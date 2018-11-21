To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS AT BILLINGS
Billings Farm & Museum will be open for Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday- Sunday, November 23 – 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend will feature traditional cooking demonstrations in the farmhouse, wagon rides, farm tours, Introduction to Milking and Milking the Herd programs and hands-on food preparation and preservation activities.
You’ll be welcomed to Frederick Billings’ farmhouse, where farm manager George Aitken and his family lived and worked from 1890 to 1910. Visit with costumed interpreters as they demonstrate preparing traditional Thanksgiving fare in the kitchen. Relax in the Victorian parlor and learn how our American Thanksgiving traditions have evolved. Enjoy a cup of spiced cider before boarding the wagon for a ride around the farm.
In the education room, hands-on activities for all ages include “making the perfect piecrust” and peeling apples for drying.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events, or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org.
POET STEALS HEADLINES: SENTENCED TO LIFE
November 26 at 7 p.m. Castleton Free Library will host a reading from poet Tom Smith’s new book of poetry.
Taking off from actual headlines from a variety of scandal sheets, tabloids, and even the New York Times, Tom Smith has created original poems with humor, irony, satire, whimsy, fantasy, and even some sensuality, featuring such characters (or creatures) as Steven Spielberg, Liberace, a talking fish from the Bronx, and even an escaped ape in Boston.
Free, open to all, and accessible. Light refreshments will follow the reading. Questions? Please call 468-5574 or email: castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com.
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT #31 MEETING
Monday, November 26, 5 p.m. executive committee meeting; 6 p.m. coffee, pie and social time; 6:30 p.m. regular meeting (all members) and honoring of ladies who have been members for more than 50 years. American Legion, 33 Washington Street, Rutland.
“SHARE THE WARMTH” CLOTHING DRIVE
November 27, College of St. Joseph’s Provider Program will observe Giving Tuesday by hosting their annual Share the Warmth cold-weather clothing drive. Donations of new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots are sought for all ages. Items collected during the drive will be distributed to those in need this winter through the NewStory Center and the Homeless Prevention Center.
The collection takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at College of St. Joseph’s Tuttle Hall. CSJ is located at 71 Clement Road, Rutland. For more information on the clothing drive, visit csj.edu.
CALL FOR GINGERBREAD CONTEST ENTRIES
The Chaffee Art Center is excited to announce the return of the Gingerbread Contest. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Interested bakers, schools, organizations, businesses, families, individuals and young people are invited to submit their imaginative gingerbread creations. Entrants do not have to pre-register but are encouraged to email beyondmarketing@yahoo.com with intent to participate.
All entries must be delivered to the Chaffee Art Center on either November 27 or 28 between the hours of 10 a.m and 4 p.m. The gingerbread creations will be on display in our historic 1890’s mansion from the Holiday Show Opening Reception on November 30, where awards in a variety of categories will be announced, through January 5, 2019. Complete details and entry form can be found at www.chaffeeartcenter.org. For information, call 802-775-0356, or stop into the Chaffee Art Center at 16 South Main Street in Rutland.
FAREWELL CELEBRATION
Farewell celebration in honor of Deborah Hall. Please join the Homeless Prevention Center for a reception on November 28 at 4 p.m. at The Franklin Conference Center, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland. RSVP by November 20 to Tara FitzGerald 802-775-9286 or email tara@hpcvt.org.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
Sunday, December 2, Grace Church will present the annual performances of Handel’s Messiah. The Rutland Area Chorus, soloists and orchestra will perform the concerts at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. under the direction of Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church. The Messiah soloists are soprano Allison Devery-Steinmetz, of Montpelier; alto Amy Frostman, of South Burlington; tenor Cameron Steinmetz, of Montpelier; and bass Zebulun McLellan, of Tinmouth. Handel’s Messiah, one of the great Baroque choral masterpieces, depicts the prophecy and birth of Jesus Christ as told by Isaiah, the prophet, and the writers of the Gospels. Alongside Messiah, RAC will also perform Cantata No. 62 by J.S. Bach, Savior of the Nations, Come, which Bach wrote for the first Sunday of Advent. A free-will offering will be received and a reception will follow the 7 p.m. performance.
CHRISTMAS BINGO
Christmas Bingo will be held at Maple Valley Grange #318, Dugway Rd., S. Wallingford on December 2. Gifts to choose from for regular games and cash for the specials. Doors open at 11 a.m., first game starts at 1 p.m. There will be food available.
SANTA IS COMING TO BAILEY LIBRARY
Santa is coming to Bailey Library in Clarendon Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be candy canes from Santa and books to take home to read. This is a wonderful opportunity for pictures with Santa. Visit our website at https://baileylibraryvt.wordpress.com/ or call 802-747-7743 for more information. Bailey Memorial Library, 111 Moulton Avenue, North Clarendon.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Bells of Joy, directed by Karen James, will present a holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit as a fundraiser at Wallingford Town Hall on Wednesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely hand chimes. Seating will be limited to 125. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10 percent to the Town of Wallingford. Wallingford Historical Society will sponsor a bake sale. Wallingford Town Hall is accessible to all abilities. Elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, contact the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
“THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALIVE”
“The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland. Concert tickets $25 (students/seniors $20) available in advance and the night of the concert. Concert and dinner $60 (students/seniors $50) advanced ticket purchase only. Tickets available at Trinity Church during office hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon (except Nov. 12), Diamonds & More (check only) and Phoenix Books (cash or check). Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EAcCU9j4k. For more information email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.