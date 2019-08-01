Thursday
1
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. (Please bring your own drawing materials.) First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Color Correcting and Grading. Guest speaker Kurt Cannon of Peakview Productions will discuss color correction, grading and dynamic range in Final Cut Pro. The PEGTV Producers’ Group meets the first Thursday of every month. dappelt@pegtv.com. 6-8 p.m. PEGTV, 1 Scale Avenue, Suite 108, Rutland, dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Bluegrass band Catamount Crossing joins us this week. Free ice cream night.. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Manchester Music Festival Concert. Guest artists Bion Tsang, cello; Vassily Primakov, piano; Randall Scarlata, baritone; Emily Daggett Smith, violin; and Craig Sheppard, piano will perform these selections: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words in D Major for Cello & Piano, Op. 109; Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48; and Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 “Archduke”. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, office@mmfvt.org, 8023621956.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20 - $58, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
2
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. Donations appreciated, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Opening. “Translation Objects for Situations and Sites,” an installation by Christy Georg, runs August 2-30. 5-7 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts. Chicken wings $.50 ea. with assorted dips and fried foods. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. Public Welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Daby Toure. Pop fusion. Son of the African desert and child of a Parisian musical upbringing, Daby Touré has created new boundaries and categories that go beyond territory, ethnicity or birthright. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
The Aquatic Plants of Lake Ninevah. Biologist Michael Lew-Smith dives into the current state of Lake Ninevah’s aquatic plant communities. Learn about the native and rare species that can be found at and below the surface. . 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mount Holly Elementary School, 150 School Street, Mount Holly, kelly@farmandwilderness.org, 802-422-2068.
Rochester Chamber Music Society. Omer String Quartet. Brahms, Webern, Schumann, Kurtag, Schubert. donation, 7-8:30 p.m. Federated Church of Rochester, 15 N. Main St., VT Route 100, Rochester, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
First Friday Community Jazz Cafe. With Gary Schmidt and guest musicians. 7-8:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net.
Deb Brisson and the Hayburners. Americana and alt-country to rollicking R&B, with soulful vocals, fine harmonies, and driving bass and percussion. free-will donation, 7:30-9 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20. - $58., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
3
August
Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Football Game is played between two all-star teams of graduated high school seniors from Vermont & New Hampshire. The game is preceded by a spectacular parade of Shrine Units from throughout the Northeast Region, at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Castleton. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Raffle tickets also available. Funds raised go to benefit Shrine support for children. $12, 5:30 p.m. Dave Wolk Stadium, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, nhvtshrinebowl@gmail.com, 603-448-1042.
Town-Wide Yard Sales. Vendors will be in the main floor of the Brandon Town Hall. Stop in for bargains, a cool drink or snack.. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Audubon Field Trip to Buckner Preserve. A morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fair Haven at 8:30 a.m. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or changes due to weather or trail conditions.. 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month.. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Guitar Workshop. Whether you know three guitar chords or many more, this workshop focuses on your strumming / picking hand, exploring a variety of rhythmic concepts. Two sessions: 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. $60, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
WABA World Breastfeeding Week Walk. The goal is to raise awareness and promote the importance of breastfeeding. For more information contact Lisa Underhill at Rutland Women’s Healthcare@ 802-775-1901 #breastfeeding #WBW2019. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. RRMC Loop, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-775-1901.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month.. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Roast Pork Dinner. Roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy and more. Dessert this month will be brownie and ice cream with chocolate syrup. . $12, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, dgmach@vermontel.net, 802-325-3428.
Community Chamber Music Concert. Join Manchester Music Festival for recitals with special guest musicians followed by a Q&A hosted by Artistic Director Adam Neiman. Bion Tsang, cello, and Craig Sheppard, piano, will perform Franz Schubert’s Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821 “Arpeggione”. . 5:30-6:30 p.m. Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center, office@mmfvt.org, 8023621956.
Intuitive Medium Messages. Meet with intuitive medium Brennyn Molloy and share messages from souls that have left this world and from your personal guides and angels. . $35., 6-8 p.m. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, 2158 Stage Rd , Benson , Brennyn.Molloy@gmail.com, 802-353-5495.
Brillhart and Smith. This very talented duo have toured extensively for the past six years performing Brillhart’s Cape Breton-influenced fiddle tunes and Smith’s finely crafted folk ballads. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
August
Calendar
SVA Dance Lab. Erika Schmidt, contemporary dance technique. Guest teachers throughout the summer and fall. Check website for details. $10 SVA members / $12 community members, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney , elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Stories From Shrewsbury Farms Roundtable. Shrewsbury farmers will share thoughts and stories on the Vermont rural life. Al Ridlon moderates, refreshments. Donations welcome, 2-4 p.m. Russellville Schoolhouse, 18 Crown Point Road, Shrewsbury, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Hike into History at Mount Independence. On this guided tour, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers. Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli is your guide. Wear walking shoes and dress for the weather.. $5.00 adults/free under 15, 2-4 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 2-4 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Vermont Fresh Network’s Forum Dinner. Farmers and chefs from all across Vermont gather on the shores of Lake Champlain to prepare a sensational meal. Not only is this event a way to feature and celebrate some of their members, but this grazing farm-to-table dinner is a fundraiser for the Network. $75, 5-8 p.m. The Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Rd, Shelburne, info@vermontfresh.net, 802-434-2000.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Genna & Jesse. Folk, blue-eyed soul, jazz, blues, torch song, and popular music from the ‘60s and ‘70s. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
August
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi. Mary Joan Waid teaches a series of Qi Qong movements for personal daily practice. We will be tuning our bodies with basic gentle Qi Gong to increase balance, strength, and awareness. $15 per class or $75 for 6-week series, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Summer Music Mondays. Bring a picnic dinner and groove to classic rock, sing along with old favorites, discover original songwriting and tap your foot to country music with talented Vermont solo artists. Concerts held rain (under the pavilion) or shine. 6-8 p.m. Crystal Beach, Lake Bomoseen, Route 30, Castleton, jbaumparel@yahoo.com, 802-558-9036.
Vermont has 251 towns. One Town at a Time, a coming-of-age film by Mike Leonard, explores Vermont and the people who love it. You will hear from 251 Club members and, after listening to their stories of traveling through Vermont, you’ll want to start exploring as well.. 6-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library’s Fox Room, 10 Court Street, Rutland, geh09070@comcast.net, 802-775-5462.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Community Work Night. Bring a weed whacker and a headlamp. We will shuttle up the Pond Rd. to Rocky Pond and hike in the Carriage Trail to the top of Library Pass. We will have a few weed whackers for folks to borrow. 5-9 p.m. Pine Hill Park, 2 Oak St. Ext., Rutland, pinehillpartnership@gmail.com.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
The heART of Journaling. Lori Sheriddan will show us how easy, inspiring and beneficial journaling can be. We will use words, art, and more to create our own special journaling experience.. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
”Tunesdays” on the Farm. A social gathering for friends and neighbors with live, local music. Share dinner, music and games. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit our food vendors. $5 per family suggested donation, 6-8 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
All Ages Open Mic. Play new material, work on your albums material and collaborate with other local musicians. Bands, solo, poets and all other spoken word artists are invited. Back-line and stage provided. . 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store. , 158 N. Main Street, Rutland , thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
Satin & Steel. One of Rutland’s hottest horn bands, featuring a five-piece horn section and performing classic soul, M-town, and R&B music. Rain or shine, concessions will be available. CU will collect non-perishable food items for the Castleton food shelf. 7-8 p.m. Castleton University Pavilion, South Street, Castleton, elicia.mailhiot@castleton.edu, 802-468-1013.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
August
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Legos & Puzzles. Children develop problem-solving skills and have fun while assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing checkers and building with LEGO bricks. For children all ages. 10-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 2-4 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, art club! Join yoga, ukulele group, creative — space, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
John Lackard Blues Band: Seven to Sunset Summer Concert Series. Gather with friends and family to listen to the music of the John Lackard Blues Band, part of the Seven to Sunset summer concerts. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, (802) 773-1822.
Song Circle. Song circle invites singers and acoustic instrument players to share music. Fiddlers needed! Listeners welcome. A printout of popular songs encourages group singing. . Donation, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Enjoy the cool air from the Ice Beds — a natural phenomenon — at the foot of the cliffs in White Rocks National Recreational Area in East Wallingford. Easy/moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. Contact: Lyn Drigert, 775-7038. . 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, emkellogg@myfairpoint.net, 802-775-1246.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. . $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s Awareness Seminar. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more. . Free, 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month.. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. This popular band started by friends going to Castleton University. 50/50 raffle and free door prize drawings. Call 265-3010 ext. 301 for concert info. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Artist Talk. Oliver B. Schemm of Grafton, Vt. will speak on his experiences as an artist, a studio art teacher at Castleton University, and a builder; and the profound effect his own journey of fatherhood to his three children has had on all of it. 7-8:30 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Old Home Days. 3-day events that includes live music, BBQ, kid’s games and a super hero themed parade. 7 p.m. Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, Route 153, Rupert, rupertfd@gmail.com, 802-394-0035.
Manchester Music Festival Concert. Guest artists Axel Strauss, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Edward Arron, cello; and Jeewon Park, piano, will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, BWV 988, arr. for String Trio by Sitkovetsky; and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, office@mmfvt.org, 8023621956.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always..Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
