Thursday
28
February
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special ntng. — para/bus driver negotiations.. 5-8 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Mandala Stone Painting. Create two beautiful stones and relax in the process. . $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Dress comfortably and wear dry solid shoes with non-skid soles. Ring bell after 6:45 p.m.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
1
March
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Art Crawl. First Friday of the month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. 10:30-11 a.m. The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, adminassist@hydecollection.org, 518-792-1761.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
1800 and Froze to Death. That’s what Vermonters called it, but it was actually 1816, “The Year Without a Summer”. Howard Coffin, author and historian on the Civil War, will tell the story of this weird and tragic phenomenon that was felt across the Northern Hemisphere. . $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, leerohe@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
Film” The Abolitionists”. Part 1 of the film will be shown at 6 pm, and part 2 will begin at 7 p.m. Radicals. Agitators. Troublemakers. Liberators. Called many names, the abolitionists tore the nation apart in order to create a more perfect union. Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Road, Springfield, uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com, 802-885-3327.
Family Fun Night. Greek Mythology — a fun night of activities, togas, crowns, swords & a Cyclops. Activities are intended for children 6th grade & younger. 6:30-8 p.m. VT State Police Academy Gym, 317 Academy Rd., Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500 .
Kabbalat Shabbat Service & Community Vegetarian Potluck Supper. Musical Kabbalat Shabbat Service followed by Community Vegetarian Potluck Supper. Please bring a dish to share. Come for all or part of the evening. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Sylvia. A comedy and tells the story of an empty nester couple, Greg and Kate who have recently moved from the suburbs to New York City. Presented by The Dorset Players. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-394-5570.
The John Lackard Blues Band. John Lackard has been playing the blues all his life touring all over New England, with a stint with Sam the Sham, sit-ins with James Cotton, Jimmy Rogers and Bob Margolin. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
2
March
Brandon Congregational Church Dinner. Roast pork supper with all the sides. Free will offering, 5-7 a.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon, mary_cliver@yahoo.com, 802-247-0180.
Sneak Peek Tales from Japan. Join the cast of an original play written and directed by Rutland Youth Theatre’s alumna, Skyler Ambrose, for a presentation of their upcoming show followed by a meet and greet, Japanese style! Presentations at 11 a.m. and 12 noon. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
2019 New Musical Award Winner. “Alice Bliss,” based on Laura Harrington’s acclaimed novel, follows a young teenager whose father is deployed to Iraq, as she navigates the challenges of growing up in a family touched by the effects of war. Two showings. Free, but tickets must be reserved online, 4-6 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, info@westonplayhouse.org.
Ana Egge Trio. Due to ongoing repairs, The Ripton Community Coffee House is going on the road to present the Ana Egge Trio in Concert at Burnham Hall in Lincoln. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Burnham Hall, 52 E River Road, Lincoln, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Sylvia. A comedy and tells the story of an empty nester couple, Greg and Kate who have recently moved from the suburbs to New York City. Presented by The Dorset Players. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-394-5570.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Sunday
Marchch03
Calendar
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
350Vermont Rutland Meeting. Discussing our campaigns to reduce food waste, increase regenerative agriculture, promote mass transit and increase access for pedestrians, bicyclists and people with disabilities. 3-5 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
SCIENCE PUB: Love Your (Snake and Lizard) Neighbors. With Jim Andrews, herpetologist and developer of Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. 4-5:30 p.m. Fair Haven Inn, 5 Adams Street, Fair Haven, mlmolnar3@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
Klezmer Group. If you play an instrument come join us while we play klezmer music for fun. All skill levels welcome. Music will be provided.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Hollywood Tales with Jonathan Goldsmith. Vermont resident and actor Jonathan Goldsmith, best known as “the most interesting man in the world” presents an evening of stories and conversation. $25 — $50, 7:30-9 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-776-5249.
Papa Greybeard (Keith Williams). Music for baby boomers. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Monday
Marchch04
Calendar
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland City School Board Meeting Budget Informational Meeting. Budget Informational Meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Longfellow Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
Castleton International Film Festival: “One Week and A Day”. The Castleton International Film Festival Returns to Castleton University in March with a series of contemporary films from Israel. 7-9 p.m. Castleton University’s Herrick Auditorium, 251 South Street, Castleton.
Israeli Film Series. A collaboration between Castleton University’s Media & Communications Departments and the Rutland Jewish Center, highlighting contemporary films from Israel. 7-8:30 p.m. Herrick Auditorium in the Stafford Academic Center on Castleton’s campus, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 8027733455.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
Marchch05
Arts Entertainment
All Ages Open Mic. A chance to perform in front of a small group that appreciates talent and supports each and every person that shows up. Bj Cain hosting with guest hosts occasionally. First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse, 158 N. Main St. #2, Rutland, 802-772-7955.
Calendar
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Sharing of sources read/viewed over break. This event is for anyone who is looking for ways to learn or teach about topics of race and racism, as well as the experiences of people of color. 5-7 p.m. Library Media Center Viewing Room, Castleton University , Castleton.
Divine Chakra Meditation series. Balance and reboot your energy system with guided chakra meditation. Open/mixed experience level. . $145 (7 week series), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Five Elements Rutland, 10 Stratton Rd., Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet,. Taught by Rabba Kaya. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. contact Rabba Kaya directly: RabbaKaya@rutlandjewishcenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. The letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew is not necessary. Classes may be taken individually or as a course. Taught by Rabba Kaya. Contact if you’re interested.. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Mardi Gras with The Krishna Guthrie Band. Fat Tuesday! No cover Beads, masks, and party favors. Will crown a king or queen at midnight. Winner gets a crown and a $50 gift certificate. . 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m. .
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Marchch06
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Nursing & Health Science Job Fair. Career fair for nurses and others in health science fields. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, renee.beauprewhite@castleton.edu.
Red Cross Blood Drive. Enjoy delicious snacks while giving the gift of life.Contact the Rutland Jewish Center for information and to volunteer. 12-6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 44 Pleasant Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Integrative Yoga. Challenging but safe for beginners; experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $34R/$45NR, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
VRPOA March meeting. Guest speaker Jeff Manney of Efficiency Vermont will talk about products and services offered by Efficiency Vermont. Open to the public. 7-8:15 p.m. Grace Congregational, 8 Court Street, Rutland, pmrofvrpoa@oaol.com, 802-775-3660.
Castleton International Film Festival: “The Dive”. The Castleton International Film Festival Returns to Castleton University in March with a series of contemporary films from Israel. 7-9 p.m. Castleton University’s Herrick Auditorium, 251 South Street, Castleton.
Israeli Film Series. Contemporary films from Israel. This evening’s film: “The Dive.”. 7-8:30 p.m. Herrick Auditorium in the Stafford Academic Center on Castleton’s campus, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
Marchch07
Calendar
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
CLUE Night. Was it Colonel Mustard in the Library with the Candlestick? Join us for an evening of CLUE — the classic board game edition. Light fare will be provided. 6:30-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga Dance. Experience guided movement exploration and yoga asanas, dancing through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary. No registration needed, just drop in. First class is just $5. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, sajyoga@gmail.com, 802-772-7011.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
Marchch08
Calendar
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Sharing of sources read/viewed over break. This event is for anyone who is looking for ways to learn or teach about topics of race and racism, as well as the experiences of people of color. 12-2 p.m. Library Media Center Viewing Room. , Castleton University , Castleton.
Seasonal Affective Disorder: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, and New Research on Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy. Dr. Kelly J. Rohan, Professor of Psychological Science at UVM will give an overview of adult depression, including SAD as well as new clinical trial findings comparing cognitive-behavior therapy and light therapy. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland.
Tales from Japan. Original work by Skyler Ambrose, RYT Alumna. stories of East Asian mythology showcase the meaning of kindness, love, loyalty, and bravery. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $6 children/senior $8 for adults, 7 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School, 63-65 Library Avenue, Rutland, saskiahagengroom@hotmail.com, 8025584177.
Sylvia. A comedy and tells the story of an empty nester couple, Greg and Kate who have recently moved from the suburbs to New York City. Presented by The Dorset Players. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-394-5570.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
