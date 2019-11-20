To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
email editor@rutlandreader.com
ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE
From Nov. 8-25, bring in a non-perishable food item to Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet at 69 Park St., Rutland, and receive one free loaf of bread. All items donated will benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard on River Street.
“INVALUABLE: THE UNRECOGNIZED PROFESSION OF DIRECT SUPPORT”
Community Care Network/Community Access Program (CAP) is proud to be partnering with other local agencies to bring Jerry Smith of the Institute on Community Integration to tour Vermont and share his documentary that highlights the DSP workforce crisis.
A free screening will take place on November 21, 6 — 8 p.m., at Tuttle Hall Theater, College of St. Joseph, Rutland.
“INVALUABLE: The Unrecognized Profession of Direct Support” is a documentary film exploring the underappreciated and underfunded work of direct support professionals (DSPs), the people who support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in living full lives as members of their communities. Through stories and interviews with DSPs, family members, advocates, and people with disabilities from across the country, the film honors the complexity of the work and the immense value it provides to individuals receiving support. And it asks us to take action now in strengthening the DSP workforce before the system collapses. A panel discussion and Q&A session led by the film’s director will follow the showing.
The documentary is “about” DSPs, but it is not “for” DSPs. The audience should be everyone who is affected by the DSP workforce crisis. For more information please call 802-786-7350.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR AT THE GABLES
The Gables at East Mountain will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. This free-to-attend event will feature more than 25 vendors selling a variety of gifts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, raffles and much more. The concession area will be serving lunch options. The Gables is located at 200 Gables Place, off of Gleason Road, in Rutland. For more information call 770-5263.
VEGGIEVANGO® PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) will host this month’s VeggieVanGo program on Tuesday, November 26 from 9 — 10 a.m. instead of November 28. Location will still be in the parking lot by the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
The Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo program provides FREE fresh, healthy veggies and fruits for low-income Vermonters. They also work with physicians and medical staff to identify patients and families who are experiencing hunger and “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables for a more nutritious diet. Along with the healthy, fresh food, VeggieVanGo volunteers and staff also offer cooking demos and taste tests of the vegetables available, paired with recipes and cooking tips
For more information contact the Vermont Foodbank at 1-800-585-2265 or email info@vtfoodbank.org.
DOWNTOWN RUTLAND HOLIDAY STROLL & TREE LIGHTING
Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll, November 30, is a day of sales, treats and activities leading up to the annual Tree Lighting in Depot Park. Catch a free movie at the Paramount Theatre at 10 a.m. and meet Santa with the kids at 2:30 p.m. in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library. Then, kick off the holidays by shopping local on Small Business Saturday, or drop in after the 2019 Audi FIS Ski World Cup for some family-friendly fun. Warm-up with hot cocoa in Depot Park as Santa arrives by fire truck to light the tree with help from the mayor at 5:30 p.m.
TREE OF REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will host its 31st Annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony at the Franklin Conference Center, Howe Square in Rutland on Tuesday, December 3 at 6 p.m. For inclement weather a snow date of Wednesday, December 11 has been set. The event is free and open to the public.
The Tree of Remembrance ceremony is a way for community members to reflect, honor and celebrate loved ones and friends who have passed away. The ceremony will feature music by the Hospice Trillium choir, remarks by Hospice medical director Dr. Allan Eisemann, recitation of loved ones’ names, the lighting of the tree, refreshments and fellowship.
“This ceremony is about families who have lost a loved one and their legacy,” says Nicole Moran, director of the Hospice program. “Our caregivers, volunteers and staff care deeply for the families of our patients and offer a variety of services to them to help deal with grief and loss. This ceremony is a beloved annual event and is just one of the many ways we want to honor and remember their loved ones for years to come.”
To add a loved one’s name to the wall of remembrance, to RSVP, or for event questions, please call 802-775-0568.
ART TO PRESENT “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST”
“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde is considered one of the most renowned plays from the comedies by the well-known playwright. Its characters, situations and highly comical observation of upper English society have entertained audiences for generations. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present this classic theater piece as part of its 15th season December 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street in Rutland.
It is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women, who conveniently, claim to love only men called Ernest. The elaborate plot includes Victorian sensibilities with some of the best-loved and bizarre characters to be found on the modern stage.
Tickets are $20 per person plus a $2 processing fee. Tickets may be purchased at 802Tix.com or in person at “The Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, and at the door.
BELLS OF JOY HOLIDAY CONCERT
On December 18, at Wallingford Town Hall at 7 p.m., Bells of Joy directed by Karen James will present a wonderful holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely handchimes. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10% to the Town of Wallingford. The elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, contact the town administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
VERMONT WRITERS’ PRIZE
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine have set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until January 1, 2020, to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes — one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s early summer 2020 issue, and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine, and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr., who was a Vermont historian, author and long-time GMP board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or an amateur writer. S.J. Cahill of East Burke, Vermont, won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize.
More on the 2019 winner and finalists: https://greenmountainpower.com/2019/03/06/2019-vermont-writers-prize-winner-announced/.
Submissions need to be essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
