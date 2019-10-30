To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
VERMONT FARMERS’ MARKET ANNUAL FALL CRAFT FAIR
Saturday, November 9 at the Holiday Inn in Rutland from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. the Vermont Farmer’s Market will host their annual Fall Craft Fair. Local vendors with quality crafts, bakers with specialty foods, and farmers with their quintessential Vermont maple syrup. Find that unique gift and get to know the people behind the product. Admission is always free.
SARAH’S STORIES 4TH ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF
Sarah’s Stories 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off will be held November 16 at the Lothrop School gym on Route 7 in Pittsford from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by Naylor and Breen, will award winners with the following prize money. 1st place $250; 2nd place $150; 3rd place $75; Hottest Chili $25. Sara’s Stories literacy program recently partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Pittsford and Florence kids ages birth to their fifth birthday. Books will be mailed home for kids in our program each month, and we will continue to hand out books at Pittsford events for all kids. For more information or any questions, please contact Meghan Fox at 802-353-1525, vtfoxfamily14@gmail.com.
WILD BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
November 15 Gordon Ellmers will present some of his beautiful bird photographs at a program sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Ellmers is a practicing veterinarian and a member of the National Audubon Society and the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society. 6 p.m. at the Poultney Public Library, 205. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 802-287-5556.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Wednesday, November 13 at Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford at 7 p.m. Woodchucks Revisited brings together as a quartet two well-known duos from Rutland County, Woodchucks’ Revenge (Peter and Kristina Cady) and Heron Fire (Jon and Peggy Rishel). Both groups have been presenting their brand of music and humor for over 25 years. Woodchucks’ Revenge has performed all around New England, upstate New York and occasionally in the Rocky Mountain states. Heron Fire’s appearances run from the Adirondack Mountains into central New York, through the Pioneer Valley of western Massachusetts, out to the Cape and into southern New England. Their songs range from the Herons’ favorite old light pop and folk standards to the Woodchucks’ old and new western and Celtic ballads, to some of each group’s (usually) tasteful parodies. The audience will enjoy humor, history and the variety of traditions that make up the American music scene, including folk, country, pop and comedy material. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. A nonprofit group will host a bake sale. For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872. Thank you for your continued support of local live music.
350 RUTLAND COUNTY PLANT-RICH DIET CHALLENGE
350 Rutland County would like to announce a Plant Rich Diet Challenge beginning November 3 and running until November 9. According to the book: “Drawdown — The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed To Reverse Global Warming,” eating a plant-rich diet comes in at #4 out of 100 proposals for mitigating climate change. As we have learned more about the total impact of beef and other meat production including nitrogen fertilizers for feed production, methane releases from livestock, processing, packaging and shipping, we are inspired to change our eating habits. In fact, eating lower on the food chain is an empowering way that individuals can choose to lower their personal contributions to climate change. Each day on our FB page we will share some insights into the positive benefits of eating a plant-rich diet, and will include a recipe that we recommend. Please join with us to eat healthier for a healthy planet: On Facebook: follow or like @ 350 Rutland.
FREE LINE DANCING CLASS FOR ADULTS
The Wallingford Recreation Department will host free line dancing classes for adults. Marianne Ligouri will instruct five weeks of class. Marianne comes to us with many years of dance teaching experience. Prior dance experience not required. Friday mornings, November 8 – December 13 (no class Nov. 29). Classes will take place upstairs in the Wallingford Town Hall from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Dig out your dancing shoes and we’ll see you there. Free-will donations accepted for future recreation program funding.
E-CIGS, JUUL, & THE YOUTH EPIDEMIC
According to the Centers for Disease Control, tobacco product use among U.S. youth is increasing, and e-cigarettes are the main reason. Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting a free event, “E-Cigs, JUUL, & the Youth Epidemic, What Parents and Teachers Should Know,” Wednesday, November 13, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the Rail Room at the Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Rutland. It will be presented by Sarah Cosgrove, education coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Learn the most up-to-date facts around vaping and e-cigarettes, as well as initiatives taking place locally and nationally to educate and reduce youth vaping. The talk also includes current legal and political updates due to illnesses linked to vaping. Refreshments will be provided. Register at 802-772-2400 or at www.rrmc.org.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY PROGRAM AT RUTLAND REGIONAL
Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driving Course, Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. This is an excellent opportunity to refresh your driving skills and learn strategies to stay safe behind the wheel. Among the topics covered will be how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; defensive driving techniques; new traffic laws and rules of the road; and how medications impact driving. Completing this course will entitle you to auto insurance discounts and can help to reduce costs on your overall vehicle maintenance. Refreshments will be served.
Register online at www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400. The fee for non-AARP members is $20 and $15 for AARP members. To qualify for the member rate please put your AARP member number in the memo section of your check. Make the check payable to AARP. After you have enrolled in the course, mail the check to Baird Morgan, 799 Elm Street, Florence, VT 05744.
ANNUAL AUDUBON SEED SALE
November 2 stock up on birdseed and save some dough. Two locations: Garland’s Farm and Garden at 70 Park Street in Rutland from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. and Brandon Blue Seal Feeds on Route 7 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Membership in Audubon not required, but you can join at the sales. Learn more about feeding birds and how you can help protect them at birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
VERMONT WRITERS’ PRIZE
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until January 1, 2020, to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes — one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s early summer 2020 issue, and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine, and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr., who was a Vermont historian, author, and long-time GMP board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or an amateur writer. S.J. Cahill of East Burke, Vermont, won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize.
More on the 2019 winner and finalists: https://greenmountainpower.com/2019/03/06/2019-vermont-writers-prize-winner-announced/.
Submissions need to be essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
