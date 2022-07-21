‘Hair’ rocked the theater world, even the nation, when it hit Broadway in 1968 at the height of the anti-Vietnam War movement and sexual revolution, but Weston Theater Company is finding that it’s a musical with a message for today.
“Fundamentally ‘Hair’ is about a group of people imagining the world as it could be, coming together and saying: ‘What if we all loved each other a little more? What if we all connected with each other a little bit better? What if we all treasured each other and took care of each other’s lives as much as possible?’” explains Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director who is directing the production.
“And the actors are finding so much relevance in that story to their lives that every moment is an opportunity for them to bring a ton of themselves, to bring a ton of their imaginations to the stage,” she said. “It’s a huge show, and it’s definitely hard work, but it’s been a real blast!”
Weston Theater Company will present “Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,” with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot, July 20-Aug. 13 at the Weston Playhouse.
When it opened, “Hair” caused great controversy, in part for its profanity, its treatment of drugs and sex, irreverence for the flag, racially integrated cast and even a nude scene.
“It’s such a reminder of those days, and it relates to right now,” Gellert said. “The cast is young, and it’s so exciting to talk with them about what they care about, and how this relates to today. It’s really wild and exciting.”
These themes are pretty common in today’s musical theater, but the songs, beginning with “Aquarius,” have resonated with subsequent generations.
“I chose it in many ways because of its music because it’s so glorious,” Gellert said. “It’s almost a jukebox musical, the songs are so recognizable. They’ve been in our cultural lexicon for decades at this point. So many of them we can hum along or sing along with, too. I was leaning into remembering our past and the great joy of that music.”
“Hair” tells the story of a “tribe” of hippies fighting conscription into the Vietnam War, while struggling to balance the sexual revolution with an unreceptive conservative world.
“So much of what it’s saying is, young people from our stage to people in the audience,” Gellert said. “Let’s recognize we have so much in common, that we come from the same place, face the same questions, how much we care about each other, how alike we are, and, from the audience to the stage, let us celebrate you, let’s celebrate the people that are following in our footsteps.”
Gellert’s father saw “Hair” in the original production on Broadway, and she learned about it in high school.
“Now my nieces and nephews are going to see it in their teenage years,” she said. “And that’s such a great thing for me to be able to do. And it still feels so fresh and new.”
Yes, it’s a little sexually risqué too.
“The undertone is ‘What is free love?’” Gellert said. “It’s also incredibly forward-thinking about racial relationships in America. It’s not confrontational, but it asks us to ask questions. The music is so surprising in how it deals with sex and race in this country.”
“Even when it does slam you, it then turns around and gives you a giant hug,” she said.
Mounting “Hair” has proven a big challenge.
“Yeah! It’s the biggest show we’ve done since ‘Oklahoma!’ in 2019,” Gellert said. “It’s 18 actors and/or band members on stage. It’s a bear of a text. Like so many musicals, it’s very, very concise, so you have to figure out a lot.”
Part of what makes it manageable is that it’s performed in an empty space.
“We have exactly enough space,” Gellert said. “It’s structured so much like a Shakespeare play, where there’s ‘We’re going to tell you we are here, and here’s what it looks like, and you’re going to imagine it.’ So, really, it uses the audience’s imagination.”
Of course, “Hair” is new to all the actors.
“They’re all well under 40,” Gellert said. “And our Young Company is also in this, so it’s a great group of rather young people. They love it. That’s one of the exciting things about rehearsal, how much fun we have working on a song, choreographing a song.”
The staging won’t be complicated.
“It’s going to be pretty simple,” Gellert said. “It’s really about the performers and the music. The music will carry us and bring the joy into the room.”
It’s very poetic, and these are people you care about. It’s a great show for Weston, it’s a great show for Vermont. I think people are going to have a great time reliving it and rediscovering it. It’s a giant show in that wonderful intimate room.”
