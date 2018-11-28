To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
150 VISUAL / WORLD DIORAMAS
Visual / World Dioramas, by Lou Scott, art exhibit opening December 1 from 6-8 p.m. at P&G Gallery, Merchants Row next to the Boys & Girls Club. Over 100 educational, entertaining, provocative and stimulating dioramas. Free. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/louis.scott
RUTLAND CITY ROTARY TREE SALE
Rotary Tree Sale in Main Street Park, Rutland. Sale hours Mon-Fri 10a.m.-8p.m., Sat & Sun 9a.m.-8p.m. until all are sold. Santa Claus Raffle Tickets on sale with proceeds to benefit Rutland Elementary School Students and other humanitarian efforts around the world. Visit www.rutlandcityrotary.org
9TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the award-winning documentary, “Puzzle” on Saturday, December 1, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Marc Turtletaub’s first narrative feature, “Puzzle,” provides a closely observed portrait of Agnes, in her early 40s, who has never ventured far from home, family or the tight-knit immigrant community in which she was raised by her widowed father. That begins to change in a quietly dramatic fashion when Agnes receives a jigsaw puzzle as a gift and experiences the heady thrill of not only doing something she enjoys but being very, very good at it.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
The holiday festivities continue in the community of Poultney on Saturday, December 8 from 8 to 11 a.m., when the Poultney Woman’s Club will host Breakfast with Santa. For over thirty years the club has provided a hearty meal of scrambled eggs, sausage, home baked goods, orange juice, cocoa & coffee for $1.25. Photos with Santa are available for $1.50 as well. Families may also bring their own cameras to take free photos with Santa.
Bring the family to this great community activity, which will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main Street.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late-19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Billings Farm will be featured on weekends in December and December 22 – January 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm for interactive programs, including An Introduction to Milking and Milking the Herd at 3:15 p.m. each day. Holiday programs, making historic Christmas ornaments and candle dipping, plus the Academy Award-nominee film, “A Place in the Land” will be offered.
Woodstock’s Wassail Celebration: December 7, 8, & 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Making historic Christmas ornaments; candle dipping. Sunday, Dec. 9: Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Christmas Week: December 26 – January 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Making historic Christmas ornaments; candle dipping. Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides, if conditions permit: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
On Sunday, December 2, Grace Church will present the annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. The Rutland Area Chorus, soloists and orchestra will perform the concerts at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. under the direction of Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church. The Messiah soloists are soprano Allison Devery-Steinmetz, of Montpelier; alto Amy Frostman, of South Burlington; tenor Cameron Steinmetz, of Montpelier; and bass Zebulun McLellan, of Tinmouth. Handel’s Messiah, one of the great Baroque choral masterpieces, depicts the prophecy and birth of Jesus Christ as told by Isaiah, the prophet, and the writers of the Gospels. Alongside Messiah, RAC will also perform Cantata No. 62 by J.S. Bach, Savior of the Nations, Come, which Bach wrote for the first Sunday of Advent. A free-will offering will be received and a reception will follow the 7 p.m. performance.
CHRISTMAS BINGO
Christmas Bingo will be held at Maple Valley Grange #318, Dugway Rd., S. Wallingford on December 2. Gifts to choose from for regular games and cash for the specials. Doors open at 11 a.m., first game starts at 1 p.m. There will be food available.
SANTA IS COMING TO BAILEY LIBRARY
Santa is coming to Bailey Library in Clarendon Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be candy canes from Santa and books to take home to read. This is a wonderful opportunity for pictures with Santa. Visit our website at https://baileylibraryvt.wordpress.com/ or call 802-747-7743 for more information. Bailey Memorial Library, 111 Moulton Avenue, North Clarendon.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Bells of Joy, directed by Karen James, will present a holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit as a fundraiser at Wallingford Town Hall on Wednesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely hand chimes. Seating will be limited to 125. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10 percent to the Town of Wallingford. Wallingford Historical Society will sponsor a bake sale. Wallingford Town Hall is accessible to all abilities. Elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, contact the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
“THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALIVE”
“The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland. Concert tickets $25 (students/seniors $20) available in advance and the night of the concert. Concert and dinner $60 (students/seniors $50) advanced ticket purchase only. Tickets available at Trinity Church during office hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon (except Nov. 12), Diamonds & More (check only) and Phoenix Books (cash or check). Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EAcCU9j4k. For more information email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
