FALL RUMMAGE SALE
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will hold a fall rummage sale on Oct. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and on October 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Enter Fellowship Hall from the Center Street side of the church.
PICO SKI CLUB SWAP & SALE
The Pico Ski Club annual ski swap & sale returns Oct. 4-6. Patrons will have their pick of gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Local shops will also be offering deals on last year’s gear and apparel. Pico Base Lodge, Fri., Oct. 4, 5 – 9 p.m., Sat. Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. For complete details visit https://www.picoskiclub.com/swap.
VERMONT ACTORS’ REPERTORY THEATRE OPEN HOUSE
Oct. 4, 6 — 7 p.m. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre Season 15 will hold an Open House at our new home, Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland. Tour our new space, and meet our cast and crew. Get a sneak preview of ART’s 15th season with a scene from one of the company’s upcoming shows. Tickets will be on sale that night for ART’s fundraiser which will be held on Friday, October 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Southside Steakhouse. The event will include a comedic short show entitled “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse,” light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, dance and cash bar. Costumes are optional. Tickets will also be on sale for upcoming shows during the 2019-2020 season. If purchased that night, audience members will receive preferred seating and a discount on ticket fees. The UU Church will also host an open mic coffee house following ART’s open house.
HISTORY TALK—THE AUTUMN OF 1776 AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Saturday, October 5, the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, offers an illustrated talk, “The Autumn of 1776: Making Preparations to Receive the Enemy,” by historian and site interpreter Paul Andriscin.
This talk looks at the busy autumn of 1776, when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared by the American troops for the arrival of the British. At that time the two garrisons made up one of the largest population centers in the United States. What was happening here and elsewhere in the Revolutionary War at this thrilling time?
The event is included in the regular admission fee of $5 for adults and free for children under 15. While there you can visit the museum and walk any or all of the six miles of trails on the over 300-acre site. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
The Mount Independence State Historic Site is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America. It is located near the end of Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village; carefully follow the signs. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 13.
BIRDING WALK ON CASTLETON UNIVERSITY TRAILS
Oct. 8 Joel Tilley from Rutland County Audubon will lead a fall birding walk on the Castleton University trails looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St., Castleton, at 7:30 a.m. Visitor parking is behind the Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot (#39 on the campus map https://castleton.s3.amazonaws.com/files/resources/map-accessible-parking-3.pdf). Easy to moderate terrain. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com.
INTRO TO TAI CHI
A beginner Tai Chi program will be held on Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Castleton Community Center starting on Oct. 10. Within these seven weeks the beginning level of Falls Prevention Tai Chi will be taught. Benefits of practicing Tai Chi include reduced stress, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation, muscle strength, and improved overall mind and body. Medical studies confirm the Tai Chi program relieves pain, reduces falls and improves the quality of life. The class is free and anyone is welcome. Register by calling the Center at 468-3093.
RRMC OFFERS FREE WELLNESS RECOVERY ACTION PLAN PROGRAM
The WRAP program is designed to help individuals develop action plans to improve self-management and recovery skills. Attend the eight weeks of WRAP workshops if you are struggling with mental health difficulties, have substance abuse problems, are a caregiver or human service provider, and are committed to making positive change.
The free workshop is Saturdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 30, 8:30 – 11 a.m., Rutland Regional Medical Center, Conference Room K, 435 West Street, Rutland. Register by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507.
RRMC PRESENTS “HOw DID I GET HERE?”
Are you curious about how you arrived at this place in your life? In this class, you will begin to discover your patterns and beliefs and where they came from. You will also learn how to tell your story or personal narrative and learn ways to rethink and retell your story in new ways to create a happier life. No writing skill is required. This is a class of self-discovery and will be held Oct. 15, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and taught by Certified Life Coach Bonnie Olson,
The cost for this course is $10. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by calling 802-772-2400 or registering online at https://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/.
MINING THE SPIRITUAL GOLD OF ADVERSITY
Wednesday, October 16, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland. We each face problems — some large, some small. What causes them? Can we avoid them? This open discussion series will explore spiritual keys to find the root cause of our problems and to unlock the secrets of effective problem-solving. All are invited. Learn how you can find a graceful solution to any problem. We will try a spiritual exercise to kindle creativity and help us to understand and begin to resolve our challenges. Come share your stories and insights as we look to discover the spiritual growth that can rise from adversity. Hosted by Eckankar, a spiritual teaching that offers simple exercises for people of all faiths, traditions and walks of life to develop and deepen a conscious and practical relationship with spirit. More info: www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390.
FREE DIABETES MANAGEMENT PROGRAM OFFERED
If you are living with Type 2 Diabetes, the Healthier Living Workshop for Diabetes can get you the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent some serious problems. This free program runs on Mondays, October 14-November 18, from 8 — 10:30 a.m. at the Gables, 200 Gables Place, Mendon, Vermont.
This small group workshop is led by specially trained leaders. You will learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress and handling sick days.
For more information and to register, contact Krista Neary, Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center at 802-776-5507.
FREE CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program on Mondays, October 14-November 18, from 1 - 3:30 p.m. at the Gables, 200 Gables Place, Mendon and from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at the Godnick Adult Center, Deer Street, Rutland. This six-week evidence-based program is led by trained, experienced leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. It focuses on problem-solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise and nutrition. There is also guidance offered around talking with family, friends and health-care professionals regarding pain.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Krista Neary, RRMC Community Health Improvement at 802-776-5507 or email klneary@rrmc.org.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Local author Diane Poczobut will be at the Castleton Community Center on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. to do a reading and hold a discussion on her most recent book, “Robbie B and Mimmy’s Treasure,” a short novel about the relationship between a high-functioning autistic young man and his grandmother who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The story describes the turmoil and decisions a family must face when dealing with a loved one with that type of diagnosis. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
Trinity Rocks!
October 18 at 6 p.m. in Nourse Hall of Trinity Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, a three-course dinner catered by Steve Sawyer, executive chef of Table 24, will be served. Reservations are required in advance and tickets can be purchased at the church office. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Following dinner a concert will be performed by Rutland’s own Satin & Steel in the sanctuary. A highlight of the night’s events will be the drawing of a Sport’s Raffle. Tickets for the raffle also available at the church office.
Purchase all tickets at the church office, 85 West Street, Rutland during regular office hours Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m or call 802-775-4368 for information. Sport’s Raffle winner does not need to be present to win.
RRMC OFFERS LEVEL II TAI CHI CLASS
For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is now offering Level II Tai Chi classes which will meet 10/16, 10/23, 10/30, 11/6, 11/13, and 11/20. 5/16, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
It is recommended that registrants complete the Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II. In this class you will be guided to move in other directions adding slightly more complicated movements that will bring more depth to your practice. There are five movements to the left and then repeated to the right. The instructor will break these movements down in the same manner as the basic movements in the beginner’s class.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
Oct. 19. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Grow your bird identification skills with our friendly bird experts! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Community Health Clinics – October 2019
October Blood Pressure/Foot Care Clinics
Tuesday, 10/01/2019, Bennington, Bennington Senior Center, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/2019, Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/20219, Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, 10/07/2019, Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/09/2019, Manchester, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, 10/10/2019, Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/11/2019, West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, 10/22/2019, Bennington, Walloomsac Apartments, 11 a.m.
Thursday, 10/24/2019, Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/30/2019, Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-775-0568 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Cholesterol Screening
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Rutland, Rutland office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $30. Call 802-775-0568 for more information.
Bereavement Support Meetings
Manchester – Every Monday at 5 p.m. at Bromley Manor’s The Chapel. Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Bereavement support meetings are free and open to the public. Call 802-770-1613 for more information.
Flu Clinics
Manchester – Every Tuesday in October, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 2 – 4 p.m.
Rutland – Every Friday in October, Rutland Office of VNAHSR, park down in the lower parking lot, 9 a.m. – noon
Visit our website for a listing for other flu clinics near you. For more information call 802-775-0568.
Ostomy Support Meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, October 12 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, park down in the lower parking lot. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
