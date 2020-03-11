To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive, so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show.
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
CCV-RUTLAND OPEN HOUSE FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
Wednesday, March 18, 6 — 7:30 p.m. Community College of Vermont (CCV)-Rutland invites high school sophomores, juniors, seniors and parents/guardians to an open house to learn about the many opportunities to start college for free during high school. Enjoy a slice of pizza and meet CCV staff. This event is free and open to the public.
CCV-Rutland, 60 West St. For more information and to RSVP, contact Tammy Davis at Tammy.Davis@ccv.edu or 802-786-5190.
RARE PLANTS OF VERMONT
March 24 at 7 p.m. Robert Popp, state botanist, will talk about the rare and endangered plants of Vermont. Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public. Grace Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 8 Court St., Rutland. For more information email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
EVENTS AT MACLURE LIBRARY
Legislative Coffee March 28 and April 25 from noon — 1 p.m. local government leaders Stephanie Jerome & Butch Shaw.
Civil War Lectures with speaker Josh White. Part 1: Myth of the Lost Cause — The Confederacy and Redefining History. April 4 at 2 p.m; Part 2: The Union Soldier. April 18 at 2 p.m.
Family Fun Night April 3 from 6:30 — 8 p.m. Grab the beat. Feel the rhythm, with Drum Journeys of Earth.
The Maclure Library, 840 Arch St. Pittsford, 802-483-2972.
SPRING HOMESTEAD WEEKEND AT WILD ROOTS FARM
March 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wild Roots Farm Vermont, 195 Harvey Rd., Bristol, Admission Saturday is $25, Sunday is $40 ($10 off for members of RV, ACORN, VGFA, VSGA).
Saturday will include demos and discussions on grafting, pruning, plant propagation, biochar, soil building and agroforestry systems, as well as a scion swap (so bring some cuttings to share). Sunday will be the process and policy of an on-farm slaughter. Please note that this portion will include the processing of two animals which were rotationally grazed and raised happily on pasture for the duration of their life. The event will include a dutch oven potluck. This event is co-sponsored by Wild Roots Farm Vermont, Rural Vermont, and ACORN.
Workshop Leads: Mary Lake, Meghan Giroux, Natasha Duerte, John Hayden and Mark Krawczyk
For more information: www.wildrootsfarmvermont.com
FREE COUCH-TO-5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center is excited to offer a free Couch-to-5k Training Program to the community. This training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional and involves 30-minute morning sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 13 — June 12 from 7 — 7:30 a.m., and 30-minute evening sessions, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 — 5:30 p.m., April 13 — June 11. Couch to 5k will prepare you to run or powerwalk a 5k in 9 weeks. It is designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active.
The training will be held at Rutland Regional’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street. There are limited spaces available. For more information and to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
CHRONIC CONDITION SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life, from your ability to work and maintain relationships to shopping for food and making the bed. In fact, about 100 million Americans are currently living with chronic pain. That number exceeds those living with diabetes, cancer and heart disease combined.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free Chronic Condition Self-Management Program on Thursdays, April 16 — May 21. It will be held from 1:30 — 4 p.m., at the Rutland Recreation Center, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland. This six-week evidence-based program is led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. It focuses on problem solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise and nutrition. There is also guidance offered around talking with family, friends and health-care professionals regarding pain.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Brandon Hunter, community health worker, RRMC — Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email brhunter@rrmc.org.
DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Diabetes can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. If you are living with type 2 diabetes, the Healthier Living Workshop for Diabetes can get you the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent these serious problems. This free program will be available on Mondays, April 6 — May 11 from 2:30 — 5 p.m. at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland.
This small-group workshop is led by specially trained leaders. You will learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress, and handling sick days.
For more information and to register, contact Brandon Hunter, Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, at 802-776-5507.
RSVP OPERATION DOLLS & MORE DONATION DRIVE
RSVP Operation Dolls & More is seeking new batteries of all kinds and children’s coloring books. Donation drop now through May 4 at RSVP & the Volunteer Center, 6 Court St. Rutland, Monday — Thursday 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information call Maryes at 802-775-8220.
MARCH AT CASTLETON COMMUNITY CENTER
Free Heart Health Fair
Join us at the Center for a free Heart Health Fair on Thursday, March 12, from 1 — 3 p.m. Students from the Castleton University Nursing Department will provide important information about your heart’s health. Junior nursing students have been surveying the local community and gaining insight on what services and education need to be brought to your attention to enhance your overall well-being. This event will have information on the effects of cardiovascular disease, blood pressure, cholesterol, nutrition and physical activity through information booths, screenings, interactive displays, presentations, giveaways and heart-healthy snacks! Don’t miss out on this free educational opportunity with many fun-filled activities.
“Books for Boomers... (and others)”
A Book Discussion Sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council will be held on March 18 at 4 p.m. The book is “The Burgess Boys” about lawyer brothers who are defending a local boy from a small town in Maine who has unlawfully offended the Somali community who now reside there with the locals. Author Elizabeth Strout deftly weaves the personal lives of the locals with the inter-racial implications of the misdeed. A free copy of the book from the Vermont Humanities Council can be picked up at the Community Center in the 2nd week of March. Linda Kokinis is the Boomer Book Club Leader.
AARP Safe Driving Course – March 19
The course is from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. with a half-hour lunch break. Bring a bag lunch. The cost of the class (payable in advance) is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Check with your insurance company for an insurance discount. Registrations are being taken now at the Castleton Community Center. Please make checks out to AARP.
For more information and to register for these programs call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
Join us March 21 for the full 3.7-mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Grow your birding skills with our friendly and accomplished bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
WINTER FUN AT BAILEY LIBRARY
Snowshoes, books and videos are available for your entertainment during these winter days. Some fun outdoors snowshoeing along the trails or even in your own backyard, followed by reading or watching a movie with a cup of warm cocoa is a treat for anyone. Snowshoes are available in adult and children’s sizes and can be borrowed for five to seven days. Books and videos are available for children, adults, and everyone in between. Many New York Times bestsellers are waiting to be enjoyed. Clarendon residents are eligible for a free borrower’s card. Nonresidents can purchase a card for $5. Visit Bailey Library at 111 Moulton Avenue in North Clarendon to check out all of these. Hours are Monday 5-7; Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4; Thursday 11-7 and Saturday 9-2. For more information, please call the Library at 747-7743.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
