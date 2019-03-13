To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
BINGO FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT RYT
BINGO will be held March 15, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland. Tickets are $20. Advanced tickets may be purchased from any RYT actor or just come and pay at the door. Come early and have dinner at our concession stand. We will have mac n’ cheese, chili, hot dogs and more. All proceeds will benefit Rutland Youth Theatre productions, by keeping it affordable for participants and for audience members, as well as RYT’s Scholarship Fund that enables all children to participate in theatre. For more information contact the Rutland Recreation Department at 802-773-1822.
SILENT VIGIL
Friday, March 15 from noon – 1 p.m. a Global Student Climate Strike will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland. The silent vigil is in support of the worldwide student strike to encourage work to reverse climate change. Please bring signs or banners and be quietly respectful of the intention of this event: to show solidarity with student climate marches around the globe. All are welcome. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland in collaboration with Rutland County node of 350Vermont.
MARCH WELLNESS PRESENTATIONS
The Castleton Community Center will host three organizations presenting programs on wellness.
Monday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m., SASH brings Lynn Tucker, from the Rutland Sheriff’s Department to the Castleton Community Center. She will present “How to Combat Isolation” and discuss ways you can interact with others, meet people and create new friendships.
Joyce Humphrey will be at the Center on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. to explain the services offered through the CarePlus program. The CarePlus program is dependable private-duty care through VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. This program offers personal assistance that empowers individuals to age or recover from injury or illness, where they are most comfortable — at home.
Consider joining us for lunch in conjunction with these programs. Suggested luncheon donation $4 for seniors and $5 for guests. Luncheon reservations must be made by 9:30 a.m. the day before (802-468-3093). Go to the Castleton Community website for the menus and to learn more about the Center www.castletoncsi.org.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
March 15 — 155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
WHEN WILDERNESS WAS WILD — THE STORY BEHIND LYE BROOK WILDERNESS
March 19, at 7 p.m. RCAS member Lee Allen talks about wilderness in Vermont following the Eastern Wilderness Act of 1975, in particular, the Lye Brook Wilderness. One hundred years ago the Lye Brook area hosted numerous logging camps, charcoaling operations, and the Rich Lumber Company’s Lye Brook Railroad. Although remains of these past activities are still visible, Lye Brook is now an area of outstanding beauty providing opportunities for primitive back-country recreation, wildlife observation, exploration, and quiet contemplation. Free and open to the public. Grace Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 8 Court St. Rutland, VT. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
50+ BOOMERS AND SENIORS COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
Rutland Regional Medical Center is sponsoring a 50 plus Boomers and Seniors Community Resource Fair, Monday, March 18, from 3 — 6 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center. This free public event will feature up to 30 community partners sharing information and resources ranging from focusing on navigating your health care, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, to the importance of forming social connections as we age. There will be interactive displays, breakout sessions, door prizes, raffles, and lots of takeaways. For more information contact Jessica Greco at 786-1428 or email at jgreco@rrmc.org.
SOUP BOWLS FOR HUNGER
Thirteenth annual Soup Bowls for Hunger, Thursday, March 21, at the Rutland High School Cafeteria. Enjoy a bowl of soup, crackers, roll, dessert and beverage, and choose your own handcrafted bowl to take home. Bowls are being made by local school students and professional potters. This event is sponsored for the ninth year by Delta Kappa Gamma Society of women educators. There will be two seatings (4:45 and 6:15 p.m.). A raffle for various donated items will also be held.
Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance. Call the Rutland High School main office at 773-1955 or Ann Bannister at 747-0569. Tickets may also be purchased at Phoenix Books in Rutland. Cash or checks payable to Soup Bowls for Hunger only.
ED GERHARD IN CONCERT
Grammy-winning guitar instrumentalist Ed Gerhard performs in concert March 23, 2019, Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon. Tickets are available online at 802Tix.com, or at the 802Tix box office at 77 Grove St., Rutland, VT, or, by cash or check at Kamudas Country Market, Pittsford. Tickets are also available at the door evening of the concert, but seating is limited, so purchasing ahead is recommended. All tickets are $25 (+ $2 processing fee). A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit Pittsford Village Farm.
ON GOLDEN POND
The Castleton Community Center will have a group trip to Middlebury on March 24 for the 2 p.m. stage performance of “On Golden Pond.” The story is about an older couple visiting their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced daughter and her fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The elderly couple delight in taking the boy fishing and thrusting books at him, they soon learn some lessons about modern teenage awareness and slang. This story is brought to life by the Poor Lost Circus Performers at the Middlebury Town Hall Theater. The fee of $25 includes admission and transportation. Space is limited, register by March 20 at the Castleton Community Center. For more information call 802-468-3093.
OPEN HOUSE FOR SENIORS
Chittenden Senior Group will host an open house for seniors March 25 at the Chittenden Town Hall. Lunch will be at noon, $3.50 for seniors over age 60, bring your place settings. Rutland Area Visiting Nurses will discuss Medicare & elders. The Barstow music class will entertain. Reservations are required, call 483-6244 by March 18.
FREE CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting two free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program sessions starting March 26 from 1:30 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 7:30 p.m. at SASH, Templewood Court in Rutland. This is a six-week program led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. These evidence-based programs can help you learn ways to reduce pain and deal with related issues like sleep disruption.
The workshops are targeted for people living with chronic pain for more than 3 to 6 months. Some of these chronic pain conditions included are musculoskeletal pain (neck, shoulder, and back pain), fibromyalgia, postsurgical pain that lasts beyond 6 months, neuropathic pain, and post-stroke pain. It can also benefit those with persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or those experiencing severe muscular pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis. In addition, these workshops could also benefit those caring for someone with these medical conditions.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Krista Neary, Community Health Worker, RRMC — Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
Take a trip back in time to December of 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia, when Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” by Alfred Uhry on April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. The show will be presented at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of the College of St. Joseph at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
Tickets are $20 per person and there is a 75-seat limit for each performance. Tickets are available at the door, but advanced purchase is encouraged. Advanced tickets can be purchased at 802Tix.com, actorsreptvt.org or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/actorsrepepvt.org.
FREE CDC DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Type 2 Diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes in adults. It can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness, and kidney failure. Through the Diabetes Prevention Program sponsored by Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center, participants can get the support they need to help prevent these serious problems.
The CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program will be offered Tuesdays starting April 2, from 9 — 10 a.m at the Godnick Adult Center for 16 one-hour weekly sessions, five bi-weekly maintenance sessions, and five monthly sessions. This program will benefit those with a risk for diabetes over the age of 18, a BMI of 25 or over, and A1C of 5.7 — 6.4 percent. Participants will learn about healthy eating and physical activity habits that have been proven to reduce the risk of diabetes. The goals of the program include: reducing body weight by 7 percent, increase physical activity to 150 minutes per week, overcome stress, and stay motivated.
The program is free but registration is required by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507. Plan to attend all 25 sessions for the greatest benefit.
FREE COUCH TO 5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center is excited to offer a free Couch to 5k Training Program to the community. This training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional and involves 30-minute morning sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 8 — June 7 from 7 — 7:30 a.m., and 30-minute evening sessions, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 — 5:30 p.m., April 8 — June 6. Couch to 5k will prepare you to run or powerwalk a 5k in 9 weeks. It is designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active.
Training will be held at Rutland Regional’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street. There are limited spaces available. For more information and to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
