Driving Course – March 19
The course is from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. with a half hour lunch break. Bring a bag lunch. The cost of the class (payable in advance) is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Check with your insurance company for an insurance discount. Registrations are being taken now at the Castleton Community Center. Please make checks out to AARP.
For more information and to register for these programs call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
Join us March 21 for the full 3.7 mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly and accomplished bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Irish band Extra Stout will play Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall. Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. They bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and country; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
WINTER FUN AT BAILEY LIBRARY
Snowshoes, books and videos are available for your entertainment during these winter days. Some fun outdoors snowshoeing along the trails or even in your own backyard, followed by reading or watching a movie with a cup of warm cocoa is a treat for anyone. Snowshoes are available in adult and children’s sizes and can be borrowed for five to seven days. Books and videos are available for children, adults, and everyone in between. Many New York Times bestsellers are waiting to be enjoyed. Clarendon residents are eligible for a free borrower’s card. Nonresidents can purchase a card for $5. Visit Bailey Library at 111 Moulton Avenue in North Clarendon to check out all of these. Hours are Monday 5-7; Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4; Thursday 11-7 and Saturday 9-2. For more information, please call the Library at 747-7743.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive, so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
