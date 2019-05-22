To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
CHAMPLAIN REGION STATE HISTORIC SITES OPEN
ADDISON, Vt. – Time to consider some road trips and explore the history and scenery of our region! The Chimney Point, Mount Independence, and Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Sites are opening for the 2019 season on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Plan an outing this summer to explore Vermont’s interesting history and beauty spots. These sites also host a variety of engaging programs. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. For special events information: http://historicsites.vermont.gov/events. Join the Vermont state historic sites on Facebook.
BILLINGS SHEEP SHEARING & HERDING
Billings Farm & Museum will host Sheep Shearing & Herding on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 & 26, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. This event showcases herdsman Jim McRae’s team of border collies herding sheep in the farm fields during narrated programs at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. each day. Each day, the farm’s Southdown ewes will be sheared for spring at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., and spinning and carding demonstrations will highlight the skills needed to turn fleece into yarn. Hands-on wool craft activities will be available for all ages. Our operating dairy farm, farm life exhibits, and the restored and furnished 1890 Farm Manager’s House are included in the entrance fee. For information: 802-457-2355 or billingsfarm.org.
10TH ANNUAL YOGA SAMPLER
Join the Thrive Center on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. for a Shamanic Healing and Restorative Yoga class, at The Sparkle Barn Shop, 1509 Route 7S, in Wallingford. http://www.thesparklebarnshop.com/classes-and-events.html.
This 75-minute class, led by Becca Herrington and Amy Barber-Thomas, will combine shamanic healing rituals and restorative yoga. Blocked energies are released through the use of traditional shamanic practices such as plant limpia, sound vibration, essential oils and touch in conjunction with restorative yoga poses held for 3-5 minutes, creating balance, vibrancy and a deep sense of peace. Please bring 2-3 blankets, 2-3 bed pillows, yoga mat, water and yoga blocks (if you have them).
The cost is $25. RSVP by May 24 to The Thrive Center of the Green Mountains, 802-446-2499 or uthrive@vermontel.net. There is a 15 person maximum, so sign up early.
See updates on this class and all the Spring Yoga Sampler events at www.facebook.com/thrivecenterofthegreenmountains.
TICKS IN VERMONT: THE FEARS, THE FACTS
If you spend time outdoors or have pets that go outdoors you need to be aware of ticks. On May 28, from 6 — 8 p.m., Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, infectious disease specialist at Rutland Regional Medical Center, will present an informative talk on the prevalent illnesses transmitted by ticks in Vermont.
Dr. Cotter will discuss what happens when one is exposed to a tick carrying anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Lyme disease, and how to treat, diagnose and prevent these diseases. He will also explore the myths about these diseases that circulate in the media.
There will be a question-and-answer period after the talk. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required in advance. For more information and to register, visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
ANIMALS ARE SOUL TOO
Wednesday, May 29, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street. Our connection to animals can open our hearts and our lives. Our experiences with animals may help us with our deepest questions about life, love and the divine purpose of soul. Come share the surprising, funny and profound ways animals have brought love or insight into your life. All are welcome to this free open discussion. Hosted by Eckankar, a spiritual teaching that offers simple exercises for people of all faiths, traditions, and walks of life to develop and deepen a conscious and practical relationship with spirit. More info: www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390.
LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS
Many people, particularly as they age, can develop health conditions that are persistent, long-term, and can impact their quality of life. These conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, heart disease, emphysema/COPD, depression and anxiety, are often called chronic conditions. They may not be life-threatening, but may shorten a person’s life span or reduce their quality of life.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free program, Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions, at the Godnick Center, starting June 12, 12:30 — 3 p.m. and running every Wednesday for six consecutive weeks.
This program focuses on helping people learn to make small, practical lifestyle changes, work alongside others who have similar health issues, learn how to communicate more effectively with their physician, and appropriately manage medications.
For more information or to enroll contact Krista Neary, at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
OFF-SEASON CONDITIONING FOR THE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE
During the off-season, it is still important for school athletes to maintain some form of a conditioning program to reduce the risk of early-season injuries to keep their competitive edge. Rutland Regional Medical Center will be offering a free program, “Off-Season Conditioning for the High School Athlete”, Wednesday, June 12, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center in Conference Room B.
This program, presented by Tyler White, AT; Matt Howland, AT; and Dominick Maniery, AT from Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, is geared toward student-athletes grades 7-12, coaches and parents. It will focus on off-season strength & conditioning principles in preparation for the upcoming fall sports season. Strength training, flexibility & sport-specific conditioning programs will also be outlined.
For more information and to register, contact Community Education at www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Call for vendors! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
THIRD ANNUAL GOLF OPEN
Golfers are invited to tee up for the third annual Golf Open on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mount Anthony Country Club on 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington, Vermont. Proceeds will benefit community-based home health and hospice services provided by the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team sponsorships start at $500 and include entry package for four golfers, a cart and awards dinner. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For additional information regarding sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, contact Linda Hurley at 802-362-1276 or at linda.hurley@vnahsr.org.
