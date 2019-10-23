To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
INTERACTIVE LECTURE “ HOW TO SURVIVE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE”
Could you survive a zombie apocalypse? Let us help you increase your chance for survival with skills taught at our interactive lecture “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse.” The event will be presented as a benefit performance for Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre on Friday, October 25, at Southside Steakhouse on South Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.
The evening will include a short comedic play on “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” just in time for Halloween, hors d’oeuvres, an auction, dancing and a cash bar. Festive and scary costumes are encouraged but are optional. A casual dress is also perfect for the night.
The cost for tickets is $40 general admission, $30 with a student ID and $275 for a table of eight persons. Tickets must be ordered by October 22 and can be purchased through 802tix.com, the Rutland Herald office on 77 Grove Street, or e-mail Kristen.hixon@yahoo.com.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This two-day training will be held in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26. Training is free and refreshments will be provided.
Pre-registration is requested for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice or health-care experience is required.
Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics, and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.
After completing the class, volunteers can provide respite for caregivers, offer companionship for the patient, run errands and help families and patients in many meaningful ways. Community members are encouraged to join the supportive and rewarding Hospice volunteer program, where they can contribute their unique interests, skills and talents.
For more information or to enroll call John Campbell at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org.
AUTUMN COMMUNITY CONTRA DANCE AND POTLUCK DINNER
Sunday, Oct. 27, Dancing 4 — 6 p.m. followed by a potluck dinner. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney. Costumes welcome but not required. The music will be by Red Dog Riley from Cornwall. Members of the band include Kristin Bolton on bass, fiddle and clogging; Dave Guertin on guitar, mandolin; Andrew Munkres on banjo, piano; Romy Munkres on fiddle, flute and foot percussion. Don Stratton, who plays the fiddle and tenor guitar, will be calling the dances. All dances are taught. Comfortable shoes and a water bottle suggested.
Free, but donations are very appreciated and will help us continue these types of community events in the future. If you wish to donate, suggested $5 per person, $10 per family.
Following the dance, there will be a potluck dinner in the downstairs gallery at Stone Valley Arts. Please bring a dish to share if you plan to stay for the potluck dinner. Questions? Contact Pamela Burlingame: pjbgame@gmail.com.
A FAMILY HALLOWEEN AT BILLINGS
Billings Farm & Museum will feature A Family Halloween on Sunday, October 27, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Children in costume receive free admission when accompanied by an adult (adults pay the regular admission fee).
Activities for all ages include pumpkin decorating and carving, doughnuts-on-a-string, cider pressing, pumpkin games, making spider web necklaces, plus “not-too-scary” Halloween stories. Costume parades around the farm will be held at 12 & 2 p.m., and all children will receive a ribbon. Enjoy a hayride around the farm, offered from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Join in the fun with a children’s costume contest — the winners will be selected at 1 p.m. Sample different pumpkin seed recipes, dip caramel apple slices and add your choice in toppings.
Join our artist-in-residence Kristina Rodanas making Chalk the Walk spider webs! She will be on hand to sign copies of her books — “Huck’s Way Home” and “Moooo! A Billings Farm Alphabet.”
Admission to A Family Halloween includes all programs and activities, plus the working dairy farm, farm life exhibits, and the 1890 farm manager’s house. Find more information online at billingsfarm.org or by calling 802-457-2355.
AGE-RELATED MEMORY LOSS: WHAT’S NORMAL, WHAT IS NOT, AND WHAT YOU CAN DO
Join Rutland Regional speech pathologist Elizabeth Whitcomb for a series of three seminars, October 28, November 4 and 7 from 3 — 4 p.m., at the CVPS Community Health/Education Center, addressing current issues about normal aging, cognitive changes and dementia. Strategies for thought processes and memory will be discussed. Also examined will be how factors such as sleep, nutrition and social engagement can play an important role in your cognition.
Cost of class is $15, advance registration is required by calling 802-772-2400.
FREE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION OF NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SHORT: “EXTREMIS”
In commemoration of Palliative Care & Hospice month, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Palliative Care Program, Bayada Hospice, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region are sponsoring a free screening and discussion of the Documentary short film; “Extremis.” The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The 20-minute film depicts the heart-wrenching emotions around end-of-life-decisions that families, patients and physicians face in a hospital intensive-care unit. There will be a discussion directly following with cardiologist Dr. Adam Colman and intensive care specialist Dr. James Geiling.
A light supper will be provided. Please RSVP to Kim Flory Lake at kflorylake@rrmc.org or 747-1655.
UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA
The Castleton Community Center will host this very important informational program on October 29, 6 — 7:30 p.m. This educational program covers the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed. Kay Jones, Alzheimer’s Association community educator, will present the following topics: The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, What happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s, The risk factors and three general stages of the disease, FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms, What’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research, and Helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources. For more information call the Castleton Community Center at 468-3093.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY PROGRAM AT RUTLAND REGIONAL
Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driving Course, Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. This is an excellent opportunity to refresh your driving skills and learn strategies to stay safe behind the wheel. Among the topics covered will be how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; defensive driving techniques; new traffic laws and rules of the road; and how medications impact driving. Completing this course will entitle you to auto insurance discounts and can help to reduce costs on your overall vehicle maintenance. Refreshments will be served.
Register online at www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400. The fee for non-AARP members is $20 and $15 for AARP members. To qualify for the member rate please put your AARP member number in the memo section of your check. Make the check payable to AARP. After you have enrolled in the course, mail the check to Baird Morgan, 799 Elm Street, Florence, VT 05744.
ANNUAL AUDUBON SEED SALE
November 2 stock up on birdseed and save some dough. Two locations: Garland’s Farm and Garden at 70 Park Street in Rutland from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. and Brandon Blue Seal Feeds on Route 7 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Membership in Audubon not required, but you can join at the sales. Learn more about feeding birds and how you can help protect them. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINICS — OCTOBER 2019
October Blood Pressure/Foot Care Clinics
Thursday, 10/24/2019, Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/30/2019, Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-775-0568 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Bereavement Support Meetings
Manchester – Every Monday at 5 p.m. at Bromley Manor’s The Chapel. Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Bereavement support meetings are free and open to the public. Call 802-770-1613 for more information.
Flu Clinics
Manchester – Every Tuesday in October, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 2 – 4 p.m.
Rutland – Every Friday in October, Rutland Office of VNAHSR, park down in the lower parking lot, 9 a.m. – noon
Visit our website for a listing for other flu clinics near you. For more information call 802-775-0568.
Ostomy Support Meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, October 12 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, park down in the lower parking lot. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
