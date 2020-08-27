BURLINGTON — Research into how Vermonters were feeling after three months of self-isolation during a global pandemic showed some initially surprising results.
According to the University of Vermont Center for Rural Studies, as of mid to late June, 1,500 Vermonters were feeling lonelier than they had prior to Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, which he issued to limit the spread of COVID-19. An effort that so far appears to have worked as Vermont has experienced fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths than other parts of the country.
The loneliness wasn’t surprising, said Michael Moser, research specialist at the Center for Rural Studies. The governor’s executive order closed restaurants and bars to in-person service and led to the cancellation of numerous social events. What did surprise researchers was that Vermonters reported feeling less stressed about their personal finances, and had more faith in their local and state government than before the pandemic.
“What it comes down to is, we asked these questions in late June, and that’s exactly when people were getting pumped full of cash from the feds and the state, so people felt financially more secure because they felt, I believe, like they were being taken care of,” Moser said.
He was referring to the $1,200 stimulus checks sent to individuals by the federal government, as well as the added $600 per week to unemployment checks, which has since expired. There were also funding sources for businesses and the like in the CARES Act.
Moser said this survey on Vermonters mental well-being was first done in 2013 and then again in 2017. For those surveys, 500 people were contacted by phone. This study saw 1,500 respond via electronic means.
According to Moser, the data was weighted to account for the fact that respondents tend to occupy higher income brackets. They also tend to be older and have had more education, though these factors weren’t weighted. While the data has been collected and largely sifted through, it’s not yet ready to be published.
He noted that the information was gathered prior to the CARES Act funding being spent and the unemployment increase running out. Congress doesn’t appear close to making a deal on a second round of funding, so it may well be that people’s feelings have changed.
“We don’t know what the next round of funding is going to be or if there’s going to be one. I think there’s a lot more uncertainty now than there was in June,” Moser said, adding that he’d like to do a second survey in another 3 to 6 months, hopefully talking to the same people as before.
“It would be good to follow-up 6 months into the pandemic and see how Vermonters are doing, but my takeaway is, we’re pretty resilient here in Vermont and our officials are doing the best they can,” said Jane Kolodinsky, director of the Center for Rural Studies. “The CARES Act really helped.”
She said there wasn’t much difference between Vermonter’s sense of well-being between 2013 and 2017. The thinking at the time was the election of President Donald Trump might have changed people’s outlooks, but it was the pandemic three years later that impacted people.
“We thought so many people have lost their jobs, so many people have been furloughed, but indeed our U.S. policy came in and did what policy is supposed to do with the CARES Act and take care of people,” she said. “The safety net worked when the safety net had to work.”
Moser said the Center for Rural Studies hopes this research will be useful to policymakers at all levels, from local nonprofits who need to know where to direct their limited resources to lawmakers looking for data over anecdotes.
