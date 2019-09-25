To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
FOREST FANTASY WITH WONDERFEET
Forest Fantasy with Wonderfeet at Camp Betsey Cox is set to engage the imagination of children and their families through creativity and play, Sept. 28, noon to 3:30 p.m. at Camp Betsey Cox in Pittsford.
An afternoon of Neverland where pixies, pirates, Pans and those who don’t want to grow up engage their imaginations. Featured activities include tractor rides, pixie house making, Neverland crafts and activities, storytime, face painting, fantasy BBQ and treasure hunt. All guests are encouraged to dress up.
Think happy thoughts and get tickets available for purchase online at www.802tix.com. $7 each or $30 for a family of 5. Day-of tickets will be available for $10 per person. For more information call 282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org.
PROCTOR FALL FESTIVAL
Proctor Fall Festival will be held Sept. 28, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Main Street Park, Proctor. 5k race begins at the Park at 10:30 a.m.
Vendors with food & crafts, school class booths, scavenger hunt for the little ones, baking contest with maple theme, firemen’s chicken BBQ, bouncy house, dunk tank, pie sale, hayrides to Beaver Pond, kayak race at Beaver Pond, music, pumpkin painting contest and more. Don’t forget fireworks at the Little League Field at dusk!
VILLAGE FARM FLEA MARKET
Join us at the Village Farm for a flea market, Sept. 28. A great variety of items to choose from. Proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
FREE MOVIE: RIO
Watch “Rio” outside at Center Street Marketplace Park, Sept 28, 8 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and the whole family out to enjoy this free production courtesy of Rutland Recreation and the Downtown Rutland Partnership. To access the park: Enter across from City Hall on Washington Street or enter on Merchants Row next to Kelvans.
PORTRAITS OF INDEPENDENCE: THE FACES OF MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
Sept. 29, the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, is offering a special program, “Portraits of Independence: The Faces of Mount Independence,” from 1 - 3 p.m.
This illustrated symposium examines the Revolutionary War story of Mount Independence through the portraits of the limited number of people whose likenesses were taken. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson presents the cast of characters and their portraits. These historic figures are removed from today’s audience by only one degree of separation — through the hand of the artists. Responders Ennis Duling and Stephen Zeoli, with moderator Paul Andriscin, will provide insights about these people, such as what was happening at the time at Mount Independence, their contributions, interactions, and if they survived, what they did after the war.
The program allows ample time for audience participation and discussion. Light refreshments will be served.
The event is included in the regular admission fee of $5 for adults and free for children under 15. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
BIRDING WALK ON ENDLESS BROOK TRAIL
Oct. 1 Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a walk looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the Endless Brook Trailhead (Endless Brook Rd., on left, 0.9 miles in from Rt. 30, at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. About 3 miles, 3 hours, on easy to moderate terrain (250 ft. elevation gain), at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com.
RRMC TO OFFER CHAIR AEROBICS
If you have difficulty standing or walking, it doesn’t have to mean exercise is out of the question. Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering Chair Aerobics, Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 1-17, 4-5 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The class, instructed by Melissa Cox, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility. It is suitable for most beginner levels and geared toward those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking or running for any length of time.
Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Topics covered throughout the course will include shoulder mobility/flexibility, endurance and isometric exercise, balance and core strength, and education on the health benefits of aerobic exercise.
Registration is required. Cost for this course is $15. Please call Community Education at 802-772-2400 to register.
FALL RUMMAGE SALE
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will hold a fall rummage sale on Oct. 3 from 6 — 9 p.m. Resumes on October 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Enter Fellowship Hall from the Center Street side of the church.
PICO SKI CLUB SWAP & SALE
The Pico Ski Club annual ski swap & sale Oct. 4-6. Patrons will have their pick of gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Local shops will also be offering deals on last year’s gear and apparel. Pico Base Lodge, Fri., Oct. 4, 5 — 9 p.m., Sat. Oct. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. For complete details visit https://www.picoskiclub.com/swap.
VERMONT ACTORS’ REPERTORY THEATRE OPEN HOUSE
Oct. 4, 6-7 p.m. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre Season 15 Open House at our new home, Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland. Tour our new space, and meet our cast and crew. Get a sneak preview of ART’s 15th season with a scene from one of the company’s upcoming shows. Tickets will be on sale that night for ART’s fundraiser which will be held on Friday, October 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Southside Steakhouse. The event will include a comedic short show entitled “How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse,” light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, dance and cash bar. Costumes are optional. Tickets will also be on sale for upcoming shows during the 2019-2020 season. If purchased that night, audience members will receive preferred seating and a discount on ticket fees. The UU Church will also host an open mic coffee house following ART’s open house.
BIRDING WALK ON CASTLETON UNIVERSITY TRAILS
Oct. 8 Joel Tilley from Rutland County Audubon will lead a fall birding walk on the Castleton University trails looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St, Castleton, at 7:30 a.m. Visitor parking is behind the Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot (#39 on the campus map https://castleton.s3.amazonaws.com/files/resources/map-accessible-parking-3.pdf). Easy to moderate terrain. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com.
INTRO TO TAI CHI
A beginner Tai Chi program will be held on Thursdays 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at the Castleton Community Center starting on Oct. 10. Within these seven weeks the beginning level of Falls Prevention Tai Chi will be taught. Benefits of practicing Tai Chi include reduced stress, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation, muscle strength, and improved overall mind and body. Medical studies confirm the Tai Chi program relieves pain, reduces falls and improves the quality of life. The class is free and anyone is welcome. Register by calling the Center at 468-3093.
RRMC OFFERS FREE WELLNESS RECOVERY ACTION PLAN PROGRAM (WRAP)
The WRAP program is designed to help individuals develop action plans to improve self-management and recovery skills. Attend the eight weeks of WRAP workshops if you are struggling with mental health difficulties, have substance abuse problems, are a caregiver or human service provider, and committed to making positive change.
The free workshop is Saturdays, Oct. 12 — Nov. 30, 8:30 — 11 a.m., Rutland Regional Medical Center, Conference Room K, 435 West Street, Rutland. Register by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507.
RRMC PRESENTS CLASS, “HOT DID I GET HERE?”
Are you curious about how you arrived at this place in your life? In this class, you will begin to discover your patterns and beliefs and where they came from. You will also learn how to tell your story or personal narrative and learn ways to rethink and retell your story in new ways to create a happier life. No writing skill is required. This is a class of self-discovery and will be held Oct. 15, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, and taught by Certified Life Coach, Bonnie Olson,
The cost for this course is $10. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required by calling 802-772-2400 or registering online at https://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Local author Diane Poczobut will be at the Castleton Community Center on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. to do a reading and hold a discussion on her most recent book, “Robbie B and Mimmy’s Treasure,” a short novel about the relationship between a high-functioning autistic young man and his grandmother who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The story describes the turmoil and decisions a family must face when dealing with a loved one with that type of diagnosis. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
RRMC OFFERS LEVEL II TAI CHI CLASS
For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is now offering Level II Tai Chi classes which will meet 10/16, 10/23, 10/30, 11/6, 11/13, and 11/20. 5/16, from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
It is recommended that registrants complete the Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II. In this class you will be guided to move in other directions adding slightly more complicated movements that will bring more depth to your practice. There are five movements to the left and then repeated to the right. The instructor will break these movements down in the same manner as the basic movements in the beginner’s class.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
Oct. 19 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Grow your bird identification skills with our friendly bird experts! Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Community Health Clinics – October 2019
October Blood Pressure/Foot Care Clinics
Tuesday, 10/01/2019, Bennington, Bennington Senior Center, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/2019, Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.
Thursday, 10/03/20219, Rutland, Bardwell House, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, 10/04/2019, West Rutland, Ira Town Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, 10/07/2019, Pittsford, Village Manor, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/09/2019, Manchester, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, 10/10/2019, Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, 10/11/2019, West Rupert, Rupert Firehouse, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, 10/22/2019, Bennington, Walloomsac Apartments, 11 a.m.
Thursday, 10/24/2019, Fair Haven, Appletree Apartments, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 10/30/2019, Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-775-0568 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Cholesterol Screening
Wednesday, 10/02/2019, Rutland, Rutland office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $30. Call 802-775-0568 for more information.
Bereavement Support Meetings
Manchester – Every Monday at 5 p.m. at Bromley Manor’s The Chapel. Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate.
Bereavement support meetings are free and open to the public. Call 802-770-1613 for more information.
Flu Clinics
Manchester – Every Tuesday in October, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 2 – 4 p.m.
Rutland – Every Friday in October, Rutland Office of VNAHSR, park down in the lower parking lot, 9 a.m. – noon
Visit our website for a listing for other flu clinics near you. For more information call 802-775-0568.
Ostomy Support Meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, October 12 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, park down in the lower parking lot. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
