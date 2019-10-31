Thursday
31
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Bellevue Avenue Haunted House. Donations collected for the Mentor Connector’s Activities’ Fund. This event is PG and children under 10 years old are provided a glow-stick that informs our volunteers not to move. Please like us on Facebook and check out our website. . Donation, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Barbara Spaulding, 52 Bellevue Avenue, Rutland, spauldingrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com, 802-236-3359.
Practical Magic Movie & Costume Party. Get your ghoul on with a fun Halloween movie and pre-movie costume party. Treats, bevs and fun for all. $5, 6-8:45 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
1
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles for all ages. Most items $0.25 to $3 Always a wide selection of rare and antique books. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Randy Archer: “Gold Panning and the Vermont Gold Rush of 1855.”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Shabbat Services & Potluck. 6:30 p.m. service will be followed by dairy/veggie potluck at 7:30 p.m. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Piano Jazz Cafe. An evening of “Jazz Ballads,” in an informal cafe-style setting. Musicians include Gary Schmidt on piano, Ron White on bass, Don Dichiara on vocals and special guest on tenor sax will be Zack Hampton. free will donation, 7-8:15 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Durham County Poets. From Ormstown, Quebec and the Chateauguay Valley, five seasoned musicians create bluesy country/folk music with a lot of verve. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. Venue is BYOB. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Saturday
2
November
AARP Driver Safety Program. Topics covered include how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and rules of the road, and how medications impact driving. . $15 AARP members, $20 non-members, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Audubon Birdseed Sales. . 8 a.m.-2 p.m. , birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Union Church Harvest Bazaar and Country Store. . 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Union Church of Proctor, 5 Church Street, Proctor, EDIN2010@msn.com, 802-775-3639.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles for all ages. Most items $0.25 to $3.00 Always a wide selection of rare and antique books. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Roast Pork Dinner. Roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy and more. Dessert this month will be chocolate and Hawaiian wedding cakes. $12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church , Church Street , Pawlet , dgmach@vermontel.net, 802-325-3428.
Homeless Prevention Center Dinner Dance. Dress in your favorite 70s or 80s attire and join us for dinner, dancing & a silent auction to help support our mission in the community. $40, 5-11 p.m. Franklin Conference Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland, tfitzgerald@hpcvt.org, 802-775-9286.
Turkey Dinner. Local turkey with sides and homemade rolls and apple crisp. Take-out available by calling 802-989-2506. . $12 adults; $5 children 10 and under, 5:30 p.m. Orwell Town Hall, 494 Main Street, Orwell, valmony@hotmail.com.
Robert Schumann’s Woman’s Love and Life. Beth Thompson, mezzo-soprano; Gary Schmidt, piano; choreography by Erika Schmidt and dance by Vital Spark North. Dinner will include artisan cheeses and wine, Coq au Vin, and homemade desserts, while Beth and Gary perform music from the Gershwin Song Book. Benefits Stone Valley Arts. $30, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
6th annual Brandon Has Talent Show. Showcasing the multi-talented community members from Brandon and the surrounding area. . $8, seniors/students — $6, children 5 and under accompanied by an adult are free., 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
The Michele Fay Band. Original and Americana music that mixes together a comfortable groove of folk, swing, and bluegrassy songs that are “a little bit country.”. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Rd., Brandon, pricefay@gmail.com, 802-388-6863.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
3
November
Veterans Town Hall. Veterans are invited to speak, unscripted, about what their service means to them. All community members are encouraged to attend and to listen. 1 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, kristen.eaton@gmail.com.
Self Healing with William Kelley. Explore ways to improve quality of life and support healing. Participants will leave with simple techniques they can use daily to improve well-being, including movement, meditation, sound, aromatherapy, touch and thought. $35, 2-4 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
All Saints Evening Service. Under the direction of Dr. Sherrill Blodget, Grace Church Sanctuary Choir and the Castleton Univ. Chorale offer Gwyneth Walker’s cantata, Songs of Faith, to remember those who have died, through music, poetry and prayer. 7-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, graceucc@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Monday
4
November
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Learn to Waltz. Learn to dance in a joyful, social atmosphere, taught by Patti Panebianco. Mondays, Oct. 21 — Nov. 25. Free on Oct.21. $16 community, SVA members $14 drop in or $70/$60 full session, 6-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
5
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 6-7:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
All Ages Open Mic. Play new material, work on your albums material and collaborate with other local musicians. Bands, solo, poets and all other spoken word artists are invited. Back-line and stage provided. . 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store. , 158 N. Main Street, Rutland , thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
November
Calendar
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Photography as Social Justice. Dona Ann McAdams sits down with curator John Killacky to discuss her work, and shows her black-and-white portraits of performing artists, AIDS activists, political protests, people living with schizophrenia, Appalachian farmers, cloistered nuns and others. . 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Thursday
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Jack Perez. Hollywood director Jack Perez (best known for the “Hercules” TV show and “Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus”) will video chat with PEGTV volunteers about what it’s like directing movies. Email dappelt@pegtv.com to reserve your spot. 6-8 p.m. PEGTV Studios, 1 Scale Ave, Building 24, Rutland, dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
November
Calendar
Veterans Day Ceremony. Veterans are cordially invited to join us and stay for a reception following the ceremony to honor all of the men and women who have served our country in peacetime and in wartime, in all branches of the military and its various capacities. Rutland High School. 1 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, patricia.alonso@rcpsvt.org, 802-775-1443.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Katherine Hall: “Beyond Charlotte’s Web: E. B. White for Adults and Teens.”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Saturday
November
Calendar
Dissipated Eight. Middlebury College’s famous a capella group returns for their fourth performance with great singing, harmony and a touch of comedy. . $8, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Collage Painting. If you love to paint, yet are looking for a new way to push color with mixed media, this class taught by Anharad Llewelyn is for you. Please bring a bag lunch. $60, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Sound & salt are a winning combination for deep relaxation, energy balancing and overall wellness with one experience. $25, 4-5 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Infinite Lit. Hosted by Michael Kingsbury and Bianca Zanella. Open mic followed by an intermission with refreshments and an opportunity to look at the art on exhibit, then featured poets will perform. Sign up to perform by posting here or emailing thepoetbianca@gmail.com. 7-9 p.m. B&G Gallery, 71-75 Merchants Row, Rutland, thepoetbianca@gmail.com, 603-732-8606.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.