To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
‘TALES FROM JAPAN’
Rutland Youth Theatre is very excited to present “Tales from Japan,” an original show written by Skyler Ambrose RYT alumna produced by Saskia Hagen Groom. From an ogre-slaying child to the man (and a rabbit!) on the moon, and to a shape-shifting raccoon, this show will whisk you away to the Japan of centuries past. These stories of East Asian mythology showcase the meaning of kindness, love, loyalty and bravery. With our storyteller to guide the way, this show will be an exciting experience for all ages.
March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rutland Intermediate School Theatre. Tickets just $6 children/seniors and $8 for adults.
Rutland Youth Theatre is part of the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and is a nonprofit organization. For more information on upcoming productions and workshops, please visit www.rutlandrec.com/theatre or visit us on Facebook.
WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary “Chef Flynn” on Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
Directed by Cameron Yates, the documentary tells the story of food virtuoso Flynn McGarry, who became known as the “Teen Chef,” establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. But critics soon emerged who challenged Flynn’s rapid ascent in the culinary world. The result provides a rare and comprehensive portrait of a young star’s rise as seen from the inside. Official Selection: Sundance Film Festival.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
YOUTH SHOWCASE OF TALENT
Grace Church presents a Youth Showcase of Talent Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at Grace Church, 8 Court St. in Rutland. Our youth choirs, Joyful Noise and Children’s Choir, will offer songs, including a medley of choruses and solos from “Grease,” as well as other solos and duets. The singers will be accompanied by a band of local musicians, and also be joined by choirs from local schools. Please come and support our talented youth, who will be raising money for the HEAL Foundation. Free-will offering. Refreshments will be sold before and during the performance. For more information, call the church office at 775-4301 or visit www.gracechurchvt.org.
MILL RIVER’S PROJECT GRADUATION FUNDRAISER
Support Mill River’s Project Graduation and the Class of 2019. Eat at McDonald’s, S. Main St. in Rutland, on Tuesday, March 12 from 4 — 7 p.m., either dining in or through the drive-through, McDonald’s will donate a percentage of the food sales to our school’s fundraising efforts. There will also be face-painting and raffles held inside.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES: EXTRA STOUT
Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. they will bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and county; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. The Mill River High School Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored service club, will host a bake sale.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
MARCH WELLNESS PRESENTATIONS
The Castleton Community Center will host three organizations presenting programs on wellness.
Tuesday, March 12, a representative of the Vermont Comforts of Home program will be at the center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Vermont Comforts of Home is jointly operated by two Vermont organizations: Lincoln Street Inc. and Upper Valley Services. They are experienced in the quality provision of individualized home care and offer support to individuals who qualify for a nursing home level of care. Their goal is to provide a choice when, due to medical and personal-care needs, a person can no longer live at home without support. Their experience has shown that most individuals can continue to live in a home environment with appropriate care.
Monday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m., SASH brings Lynn Tucker, from the Rutland Sheriff’s Department, to the Castleton Community Center. She will present “How to Combat Isolation” and discuss ways you can interact with others, meet people and create new friendships.
Joyce Humphrey will be at the Center on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. to explain the services offered through the CarePlus program. The CarePlus program is dependable private-duty care through VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. This program offers personal assistance that empowers individuals to age or recover from injury or illness, where they are most comfortable — at home.
Consider joining us for lunch in conjunction with these programs. Suggested luncheon donation $4 for seniors and $5 for guests. Luncheon reservations must be made by 9:30 a.m. the day before (802-468-3093). Go to the Castleton Community website for the menus and to learn more about the Center www.castletoncsi.org.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
March 15 — 155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
WEST RUTLAND VARIETY SHOW
Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m., West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland. The tenth annual West Rutland Variety Show will showcase local talent to raise money for the Rutland Meals Challenge. Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG-TV, and Terry Jaye of WJJR will serve as the Masters of Ceremonies. Performers will include the St. Bridget and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church choirs, dancers from “Just Dance” Studio, musicians from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, along with other local acts. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. All funds raised will go directly to the Rutland Meals Challenge. For Variety Show tickets, call 802-438-2490.
WHEN WILDERNESS WAS WILD — THE STORY BEHIND LYE BROOK WILDERNESS
March 19, at 7 p.m. RCAS member Lee Allen talks about wilderness in Vermont following the Eastern Wilderness Act of 1975, in particular, the Lye Brook Wilderness.
One hundred years ago the Lye Brook area hosted numerous logging camps, charcoaling operations, and the Rich Lumber Company’s Lye Brook Railroad. Although remains of these past activities are still visible, Lye Brook is now an area of outstanding beauty providing opportunities for primitive back-country recreation, wildlife observation, exploration and quiet contemplation.
Free and open to the public. Grace Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 8 Court St. Rutland, VT. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
DRAWING CELTIC KNOTS
De-stress in a stressful world on March 14 from 2 — 3 p.m. at the Castleton Community Center. Would you enjoy learning an ancient art form that can help you do just that, and without needing any particular artistic ability? The process of drawing Celtic knots with their intricate repetitive patterns demands a strong mental focus that helps eliminate extraneous mind chatter. This single-minded absorption into an activity can promote a sense of physical and psychological well-being. And, as an added benefit, once you understand how to draw even a few basic Celtic knots, you can go from there to create all kinds of interesting designs, borders and works of art. Join us in this workshop led by Janis Kelleher-Dawsey. For more information call the Center (802-468-3093). Space is limited. Preregistration is required. A fee of $2 for supplies is due at registration.
50+ BOOMERS AND SENIORS COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
Rutland Regional Medical Center is sponsoring a 50 plus Boomers and Seniors Community Resource Fair, Monday, March 18, from 3 — 6 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
This free public event will feature up to 30 community partners sharing information and resources ranging from focusing on navigating your health care, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, to the importance of forming social connections as we age.
There will be interactive displays, breakout sessions, door prizes, raffles, and lots of takeaways. For more information contact Jessica Greco at 786-1428 or email at jgreco@rrmc.org
ED GERHARD IN CONCERT
Grammy-winning guitar instrumentalist Ed Gerhard performs in concert March 23, 2019, Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, VT. Tickets are available online at 802Tix.com, or at the 802Tix box office at 77 Grove St., Rutland, VT, or, by cash or check at Kamudas Country Market, Pittsford. Tickets are also available at the door evening of the concert, but seating is limited, so purchasing ahead is recommended. All tickets are $25 (+ $2 processing fee). A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit Pittsford Village Farm.
FREE CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting two free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program sessions starting March 26 from 1:30 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 7:30 p.m. at SASH, Templewood Court in Rutland. This is a six-week program led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. These evidence-based programs can help you learn ways to reduce pain and deal with related issues like sleep disruption.
The workshops are targeted for people living with chronic pain for more than 3 to 6 months. Some of these chronic pain conditions included are musculoskeletal pain (neck, shoulder, and back pain), fibromyalgia, postsurgical pain that lasts beyond 6 months, neuropathic pain, and post-stroke pain. It can also benefit those with persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or those experiencing severe muscular pain from conditions such as multiple sclerosis. In addition, these workshops could also benefit those caring for someone with these medical conditions.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Krista Neary, Community Health Worker, RRMC — Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR GIRLS ON THE RUN
Program registration is open for Girls on the Run Vermont. Help your girl grow socially, emotionally and physically strong by registering her for Girls on the Run at https://www.gotrvt.org/Register-Now.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.