SONGWRITERS/COMPOSERS NIGHT AT STONE VALLEY ARTS
Friday, Oct. 18, and every third Friday of the month at 7 p.m., Stone Valley Arts will be hosting a songwriters/composers night, offering musicians of all kinds an opportunity to present their music in a café-style setting. All styles of music including folk, rock, jazz, classical, rap, etc., etc., are encouraged and welcome to be presented. For those musicians who play piano, Stone Valley Arts will supply a baby grand, but others should bring their own instruments and electronics if needed. This event is also open to anyone who would like to come to just listen and enjoy the music. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. Free. Everyone welcome. For more information call Gary Schmidt at 802-325-2603
9TH ANNUAL FALL DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Oct. 19 at Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road, Pittsford. Sign up with your best disc golf buddy & form your 2-player team, or sign up as a single to be paired up with someone. Drop-ins welcome. Bring your own discs, or discs will be provided. $10 per person. Each player’s registration includes a round of 18 holes of disc golf, hot chocolate, donuts and a fun time. Pre-register by Wednesday, Oct. 16. Check-in 8 – 8:30 a.m. Announcements at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Rain or shine.
If you have any questions please contact the Pittsford Rec. Dept. at 802-483-6500 ext 17, or recreation@pittsfordvermont.com.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Local author Diane Poczobut will be at the Castleton Community Center on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. to do a reading and hold a discussion on her most recent book, “Robbie B and Mimmy’s Treasure,” a short novel about the relationship between a high-functioning autistic young man and his grandmother who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The story describes the turmoil and decisions a family must face when dealing with a loved one with that type of diagnosis. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
TRINITY ROCKS!
October 18 at 6 p.m. in Nourse Hall of Trinity Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, a three-course dinner catered by Steve Sawyer, executive chef of Table 24, will be served. Reservations are required in advance and tickets can be purchased at the church office. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Following dinner, a concert will be performed by Rutland’s own Satin & Steel in the sanctuary. A highlight of the night’s events will be the drawing of a sports raffle. Tickets for the raffle are also available at the church office.
Purchase all tickets at the church office, 85 West Street, Rutland during regular office hours Monday — Friday 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., or call 802-775-4368 for information. Sports raffle winner does not need to be present to win.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
Oct. 19. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us for the 3.7-mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Grow your bird identification skills with our friendly bird experts! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
INTERACTIVE LECTURE “ HOW TO SURVIVE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE”
Could you survive a zombie apocalypse? Let us help you increase your chance for survival with skills taught at our interactive lecture “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse.” The event will be presented as a benefit performance for Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre on Friday, October 25, at Southside Steakhouse on South Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.
The evening will include a short comedic play on “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” just in time for Halloween, hors d’oeuvres, an auction, dancing and a cash bar. Festive and scary costumes are encouraged but are optional. A casual dress is also perfect for the night.
The cost for tickets is $40 general admission, $30 with a student ID and $275 for a table of eight persons. Tickets must be ordered by October 22 and can be purchased through 802tix.com, the Rutland Herald office on 77 Grove Street, or e-mail Kristen.hixon@yahoo.com
HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This two-day training will be held in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26. Training is free and refreshments will be provided.
Pre-registration is requested for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice or health-care experience is required.
Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics, and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.
After completing the class, volunteers can provide respite for caregivers, offer companionship for the patient, run errands and help families and patients in many meaningful ways. Community members are encouraged to join the supportive and rewarding Hospice volunteer program where they can contribute their unique interests, skills, and talents.
For more information or to enroll call John Campbell at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org.
AUTUMN COMMUNITY CONTRA DANCE AND POTLUCK DINNER
Sunday, Oct. 27, Dancing 4 — 6 p.m. followed by a potluck dinner. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. Costumes welcome but not required. The music will be by Red Dog Riley from Cornwall. Members of the band include Kristin Bolton on bass, fiddle and clogging; Dave Guertin on guitar, mandolin; Andrew Munkres on banjo, piano; Romy Munkres on fiddle, flute and foot percussion. Don Stratton, who plays the fiddle and tenor guitar, will be calling the dances. All dances are taught. Comfortable shoes and a water bottle suggested.
Free, but donations are very appreciated and will help us continue these types of community events in the future. If you wish to donate, suggested $5 per person, $10 per family.
Following the dance, there will be a potluck dinner in the downstairs gallery at Stone Valley Arts. Please bring a dish to share if you plan to stay for the potluck dinner. Questions? Contact Pamela Burlingame: pjbgame@gmail.com.
FREE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION OF NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SHORT: “EXTREMIS”
In commemoration of Palliative Care & Hospice month, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Palliative Care Program, Bayada Hospice, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region are sponsoring a free screening and discussion of the Documentary short film; “Extremis.” The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The 20-minute film depicts the heart-wrenching emotions around end-of-life-decisions that families, patients and physicians face in a hospital intensive-care unit. There will be a discussion directly following with cardiologist, Dr. Adam Colman, and intensive care specialist, Dr. James Geiling.
A light supper will be provided. Please RSVP to Kim Flory Lake at kflorylake@rrmc.org or 747-1655.
Community Health Clinics – October 2019
October Blood Pressure/Foot Care Clinics
Tuesday, 10/01/2019, Bennington, Bennington Senior Center, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/2019, Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/20219, Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, 10/07/2019, Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/09/2019, Manchester, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, 10/10/2019, Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/11/2019, West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, 10/22/2019, Bennington, Walloomsac Apartments, 11 a.m.
Thursday, 10/24/2019, Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/30/2019, Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-775-0568 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Cholesterol Screening
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Rutland, Rutland office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $30. Call 802-775-0568 for more information.
Bereavement Support Meetings
Manchester – Every Monday at 5 p.m. at Bromley Manor’s The Chapel. Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Bereavement support meetings are free and open to the public. Call 802-770-1613 for more information.
Flu Clinics
Manchester – Every Tuesday in October, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 2 – 4 p.m.
Rutland – Every Friday in October, Rutland Office of VNAHSR, park down in the lower parking lot, 9 a.m. – noon
Visit our website for a listing for other flu clinics near you. For more information call 802-775-0568.
Ostomy Support Meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, October 12 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, park down in the lower parking lot. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
