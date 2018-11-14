To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
COED LEARN TO PLAY HOCKEY SESSIONS
Spartan Arena is sponsoring a series of COED Learn to Play instructional hockey sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s ice hockey team. Instruction will be geared to players of varying ability, even if you have never skated before. No experience is necessary.
The following equipment is required: helmet with face shield, hockey gloves, hockey skates (rentals are available at the rink), and hockey stick. It is also highly recommended that you wear elbow & shin pads and hockey pants. The Cutting Edges has some equipment to loan to get you started. If you need equipment, please email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first Sunday session.
Sessions run from 6 — 7 p.m. on the following Sundays: November 11, 18, 25, December 2 and 9. A second round will begin in January. Cost is $10 per session payable to Spartan Arena. No pre-registration is necessary. We recommend you arrive 20 to 30 minutes ahead of time to suit up. Questions? Email Spartan Arena or rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com.
INTERFAITH THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION
Five Rutland churches and the Rutland Jewish Center will join in the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration with a new twist that includes a huge vegetarian potluck dinner and a community sing on Sunday, November 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m. The food and music will be a departure from past years, turning this year’s Thanksgiving into an informal, fun community celebration.
The participating churches are Grace Congregational Church, First Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, All Saints Anglican Church, and the Salvation Army. This event is sponsored by the Rutland Interfaith Group.
All are invited to attend after contacting one of the above churches or the Rutland Jewish Center. RSVPs are appreciated. Participants are asked to bring a vegetarian dish to share as well as a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Community Cupboard. Contact: Rutland Jewish Center 802-773-3455, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org.
9TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary, “Burned: Are Trees the New Coal,” on Saturday, November 17, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Vermont filmmakers Alan Dater and Lisa Merton’s feature-length documentary takes an unwavering look at the latest energy industry solution to climate change. The film tells the story of how woody biomass has become the fossil-fuel industry’s renewable, green savior, and of the people and parties who are both fighting against and promoting its adoption and use.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303. Meet the filmmakers: Alan & Lisa will attend the screening and discuss their film.
FAREWELL CELEBRATION
Farewell celebration in honor of Deborah Hall. Please join the Homeless Prevention Center for a reception on November 28 at 4 p.m. at The Franklin Conference Center, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. RSVP by November 20 to Tara FitzGerald 802-775-9286 or email tara@hpcvt.org.
”THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALIVE”
“The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland. Concert tickets $25 (students/seniors $20) available in advance and the night of the concert. Concert and dinner $60 (students/seniors $50) advanced ticket purchase only. Tickets available at Trinity Church during office hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon (except Nov. 12), Diamonds & More (check only) and Phoenix Books (cash or check). Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EAcCU9j4k. For more information email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
MATCHED SAVINGS ACCOUNT SLOTS AVAILABLE
The Vermont Individual Development Account (IDA) Savings Program currently has a limited number of slots available for income-eligible residents of Rutland and Bennington Counties to open matched savings accounts.
If you save $1,000 over a one to two-year period; $1,000 is matched. The money you save is put into a special account. The savings can be used for homeownership, post-secondary education, business, self-employment, vehicle purchase or repair, home repair, job training or job tools.
Please contact Shelley Faris at BROC Community Action if you are interested in saving for your future, to request a Vermont IDA Savings Program application. Shelley can be reached at 802-665-1742 or sfaris@broc.org.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR AT CLARENDON ELEMENTARY
The Clarendon Elementary School will be holding their Annual Holiday Craft Fair this year on Saturday, November 17 from 10 a.m — 3 p.m. at the school in North Clarendon. Lots of great holiday gifts will be available. Crafters will be attending with sewn, crocheted & knitted items, jams & jellies and much, much more. Lunch is available. Benefit the new Clarendon Community Walking Trails.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR AT THE GABLES
The Gables at East Mountain will host their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 17 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. This free-to-attend event will feature 30 vendors selling a variety of artwork, jewelry, holiday-themed gifts, baked goods and much more. Lunch available for purchase. The Gables is located at 1 Gables Place, off of Gleason Road, in Rutland. For more information call 770-5263.
WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this Important Bird Area. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome! Join us November 15 for the 3.7-mile loop around the marsh or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 AM. Contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
PITTSFORD HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
November 17 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Lothrop School Gym, 3447 US Route 7, Pittsford. Chili Cook-Off to benefit Sara’s Stories at 11 a.m. Cash prizes, popcorn, raffles, coffee, and donuts. Two floors of vendors.
ST. ALPHONSUS HOLIDAY FAIR AND BASKET RAFFLE
November 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall, Route 7, Pittsford. Baked goods, book sale, silent auction.
NESHOBE SCHOOL PTO CRAFT FAIR
November 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Otter Valley High School, Route 7, Brandon. Jewelry, preserves, baked goods, art.
SARA’S STORIES CHILI COOK OFF
The competition will take place on Saturday, November 17 at Pittsford’s Holiday Craft Show (Holiday Craft Show is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m.) in the Lothrop Elementary School cafeteria, Route 7 in Pittsford.
Registration begins at 11 a.m., with tasting/voting from 11:30 — 1 p.m., and winners will be announced at 1:30. The cost is $5 to enter your chili.
Please bring a crockpot with your chili already made and a serving spoon. Having your name on the back of your crock pot would also be helpful if you are just dropping off your chili. Sign up at maclurelibrary.org
Sara’s Stories is a book program that promotes early literacy for children ages 0-5 and is in memory of Sara Gallipo, a beloved community member who passed away a few years ago. Our goal is to give away a newly published hardcover book each month.
Please contact Kayla Desabrais at kayla.gallipo@gmail.com or Meghan Fox at vtfoxfamily14@gmail.com if you have any questions.
HOW TO ASSESS HEART DISEASE
There are a variety of diagnostic tests for heart issues. Ease your mind and understand what your physician is looking for by learning more about current diagnostic methods. On Thursday, November 15, from 5:30 — 7 p.m., at the Franklin Conference Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland, the Rutland Heart Center’s cardiologists, Dr. Michael Robertello, Dr. Bartholomew Bonazinga, Dr. Stanley Shapiro and Dr. Adam Coleman, will be presenting an informative talk, “How to Assess Heart Disease.”
They will be discussing the most-current diagnostic methods used to detect common and complex heart conditions, like echocardiogram, electrocardiogram and stress tests. The event will use a question-and-answer format, so participants are encouraged to ask questions.
Light refreshments will be served. Advance registration is requested for this free event. For more information and to register, call 802-772-2400.
To list your event in the Reader Bulleins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.