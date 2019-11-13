To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE
From Nov. 8-25, bring in a non-perishable food item to Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet at 69 Park St., Rutland, and receive one free loaf of bread. All items donated will benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard on River Street.
‘BUY, GIVE, GET’ DONATION PROGRAM
Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will offer its ‘Buy, Give, Get’ donation program to benefit veterans in need throughout the region. Customers are invited to “buy” a winter coat, “give” it back to Ocean State Job Lot, and “get” their donation back in the form of an OSJL Crazy Deal Gift Card.
Beginning Thursday, November 7, any customer who purchases a winter coat for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will receive a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card in return. http://OceanStateJobLot.com.
STONE VALLEY ARTS OPENING RECEPTION & SILENT AUCTION
Artists were invited to submit up to three 2D or 3D pieces of art no larger than 12” x 12” for special SMALL WORKS exhibition and fundraiser at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney. The original art could include drawings, paintings, photography, printmaking, mixed media, ceramics, stone and wood sculptures. All 2D work is framed and ready to hang and pieces are for sale, with opening bids between $100 — $300. Artists will either donate the entire sale to Stone Valley Arts or receive 50% of the sale. 100% of the proceeds benefit SVA renovation and preservation work on the historic stone building by raising matching funds for a Vermont Arts Council Cultural Facilities Grant to be used for electrical upgrades throughout the building.
The silent auction of this artwork will be during the free opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 5 — 8 p.m., at Stone Valley Arts, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, VT.
This Small Works show will be at Stone Valley Arts from November 12 to December 8, 2019. The show closes Sunday, Dec. 8, with a Holiday Party, 4 -6 p.m., and final sales of small works. For more information contact Erika Schmidt at elschmidt1@vermontel.net.
ART TO PRESENT “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST”
“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde is considered one of the most renowned plays from the comedies by the well-known playwright. Its characters, situations and highly comical observation of upper English society has entertained audiences for generations. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present this classic theatre piece as part of its 15th season December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street in Rutland.
It is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women, who conveniently, claim to love only men called Ernest. The elaborate plot includes Victorian sensibilities with some of the best-loved and bizarre characters to be found on the modern stage.
Tickets are $20 per person plus a $2 processing fee. Tickets may be purchased at 802Tix.com or in person at “The Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, and at the door.
CHANNEL SWIMMER TO GIVE PUBLIC TALK
Wallingford native Bethany Bosch Oprendek, who in 2014 swam the English Channel, has a unique story to tell of how she transformed from an overweight non-athlete to a successful marathon swimmer.
Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland.
ANNUAL PITTSFORD HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
November 16, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lothrop Elementary school gym, 3447 US Route 7, Pittsford. Proceeds to benefit the Pittsford Christmas for Kids Fund. Over 30 vendors and two floors with a variety of local vendors and goods. This event is in conjunction with a chili cook-off to benefit Sara’s Stories. For more information contact recreation@pittsfordvermont.com.
SARAH’S STORIES 4TH ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF
Sarah’s Stories 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held November 16 at the Lothrop School gym on Route 7 in Pittsford from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by Naylor and Breen, will award winners with the following prize money. 1st place $250; 2nd place $150; 3rd place $75; Hottest Chili $25. Sara’s Stories literacy program recently partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Pittsford and Florence kids ages birth to their fifth birthday. Books will be mailed home for kids in our program each month, and we will continue to hand out books at Pittsford events for all kids. For more information or any questions, please contact Meghan Fox at 802-353-1525, vtfoxfamily14@gmail.com.
WILD BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
November 15 Gordon Ellmers will present some of his beautiful bird photographs at a program sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Ellmers is a practicing veterinarian and a member of the National Audubon Society and the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society. 6 p.m. at the Poultney Public Library, 205. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 802-287-5556.
VERMONT WRITERS’ PRIZE
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine have set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until January 1, 2020, to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes — one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s early summer 2020 issue, and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine, and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr., who was a Vermont historian, author, and long-time GMP board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or an amateur writer. S.J. Cahill of East Burke, Vermont, won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize.
More on the 2019 winner and finalists: https://greenmountainpower.com/2019/03/06/2019-vermont-writers-prize-winner-announced/.
Submissions need to be essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
