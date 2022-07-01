BIRTHS
RRMC
A son, Takye Nyree Precise Walker, was born June 22, 2022, to Tyanique Brown, of Fair Haven, and Khry Walker, of Killington.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Ralph Henry Steinhart, was born June 15, 2022, to Zachary and Emma (Ryon) Steinhart, of Killington.
YOUTH NEWS
Cadets try RC
FAIR HAVEN — Rutland Composite Squadron (VT-009) of the Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol, cadets learned to pilot radio controlled (RC) model aircraft recently, courtesy of the Rutland County RC Flyers Club at the site of the former Fair Haven Municipal Airport where the club meets to fly a wide range of aircraft from small, handmade kit planes with rubber band propulsion, to larger planes with electric or gas-powered engines. Cadets received hands-on instruction with club members to fly some of the larger planes, as well as a drone equipped with a camera and “First-Person-View” headset.
Free meals
The goal of the USDA Summer Food Service Program is to ensure every Vermont family with children age 18 and younger knows about the program and where they can access meals during the summer months. Children can receive free meals and snacks, no questions asked, and there is no paperwork to fill out if visiting a site from the USDA Meal Finder, and you do not need to live in the town where you are picking up meals. For more information, visit the FAQ page, dial 2-1-1, text “Summer Meals” to (912) 342-7744, or visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids online.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Graduates of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, include Jared Schauer, of Middlebury, Master of Science in Public Relations; and Brian Elliott, of Rutland, Master of Social Work.
Zachary K. Bates, of Rutland, graduated from SUNY Canton’s Business Administration program.
Katherine Hone, of Killington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Intervention Specialist Education from the University of Findlay in Ohio.
Spring 2022 honors
Husson University in Bangor, Maine, president’s list includes Brooke Ashley Eddy, of Fair Haven, Health Sciences/PharmD major; and Kimberly Michelle Mclean, of North Clarendon, Educational Studies in Elementary Education major.
Savannah Hastings, of North Chittenden, was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Sean Young, of Rutland, early childhood education major, was named to the dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
NVU alumni
LYNDONVILLE — Seven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon communications alums took home 10 Emmy awards at the New England National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards ceremony; 16 alums in total were nominated for awards. The NVU alumni Emmy winners were:
Charlie Berg ’99, Maine Medical System photographer, won in the Health/Medical–Short Form Content category.
Kirk Cratty ’99, News Center Maine video journalist/photographer, won in three categories, Video Journalist No Production Time Limit, Education/School News and Business/Consumer News.
Amanda Hill ’07, News Center Maine reporter, shared the Emmy with Cratty in the Business/Consumer News category.
Jessica Gullbrand ’17, News7 Boston photographer, on the team that won for Breaking/Spot News–Single Report.
Rick LeBlanc ’01, WCVB Channel 5 Boston editor, on the team that won for Special Event Coverage.
Nick Merlo ’11, WMUR Channel 9 Manchester promotions and producer, on the team the tied for Program Promotional Campaign Emmy.
Danielle North ’96, WPRI meteorologist, on the team that won Newscast–Morning Smaller Markets.
NVU-Lyndon alums also nominated for awards were Keith Carson, Tyler Dumont, Paul Falco, Cindy Fitzgibbon, Chris Gobeille, Anthony Macari, Kelly O’Brien, Tony Petrarca and Chris Shepherd.
AROUND TOWN
USS Vermont crew
POULTNEY — Organized by the USS Vermont Support Group, the Fourth of July parade will feature the crew of the USS Vermont, a submarine based in Groton, Connecticut. The crew will march with the USSVI Green Mountain Base submarine veterans; local veteran Royal Sheeley is a member of the group. After the parade, the crew will have lunch at American Legion Claire Carmody Post 39.
Another Rutland County connection is, when the sub needed something to hang its bell from every time it’s tied up to a pier, the support group asked Stafford Technical Center for help, and it turned out the Power Mechanics and Welding program was led by a former Navy technician. The group produced a bell stand to be used everywhere the boat goes for the next 30 to 35 years, including the plaque identifying that the bell stand was made at Stafford Technical Center.
For more information, visit www.poultneyareachamber.com and check out www.facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce online.
Carving workshops
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announced that, in honor of the organization’s 35th anniversary, an anonymous donor has provided special opportunities for Vermont residents. A reduced fee is available for two individuals to attend hands-on workshops in July using ancient sculpture materials. Nora Valdez will lead an exploration of “Carving Alabaster,” July 11-15. “Wood Sculpture: Reshaping trees, logs and branches” with Bill Woolf, July 18-22, examines the artistic possibilities in wood. For more information, visit www.carvingstudio.org or call (802) 438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org.
Wine festival
KILLINGTON — Killington Pico Area Association announces the return of the Killington Wine Festival Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16.
The event kicks off Friday evening with the Estate Wine Tasting at Killington Resort Peak Lodge. The Killington Wine Trail, running concurrently, will showcase curated wines and food at participating restaurants along the Killington Access Road. On Saturday, the signature event, the Grand Tasting, will be held at the Pico Mountain base area. Admission includes 25 one-ounce tastings, wine-friendly fare, a signature wine glass and live music performed by members of the Killington Music Festival. Visit killingtonwinefestival.com for details.
Golf tournaments
Registration for the 16th annual Castleton Classic golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, at Rutland Country Club, is now open at castleton.edu/castleton-classic online. The afternoon begins with registration at noon and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Interested participants can put together a team of four players or sign up individually to join a team. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses. All proceeds benefit Castleton University’s 28 varsity teams and more than 600 student-athletes. To date, the Castleton Classic has raised more than $600,000 for Castleton athletics.
BENNINGTON — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region invites players to the fifth annual Golf Day Fore VNA, Aug. 19, at Mount Anthony Country Club, 180 Country Club Drive in Bennington. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration for the four-person scramble format starts at $580, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Proceeds benefit VNAHSR home care and hospice programs which served 3,900 individuals last year in Bennington and Rutland County. Register at www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/event/a-golf-day-fore-vna online, call (802) 770-1543 or email brooke.duffy@vnahsr.org.
Thank-you
POULTNEY — Father James Hogan, St. David’s Anglican Church, extends heartfelt thanks to the community-at-large and Poultney United Fund for the recent $250 gift received.
