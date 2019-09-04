To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
BIRD WALK
On September 17, Joel Tilley from Rutland County Audubon will lead a walk on the Poultney River and Rail Trai looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the rail trail crossing in Poultney at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, and field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. It will be at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com.
RESILIENCE
Rutland City Public Schools and United Way of Rutland County will be presenting the free film “Resilience” to the community on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m., at College of St. Joseph Tuttle Hall Theatre. There will also be a panel discussion that explains the effects of toxic stress on brain development and physical health in children, and an ice cream social after the film.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Local author Diane Poczobut will be at the Castleton Community Center on October 17 at 1 p.m. to do a reading and hold a discussion on her most recent book “Robbie B and Mimmy’s Treasure,” a short novel about the relationship between a high-functioning autistic young man and his grandmother who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The story describes the turmoil and decisions a family must face when dealing with a loved one with that type of diagnosis.
The author is offering the book at a discounted price of $5 to those who register at the Center by September 13. These books will be available to pick up at the Center the following week. Books are also available at regular price on Amazon and are available for check out at the Castleton, Fair Haven and West Rutland libraries. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
POT “LUCKY” SUPPER
Turn Friday, September 13 into a lucky, fun-filled evening with good food and entertainment. Leave your superstitions at the door and join the festivities at the Castleton Community Center for our “Rocking” Pot Luck Supper. The CCC Bone Builders will be back with their mouthwatering pork roast. Following dinner, the program “Revived 45s Plus...” will feature songs and music from the memories of two Baby Boomers, Mekenok and Hears Crow. They will preface each song with a humorous quick story as they move through a few sea shanties and into the ’50s and ’60s rock and roll. Remember the past and join in the singing. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Bring along a side dish, salad, or dessert…and a friend! A $2 donation is requested. Call the center no later than Wednesday, Sept. 11 to reserve a seat.
CARVING STUDIO 2019 WORKSHOP RAFFLE
The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces a new raffle for 2019. Prizes will be three five-day workshops and three weekend workshops, with a ticket price of $10 each. There is a limit of 300 tickets. Winners will be drawn at the opening reception for SculptFest2019, Saturday, September 7. Proceeds will support art education programs at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, a nonprofit organization. To purchase tickets, or for more information about the 2019 Workshop Raffle or SculptFest2019, please call 802-438-2097 or email to info@carvingstudio.org.
RUTLAND SOUTH ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL RAFFLE
Rutland South Rotary will hold its annual fundraising raffle, all of the proceeds of which go back into the community in the form of donations. This year’s raffle will be held Friday, September 6, at Spartan Arena in the Diamond Run Mall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the drawing will start at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $110 per ticket which admits two adults 21 and over. Catering is provided by East Creek Catering. Grand Prize is $10,000 plus numerous other cash and door prizes. Rutland South Rotary is also asking those attending the raffle to bring nonperishable food items to benefit the Rutland Area Community Cupboard.
For more information or to purchase tickets contact John Sanborn, raffle chairman, at 802-345-9873.
RUTLAND REGIONAL TO OFFER “PEACE AND CALM IN CHAOS” CLASS
Inner chaos can take many forms in our outer lives, including burnout, health problems, financial distress and relationship issues. The most important thing to understand is that inner frenzy is what causes the outer chaos (not the other way around). Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a three-part class, Peace and Calm in Chaos, on September 12, 19 and 26 from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at 160 Allen Street. The class will be taught by certified life coach Bonnie Olson. The sessions will include presentations on grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, each designed to help you restore your inner balance.
The cost for the course is $15, and advanced registration is required. For more information and to register please call 802-772-2400 or registering online at https://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vt. from September 14 — 29. The show will open with a reception on September 15 from 3 — 5 p.m., and there will be a birding talk on September 22 from 2 — 4 p.m. Weekends the show will be open from 1 — 4 p.m., and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free. For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT., 325-2603.
SQUARE DANCE CLASS FORMING
Cast Off 8’s Square Dance Club is excited to be forming a new dance class for the coming school year. Cast Off 8’s is a square dance club based in Pittsford and Rutland Vermont. Dancers attend workshops to learn the calls, and the caller can then call anything they have learned. The caller creates a “puzzle” with the dancers, and the dancers all work together to solve it while moving to the beat of the music. $6 a class from September 25 through May. A discount is available when paying for sessions of 7-10 classes at a time. Visit www.CastOff8s.com for more information.
VILLAGE FARM FLEA MARKET
Join us at the Village Farm for a Flea Market, Saturday, Sept 28. Vendors: $15 per table space, bring your own chairs, tent, tables. We will have a great variety of items to choose from. Proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to reserve a space.
We are also looking for donations of items to sell. If you have saleable items that you no longer need, but are taking up space in your house, garage or attic, please consider donating them to the Pittsford Village Farm for the Flea Market. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, or info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to arrange a drop off time.
DANCING WITH THE RUTLAND STARS
This year’s cast includes star Jenna Baird, of Baird Family Farm and professional William Kelley, practitioner at Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center; star Chandler Burgess, (“The King of Spring”) marketing manager at Killington/Pico Mountain dancing with Sheila McCutcheon, co-owner/instructor at Born to Dance; star Gene Jennings, image consultant at A Signature Day Spa dancing with Sam Ho, instructor at Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center; star Kate King, showroom manager at Frank Webb Home dancing with Adam King, fitness instructor at Studio Fitness; star Kevin Markowski, of McCormack, Guyette & Associates, PC dancing with Kylee Lawrence, professional dance instructor; star Tyler White, ATC, iSPORT training coordinator at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic and Rutland Regional Medical Center dancing with Tracy Tedesco, owner/instructor at Fitness Made Fun; and star Brian Farnum, owner of B. Farnum Photography with Katrina Werbinski, instructor at Miss Lorraine’s School of Dance.
Tickets for the event will go on sale September 5 at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre box office or at paramountvt.org. For more information about the event, please contact Patricia McDonald at 802-362-6511; email patricia.mcdonald@vnahsr.org.
