Thursday
21
March
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
13th annual Soup Bowls for Hunger. Enjoy a bowl of soup, crackers, roll, dessert and beverage and choose your own handcrafted bowl. Two seatings (4:45 and 6:15 p.m.). $20, tickets must be purchased in advance. To benefit local food shelves. 4:45-8 p.m. Rutland High School cafeteria, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland , LuviaWeb@gmail.com, 802-483-6891.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Book Talk. Join Janet Pocorobba for a discussion of her new book, “The Fourth String.”. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
An Evening of One-Act Plays. An evening of provocative adult theater. Two one-act plays by Stacy Harshman, “The Portraits of Vivian” and “Ghosting and the Sex Pillow.”. $15, 7 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
22
March
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Everything You Wanted to Know about Medical Marijuana But Were Afraid to Ask. Ada Puches, community outreach coordinator for Champlain Valley Dispensary/Southern Vermont Wellness, will address these questions and give a slide presentation about Vermont’s Medical Marijuana Program. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, leerohe@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
SunDown GetDown. After-work dance party. No experience necessary. Prizes, trophies and more. 18+ 21/w ID to drink. BYOB. $5, 6-9:30 p.m. Merchants Hall, 42 Merchants Row, Rutland, moonshineshorey@gmail.com, 802-265-8269.
An Evening of One-Act Plays. An evening of provocative adult theater. Two one-act plays by Stacy Harshman, “The Portraits of Vivian” and “Ghosting and the Sex Pillow.” $15, 7-9 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Moons and Goochers. An eclectic blend of rock, soul & blues or garage, soula-billy.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
23
March
Ed Gerhard in Concert. Grammy-winning guitarist Ed Gerhard in concert. Join us for an unforgettable evening of guitar instrumentals by one of the world’s top guitarists. Ed Gerhard has made multiple CDs, DVDs, and books of songs and instruction. He has also been a featured guitarist in Ken Burns films. This intimate concert benefits the local nonprofit, The Pittsford Village Farm, dedicated to building community. $25-27, 7:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org, 802-725-8348.
Poultney Vermont Maple Fest. 5K run, pancake breakfast, tree tapping, historic exhibits and more. For detailed information visit website for a full list of events, times and places. . 12 a.m. Poultney, Poultney, wvnrwnyv@gmail.com, 802-287-9030.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical Shabbat service with morning prayers, lively Torah reading, discussion and group aliyah.. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the Full-Figured Goddess. A floor yoga class for any full-figured sized woman. $5 -12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Yoga Prana Shakti @ Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Maple Open House Weekend. Celebrate the Vermont tradition of maple sugaring. Free sugarhouse tours, tastings and rosemary waffles. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Baird Farm, 65 West Rd, North Chittenden, jenna.p.baird@gmail.com, 802-558-8443.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Community Luncheon. Scalloped potatoes with ham. Trinity Church offers a community luncheon on the fourth Saturday of each month. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
2019 Sap Bucket Challenge and Silent Auction. A silent auction of sap bucket masterpieces will be held during Maplefest. 12-3 p.m. American Legion Post 39, 689 Granville Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com.
Roy’s Turkey Dinner w/ DJ. Roy’s famous turkey dinner with “DJ”. Public welcome.. $13.00, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, VFWPost648@MyFairPoint.net, 802-775-6892.
An Evening of One Act Plays. An evening of provocative adult theater. Two one act plays by Stacy Harshman, “The Portraits of Vivian” and “Ghosting and the Sex Pillow.”. $15, 7 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Joe Davidian Trio. Joe Davidian returns to his home state of Vermont to perform with an all-star trio featuring Vermont legends Anthony Santor on bass and Conor Elmes on drums. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children 12 and under free, but require a ticket., 7-9 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Freddi Shehadi Live. Emmy award winning guitarist, Freddi Shehadi with an all-star musical ensemble. 25, 7-10:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.com, 802-867-5570.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Relay for Life Fundraiser. Team All Seasons DJ & Karaoke, 80s & 90s dance. All money donated to Relay for Life.. $10 per person; $15 couples; $25 family, 7-11 p.m. Castleton American Legion Post #50, 378 Route 4A W, Bomoseen.
Sunday
Marchch24
Calendar
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Maple Open House Weekend. Celebrate the Vermont tradition of maple sugaring. Free sugarhouse tours, tastings and rosemary waffles. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Baird Farm, 65 West Rd, North Chittenden, jenna.p.baird@gmail.com, 802-558-8443.
Howling Hens Concert. How Can We Keep From Singing? Eleven Rutland county women sing in close harmony a variety of songs, from swing to sublime.. Free will donation, 4-5:15 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland, tango@vermontel.net, 802-235-2050.
Klezmer Group. If you play an instrument come join us while we play klezmer music for fun. All skill levels welcome. Music will be provided.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
King Arthur Junior. A Chicago Native now residing in Rutland, multi-instrumentalist King Arthur Junior brings a unique appreciation and accession to his craft. www.KingArthurJunior.com. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
