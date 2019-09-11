To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
VERMONT GREAT 2,4,6,8K RUN/WALK
September 21, Rutland Regional Medical Center will host the 3rd Annual Vermont Great 2,4,6,8k Run & Walk, in beautiful downtown Rutland. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds from this special event will benefit the Foley Cancer Center’s Palliative Care program at Rutland Regional.
The race route is designed for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, with distances including 2, 4, 6 and 8K. The 8k is ideal for those participants who prefer a longer route, while those who are new to physical activity may find the 2k more appealing. Runners and walkers can participate individually, or as part of a group, running or walking the distance that best fits their interests and abilities. All routes start and finish on Center Street in Rutland.
Once again this year, Rutland Regional will partner with Come Alive Outside’s Green Street Challenge initiative to bring green grass to Center Street, creating a natural play space for children and families. Folks are also encouraged to check out the unique shops and restaurants in our historic downtown.
In addition, there will be a variety of activities for race participants and fans to enjoy before and after the race including the Rutland County Farmer’s Market, yoga and Zumba classes, music and food which will take place on Center Street and the surrounding area of downtown Rutland.
For more information about the Vermont Great 2,4,6, 8K Run & Walk, visit www.rrmc.org or to register go to https://donate.rrmc.org/event/the-2019-vermont-great-2-4-6-8/e231872.
FERNS OF THE NORTHEAST TALK AND WALK ON MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
September 14, experience a talk and walk with forest ecologist Lynn Levine, as she shows you all about identifying ferns of the Northeast at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont. The program runs from 1 — 3:30 p.m.
Lynn Levine is the author of the recent book, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.” She will start the program in the auditorium with an orientation and introduction to ferns. Then Levine will lead you along the paths and trails at Mount Independence to view and identify ferns. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author.
The program, co-sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition and Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, is open to the public. It is included in the regular admission of $5 for adults and free for children under 15. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
The Mount Independence State Historic Site, one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War archaeological sites in this country, is also known for its natural resources. It is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Carefully follow the signs. The site is open daily, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. through October 13.
For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit: www.HistoricVermont.org/sites.
AMERICA AND THE WORLD: A DIPLOMATIC HISTORY
Beginning September 18 at the Castleton Community Center, Joe Mark will facilitate the Great Course “America and the World: A Diplomatic History.” The Great Courses at the Center offer educational, entertaining and stimulating lectures and discussions. They bring the world’s most engaging professors and world-class experts right to us in video format. Programs begin with a 30-minute video, followed by a lively discussion among participants. Video Professor Mark Stoler, emeritus at the University of Vermont, specialized in diplomatic and military history and wrote several books on these topics. The course will explore how and why America was able to shift from a weak 13-colony country to unprecedented global power and influence. This program is on Wednesdays 1:30 — 3 p.m. It is free and open to all, no registration necessary. Call the Castleton Community Center for more information. 468-3093.
YVONNE DALEY TO SPEAK AT CASTLETON FREE LIBRARY
Please join us at the Castleton Free Library on Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. for a Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau event, “The Counterculture’s Impact on Vermont and Vermont’s Influence on the Counterculture Generation,” given by Yvonne Daley.
In the late 1960s and 70s thousands of young migrants, largely from the cities and suburbs of New York and Massachusetts, turned their backs on the establishment of the 1950s and moved to the backwoods, small towns and cities of rural Vermont, spawning a revolution that impacted the state’s politics, agriculture, education, business practices and culture.
While the movement brought hippies, organic farmers, political radicals and free thinkers to what was then one of the nation’s most conservative states, the newcomers were in turn influenced by longtime residents and their practical lessons in rural living. The result is a most interesting state, one that blends progressive and conservative values and ideas.
Author Yvonne Daley discusses this interesting time in Vermont’s history and its impact today.
This event is free, open to all and accessible by the north entrance. Light refreshments will be served following the program.
Please e-mail us at castletonfreelibrary@gmail.com or call 468-5574 with questions.
THE SUNFLOWER HOUSE AT BILLINGS
Take a stroll through the sunflower hallways and sunflower rooms at our first annual sunflower house at Billings Farm & Museum. Explore the farm fields with the whole family as cute yellow faces shine up at you while giant sunflowers tower from above.
The Woodstock Inn & Resort’s Master Gardener, Benjamin Pauly, created a ½ acre of “rooms” and “hallways” using several thousand sunflowers grown in hedges. This year’s garden has 14 varieties from 12 inches to 12 feet. It is quite fun for families to explore the spaces within the sunflower house as they tower above, with giant pumpkins filling the surrounding landscape.
Viewing this spectacular attraction is included with your daily admission to the Farm & Museum. Want to join the Billings Farm family? Become a member at www.billingsfarm.org.
The sunflower house is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and can be enjoyed from now until frost (usually the end of September).
REVOLUTIONARY WAR BOARD GAMES AFTERNOON AT HUBBARDTON BATTLEFIELD
Sunday, September 15, the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton hosts an afternoon of Revolutionary War tabletop board games. Play games anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. This is included in the regular site admission of $3 for adults and free for children under 15. Games are for ages 12 and up.
Site interpreters will show you the games, guide you, and offer several strategy games and scenarios relating to the Northern Campaign of the American Revolution. Test your strategic skills. We will also be showing examples of painted miniature soldiers and related items, with a discussion of how they are painted. Join us for an interesting afternoon.
The Hubbardton Battlefield is the site of the only Revolutionary War battle fought in what would become Vermont. The historic site is located at 5696 Monument Hill Road six miles off VT Route 30 in Hubbardton, Vermont, or seven miles off exit 5 on US Route 4 in Castleton. Carefully follow the signs. For more information about the Battlefield or this event, call 802-273-2282.
LAKE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE HISTORY TOUR
Learn about the history that surrounds the Lake Champlain Bridge by coming to a guided walk on September 15, from 1 — 3 p.m. This “Points of Interest” guided bridge walk is offered by the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, Vermont, and Crown Point State Historic Site in Crown Point, New York. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson (VT) and Thomas Hughes, president of the Crown Point friends group, lead the tour.
Meet at the Chimney Point State Historic Site museum on the Vermont side of the bridge to start. Allow two hours for this walk back and forth on the bridge. Learn about the historic and archaeological importance of this crossing and beautiful location on Lake Champlain. This is a Vermont Archaeology Month event.
The fee is $8 for adults, free for children under 15, and includes admission to the Chimney Point and Crown Point museums. Wear a hat and bring water. Light refreshments afterward at Chimney Point.
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information. The site is regularly open Wednesdays through Sundays through October 13, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. The Crown Point State Historic Site is located at the New York foot of the bridge. Call 518-597-3666 for the Crown Point museum.
BIRD WALK
On September 17, Joel Tilley from Rutland County Audubon will lead a walk on the Poultney River and Rail Trail looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the rail trail crossing in Poultney at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, and field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain. It will be at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact Joel at jptilley50@gmail.com.
BACKYARD BIRDING AND BEYOND
Join Rutland County Audubon at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney September 22 for a presentation designed to expand your birding skill in the backyard and beyond. If you are newly interested in birds, this will help you with ID tips, and if you have been birding for a while, this will be a chance to get some reminders as well as share some pointers of your own. There will be lots of photos! 2 p.m. Stone Valley Arts is located on Main St. in Poultney across from the high school. Birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Join us, September 21, for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
FAIRGROUNDS EAST BIRDING WALK
A walk to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds, led by Joel Tilley of Rutland County Audubon, September 24. Meet at the Fairgrounds Trail parking area (125 Town Farm Road, Poultney) at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy to moderate terrain. It will be at a slow pace with lots of opportunities for observing & photographing. For more info contact: jptilley50@gmail.com.
RESILIENCE
Rutland City Public Schools and United Way of Rutland County will be presenting the free film “Resilience” to the community on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m., at College of St. Joseph Tuttle Hall Theatre. There will also be a panel discussion that explains the effects of toxic stress on brain development and physical health in children, and an ice cream social after the film.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Local author Diane Poczobut will be at the Castleton Community Center on October 17 at 1 p.m. to do a reading and hold a discussion on her most recent book, “Robbie B and Mimmy’s Treasure,” a short novel about the relationship between a high-functioning autistic young man and his grandmother who is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The story describes the turmoil and decisions a family must face when dealing with a loved one with that type of diagnosis.
The author is offering the book at a discounted price of $5 to those who register at the Center by September 13. These books will be available to pick up at the Center the following week. Books are also available at regular price on Amazon and are available for check out at the Castleton, Fair Haven and West Rutland libraries. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vermont from September 14 — 29. The show will open with a reception on September 15 from 3 — 5 p.m., and there will be a birding talk on September 22 from 2 — 4 p.m. Weekends the show will be open from 1 — 4 p.m., and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free. For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org, or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT, 325-2603.
SQUARE DANCE CLASS FORMING
Cast Off 8’s Square Dance Club is excited to be forming a new dance class for the coming school year. Cast Off 8’s is a square dance club based in Pittsford and Rutland Vermont. Dancers attend workshops to learn the calls, and the caller can then call anything they have learned. The caller creates a “puzzle” with the dancers, and the dancers all work together to solve it while moving to the beat of the music. $6 a class from September 25 through May. A discount is available when paying for sessions of 7-10 classes at a time. Visit www.CastOff8s.com for more information.
VILLAGE FARM FLEA MARKET
Join us at the Village Farm for a Flea Market, Saturday, Sept 28. Vendors: $15 per table space, bring your own chairs, tent, tables. We will have a great variety of items to choose from. Proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to reserve a space.
We are also looking for donations of items to sell. If you have saleable items that you no longer need, but are taking up space in your house, garage or attic, please consider donating them to the Pittsford Village Farm for the Flea Market. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, or info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to arrange a drop-off time.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.