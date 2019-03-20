To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
WOODSTOCK FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary, “Cameraperson” on Saturday, March 23, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
E-CIGS, JUUL, & THE YOUTH EPIDEMIC
Join Sarah Cosgrove, respiratory therapist & tobacco treatment specialist, and Alan-Michael Saltis, regional Prevention Partnership coordinator, Monday, March 25, from 6 — 8 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center to discuss why dangerous misconceptions lead young adults to believe vaping is harmles, and why sharing the facts is an important first step in addressing youth vaping. Parents, teachers, health professionals and other youth advocates will learn current initiatives taking place nationally and locally, along with practical suggestions that will have a positive impact on our county’s youth population.
Registration is requested for this free event that is open to the public. Call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org. Refreshments will be provided.
ED GERHARD IN CONCERT
Grammy-winning guitar instrumentalist Ed Gerhard performs in concert Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon. Tickets are available online at 802Tix.com, or at the 802Tix box office at 77 Grove St., Rutland, VT, or, by cash or check at Kamudas Country Market, Pittsford. Tickets are also available at the door evening of the concert, but seating is limited, so purchasing ahead is recommended. All tickets are $25 (+ $2 processing fee). A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit Pittsford Village Farm.
ON GOLDEN POND
The Castleton Community Center will have a group trip to Middlebury on March 24 for the 2 p.m. stage performance of “On Golden Pond.” The story is about an older couple visiting their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. They are visited by their divorced daughter and her fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The elderly couple delight in taking the boy fishing and thrusting books at him, they soon learn some lessons about modern teenage awareness and slang. This story is brought to life by the Poor Lost Circus Performers at the Middlebury Town Hall Theater. The fee of $25 includes admission and transportation. Space is limited, register by March 20 at the Castleton Community Center. For more information call 802-468-3093.
OPEN HOUSE FOR SENIORS
Chittenden Senior Group will host an open house for seniors March 25 at the Chittenden Town Hall. Lunch will be at noon, $3.50 for seniors over age 60, bring your place settings. Rutland Area Visiting Nurses will discuss Medicare & elders. The Barstow music class will entertain. Reservations are required, call 483-6244 by March 18.
FREE CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting two free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program sessions starting March 26 from 1:30 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 7:30 p.m. at SASH, Templewood Court in Rutland. This is a six-week program led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. These evidence-based programs can help you learn ways to reduce pain and deal with related issues like sleep disruption.
The workshops are targeted for people living with chronic pain for more than 3 to 6 months. Some chronic pain conditions included are musculoskeletal pain (neck, shoulder and back pain), fibromyalgia, postsurgical pain that lasts beyond 6 months, neuropathic pain, and post-stroke pain. It can also benefit those with persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or those experiencing severe muscular pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis. In addition, these workshops could also benefit those caring for someone with these medical conditions.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Krista Neary, community health worker, RRMC — Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
Take a trip back in time to December of 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia, when Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” by Alfred Uhry on April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. The show will be presented at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of the College of St. Joseph at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
Tickets are $20 per person and there is a 75-seat limit for each performance. Tickets are available at the door, but advanced purchase is encouraged. Advanced tickets can be purchased at 802Tix.com, actorsreptvt.org or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/actorsrepepvt.org.
FREE CDC DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Type 2 Diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes in adults. It can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. Through the Diabetes Prevention Program sponsored by Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center, participants can get the support they need to help prevent these serious problems.
The CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program will be offered Tuesdays starting April 2, from 9 — 10 a.m at the Godnick Adult Center for 16 one-hour weekly sessions, five bi-weekly maintenance sessions, and five monthly sessions. This program will benefit those with a risk for diabetes over the age of 18, a BMI of 25 or over, and A1C of 5.7 — 6.4 percent. Participants will learn about healthy eating and physical activity habits that have been proven to reduce the risk of diabetes. The goals of the program include: reducing body weight by 7 percent, increasing physical activity to 150 minutes per week, overcoming stress, and staying motivated.
The program is free, but registration is required by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507. Plan to attend all 25 sessions for the greatest benefit.
FREE COUCH TO 5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center is excited to offer a free Couch to 5k Training Program to the community. This training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional and involves 30-minute morning sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 8 — June 7 from 7 — 7:30 a.m., and 30-minute evening sessions, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 — 5:30 p.m., April 8 — June 6. Couch to 5k will prepare you to run or powerwalk a 5k in nine weeks. It is designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active.
Training will be held at Rutland Regional’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street. There are limited spaces available. For more information and to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
