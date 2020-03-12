Thursday
12
March
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Dealing with Trauma Through Art. Artist Traci Molloy will discuss her work generating large-scale multimedia projects with trauma survivors. All of her work is geared towards bridging socio-economic gaps caused by poverty and racism. 12:30 p.m. Castleton University — Jeffords Auditorium, 233 South Street, Castleton.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
The Heart of Ukulele. You can learn to play ukulele. Even if you’ve never played an instrument in your life. Beginners 5-5:30 p.m. Other levels join 5:30-7 p.m. Donations Appreciated, 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise designed for people with balance and arthritis issues, but beneficial for all. For course specifics, contact certified instructor Larry Walter at 802-775-3855, register at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center, 223 Woodstock Ave., Rutland, lulek@vermontadventuretours.com, 802-773-3343.
Sip N’ Dip. Bring your friends and your favorite BYO bottle of wine for an evening of painting, laughter, instruction and a finished canvas by the end of the night. Children and teens are invited to join with an accompanying parent/adult. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Be prepared to leave your mat with dignity as self love as you honor yourself with yoga. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Mendon Historical Society. Talk by Humanities Council speaker Deborah Lee Luskin on “Getting from Here to There: A History of Roads and Settlement in Vermont.”. 7-8:30 p.m. Mendon Town Office, 2282 U.S. Route 4, Mendon, annsingiser@gmail.com, 802-773-8172.
Honeyland. 2019 Macedonian documentary portraying the life of Hatidže Muratova, one of the last wild beekeepers in the country. Part of the 2020 Castleton International Film Festival, highlighting women directors in honor of Women’s History Month. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m. Castleton University — Stafford Academic Center, 251 South Street, Castleton.
VT Gov and Lt Gov Candidates Forum. Candidate for Vermont governor, Rebecca Holcombe, and candidate for Vermont lt. governor, Molly Gray, will discuss their policies and plans for the state. 7-8:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, michael.john.shank@gmail.com, 802-989-9432.
Roses are Red, Violets are blue. What is it like to be different? This student-developed one-act play tells an old story with a new twist, exploring the issue of inclusion. . $5, 7-8 p.m. Rutland High School Theatre, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1134.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
13
March
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
CreativeSpace. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. . Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga. No experience necessary. Gentle movements with body awareness, and breathing exercises to invigorate and relax the body and the mind. Bring a mat or blanket, and wear comfortable clothes. $6 pre-register for all the classes. After the first week, drop in fee is $7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Friday Writers Group. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Osher Lecture. “The Meaning of a Map”: Bill Morris will show that recent cartographic technology can now produce maps with incredible information. . Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 775-1246.
Rutland Death Cafe. A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Make Your Own Leprechaun Trap. Fun & festive family activity that will bring out your creative side and perhaps a bit of luck. $10, 4:30-6 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Ext., Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 members/$20 non members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
The Local Scene. A family-friendly event featuring local teen bands Squig Heart and Sweet Sphinx, with special guests throughout the evening. No age requirement, and no alcohol allowed. $5, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Women’s Dance Circle. Dance Gabrielle Roth’s 5 Rhythms, an opportunity for dance as free expression, spiritual practice and bliss. $5, 7-8:15 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Jukebox. An age 18+ program, featuring music and composers that are scandalous, depraved, and decidedly adult — no kids allowed. BYOB. sliding scale, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Merchant’s Hall, 42 Merchants Row, Rutland.
Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. In the banquet hall. Take out available. $10, 5-7 p.m. American Legion Post 50, 378 Route 4A W, Castleton, 802-468-8962.
Saturday
March 14
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Legs Up The Wall Yoga. The wall and floor provide support to maintain a neutral posture, so that we can explore many common poses from a unique perspective. $22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Story Hour. Let’s Explore Dinosaurs: an hour of dinosaurs. Dino books, dino digs, dino craft & dino songs. Geared toward children 5 and under, but all are welcome. . 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Every second Saturday of the month. Kids will follow along with the instructor (or create an original piece of art) as they paint on canvas. . $10, $15 drop-in, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Manifesting with Sound, Crystals and Essences. A Sound Immersion experience using quartz crystals, Egyptian Lotus essence and healing vibrations of sound & voice. $18, 1-2:15 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Ornaments For All Seasons. Folded Star or Scandinavian Stars often used as Christmas ornaments or gift tie-ons and originally were made with paper. All the supplies and pre-cut fabrics provided so that participants will go home with a completed star. $20, 1-3 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Acoustic Guitar Workshop. Award-winning Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto demonstrates finger-style techniques, chords, basic theory and how to start composing an original guitar piece. Please bring your own instrument. Please call or e-mail to register. $25, 3-4:30 p.m. Maclure Library, 840 Arch Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org, 802-725-8160.
Roast Pork Dinner. Roast pork or vegetarian lasagna, with fixings, homemade sourdough bread and desserts. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Empowerment Project in Uganda. Call Nan Dubin at 259-3490 or email nan@vermontel.net for information. . $12, 5-7 p.m. Wallingford Rotary Building, 96 North Main St., Wallingford.
Rutland’s Got Talent. Previously The Really Big Show, proceeds go to the United Way. $20.00, 7-9 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, dfwarnecke54@gmail.com, 802-773-7477.
Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto. Award-winning Japanese guitarist in concert. Limited seating. Tickets available in Pittsford at Maclure Library, Kamuda’s Market or Pittsford Village Farm. $25, 7-9 p.m. Maclure Library, 840 Arch Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org, 802-725-8160.
Upstate. The Alt called them “toe-tapping, contagious, and fun.”. $18-38, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, tickets@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
The Cerutti-Reid Duo. Pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti and violist Elizabeth Reid will perform 19th to 21th century music, featuring the world premiere of Vermont composer Carol Wood’s “The Long Parting.”. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Sunday
March 15
Calendar
1-Day University. Community members will share their expertise on subjects ranging from bagpipes to conflict resolution, and DIY beer to investing with your values and Zen meditation. For a list of courses, presenters, and to sign up for any number of classes: rutlandjewishcenter.org, email office@rutlandjewishcenter.org or call 802-773-3455. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
32nd Annual Maple Festival. Maple lore & demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons, merchants and professionals. 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Middletown springs Historical Society, 10 Park Ave., On the Green, Middeltown Springs , montvert@vermontel.net, 802-235-2376.
Carmina Burana. Rehearsals begin for the Rutland Area Chorus performance of “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff. Scores available before the first rehearsal. Please call the Church Office. Registration fee to sing $10, payable at the first rehearsal or when you pick up your score. free, 2-4:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchar99@yahoo.com, 802-775-4301.
West Rutland Variety Show. Showcasing local talent to raise money for the West Rutland Food Shelf. Tom Leypoldt of PEG-TV, will serve as the MC. 50/50 raffle and bake sale. $8 adult; $5 seniors/children (under 12); $20 family, 3-5 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Auditorium, 35 Marble St., West Rutland.
NAMI Connection Peer Support Group. Free, 90-minute recovery support groups for people living with a mental health condition where people learn from each others experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. 4:30-6 p.m. Rutland Mental Health, 78 South Main, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Marajuana Anonymous. Smoking pot becoming a problem? There’s a meeting for that. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, davidrutlandturningpoint@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Jamie Snook. Acoustic classic rock, bluegrass and original music . 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
March 16
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Women and Politics Since 1800. Panel discussion with Castleton faculty from the History, Geography, Economics and Politics departments — Professors Adam Chill, Andre Fleche and Rich Clark, moderated by Professor Trish van der Spuy. . 5-6:30 p.m. Castleton University — Jeffords Auditorium, 233 South Street, Castleton.
Yoga in the Salt Cave. Enjoy two ancient and beautiful things together — Yoga and Himalayan salt! Bring your own mat or borrow one of ours. $19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of Yoga experience, however the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $13-15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
March 17
Calendar
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Knitting and More. Knit or crochet with a group on Tuesday afternoons. There is a supply of needles for group members to utilize. . 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 3-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Past Lives, Present Understanding. Open discussion to explore ways an understanding of past lives can bring the gift of insight to your present life. . 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland , Eck.vermont@gmail.com, 800-772-9390.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Castleton International Film Festival. “Atlantics.” A supernatural romantic drama by Mati Diop, the first black woman to direct a film featured at the Cannes Film Festival, centers around Ada and her partner, Souleiman, struggling with employment, class, migration, crime, family struggles and ghosts. 7 p.m. Castleton University — Stafford Academic Center, 251 South Street, Castleton.
Free Tax Assistance. February 10 — April 15. For seniors and low-to-middle income younger taxpayers, offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers, certified by the IRS. By appointment only. , 802-775-8220.
Wednesday
March 18
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 1-917-301-7150.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. . 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. $8, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
RNESU School Board. Regular meeting. 5:15-6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Integrative Yoga. This class is gentle to moderate in nature. Beginners will have an experience that is challenging but safe, experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. . $10 drop in or sign up for a full session and get a discounted rate, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Ext., Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. . Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
March 19
Calendar
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets while a licensed massage therapist performs massage. $40 and packages, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Expand on your observational and drawing skills with sessions with a live model. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise designed for people with balance and arthritis issues, but beneficial for all. For course specifics, contact certified instructor Larry Walter at 802-775-3855, register at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center, 223 Woodstock Ave., Rutland, lulek@vermontadventuretours.com, 802-773-3343.
Life With Beavers. Understanding & Solving the Beaver-Human Conflict. Vermont biologist and beaver expert, Skip Lisle, joins us to share from his life-long work with beavers. 6-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Growing Up On The Teer Farm in the 1940s & 50s. George Ambrose will speak about growing up on the farm in Clarendon Springs and the decline of multi-generational extended family farms that were long part of the core identity of Vermont. 6-7 p.m. Clarendon Town Hall, 279 Middle Road, Clarendon, bunderhill53@gmail.com, 802-438-4990.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Be prepared to leave your mat with dignity as self love as you honor yourself with yoga. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Book Talk. Stephen C. Terry — Say We Won and Get Out: George D. Aiken and the Vietnam War. The first full-length biography of Senator Aiken with author Stephen Terry. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books, 2 Center St, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Castleton International Film Festival. “For Sama” is an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war in Aleppo, Syria, directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts. 7 p.m. Castleton University — Stafford Academic Center, 251 South Street, Castleton.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
March 20
Calendar
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
CreativeSpace. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. . Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Yoga. No experience necessary. Gentle movements with body awareness, and breathing exercises to invigorate and relax the body and the mind. Bring a mat or blanket, and wear comfortable clothes. $6 pre-register for all the classes. After the first week, drop in fee is $7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Friday Writers Group. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Osher Lecture. “Weather Wise: The Science of Weatherlore.” Mark Breen will discuss the folklore of weather predictions, their origins and reliability. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Wing Nite. Chicken wings $0.50 each, with assorted dips and other fried offerings. Queen of Hearts drawing 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Tom Irish. Heavily influenced by the British invasion. In addition to covers of The Stones, Bowie and The Kinks, also expect Neil Young, Steely Dan, and whatever comes to mind from an extensive repertoire. 6-9 p.m. CJ’s Suds South, 174 South Main St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Acrylic Pouring Class. Liquefied paints are poured into each other and distributed by tilting the painting surface to create different effects. $30, 6:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Be Natural. The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché. The first Vermont screenings of the award winning documentary to help celebrate Women’s History Month. Consecutive Fridays. $10, 7-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Tinmouth Contra Dance. Boston-based Anadama will play tunes with Steve Howland calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner, just ask someone to dance. Beginner’s lesson at 8. $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, cathyreynolds802@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
