To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON PHOTO EXHIBIT AND OPEN HOUSE
April 29, 6-8 p.m. at the Maclure Library in Pittsford, VT. Come join us for an evening of photos, conversation and light refreshments. Photos will be on display from April 15 through July 31. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by RCAS and the Maclure Library. Maclure Library is located at the corner of Route 7 and Adams St. in Pittsford, VT. 483-2972.
DREAM MACHINE POP-UP ARCADE & EXHIBIT
Dream Machine interactive arcade will bring you back to the classic gaming of yesteryear, as the sights and sounds of a retro arcade create a nostalgic environment. You can play all of the arcade cabinets and learn the history of each game on display. It’s great for all ages and a chance to appreciate the art and history of time-honored arcades.
Dream Machine Pop-up Arcade and exhibit will run from March 28 — May 4 and will be open on weekends at 150 West Street in Rutland. For more information visit https://www.eventsnearhere.com/find-events/All-States/All-Cities/All/All/addetail/129818/DREAM-MACHINE-POP-UP-ARCADE-&-EXHIBIT.
MEDICAL-SURGICAL CERTIFICATION COURSE
Rutland Regional is offering an opportunity for any registered nurse within the community to obtain a medical-surgical certification through the American Nurse Credentialing Center. This specialized three-part medical-surgical course will be offered April 13 through June 8. Part of the course will be held both online and in the classroom. Nurses must meet eligibility requirements to enroll. All participants who successfully complete the course will earn 27.75 contact hours and be prepared to sit for the certification exam.
Nurses can register at https://www.nursingworld.com/ancc. Registration closes on April 23. For more information contact clinical educator, Heather McRae, at hmcrae@rrmc.org.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
One hundred fifty five bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet April 13 at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
ADVANCE HEALTH CARE PLANNING; NAVIGATING ADVANCE DIRECTIVES
In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Community Health Team will be holding a discussion, Wednesday, April 16, from 6-8 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. Eva Zivitz of Rutland Regional’s Palliative Care Program will review the forms used in Vermont to document health-care wishes, and will walk participants through the process of completing them. Volunteer explainers from the Community Health Team will be available to assist those who are interested in making an appointment for assistance in completing an advance directive. Refreshments will be provided. To register for this free event, visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
FREE CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting two free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program sessions starting March 26 from 1:30 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 7:30 p.m. at SASH, Templewood Court in Rutland. This is a six-week program led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. These evidence-based programs can help you learn ways to reduce pain and deal with related issues like sleep disruption.
The workshops are targeted for people living with chronic pain for more than 3 to 6 months. Some chronic pain conditions included are musculoskeletal pain (neck, shoulder and back pain), fibromyalgia, postsurgical pain that lasts beyond 6 months, neuropathic pain, and post-stroke pain. It can also benefit those with persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or those experiencing severe muscular pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis. In addition, these workshops could also benefit those caring for someone with these medical conditions.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Krista Neary, community health worker, RRMC — Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
Take a trip back in time to December of 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia, when Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” by Alfred Uhry on April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. The show will be presented at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of the College of St. Joseph at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
Tickets are $20 per person and there is a 75-seat limit for each performance. Tickets are available at the door, but advanced purchase is encouraged. Advanced tickets can be purchased at 802Tix.com, actorsreptvt.org or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/actorsrepepvt.org.
FREE CDC DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Type 2 Diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes in adults. It can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. Through the Diabetes Prevention Program sponsored by Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center, participants can get the support they need to help prevent these serious problems.
The CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program will be offered Tuesdays starting April 2, from 9 — 10 a.m at the Godnick Adult Center for 16 one-hour weekly sessions, five bi-weekly maintenance sessions, and five monthly sessions. This program will benefit those with a risk for diabetes over the age of 18, a BMI of 25 or over, and A1C of 5.7 — 6.4 percent. Participants will learn about healthy eating and physical-activity habits that have been proven to reduce the risk of diabetes. The goals of the program include: reducing body weight by 7 percent, increasing physical activity to 150 minutes per week, overcoming stress, and staying motivated.
The program is free, but registration is required by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507. Plan to attend all 25 sessions for the greatest benefit.
FREE COUCH TO 5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center is excited to offer a free Couch to 5k Training Program to the community. This training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional and involves 30-minute morning sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 8 — June 7 from 7 — 7:30 a.m., and 30-minute evening sessions, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 — 5:30 p.m., April 8 — June 6. Couch to 5k will prepare you to run or powerwalk a 5k in nine weeks. It is designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active.
Training will be held at Rutland Regional’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street. There are limited spaces available. For more information and to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.