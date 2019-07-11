Thursday
11
July
25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival. Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. Basin Farm, end of Basin Road, Brandon, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096..
Thursday Hikers. Hike the Long Trail/Appalachian Trail in Sherburne to the newly rebuilt Tucker-Johnson Shelter and return via the Sherburne Pass. Moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. Contact: Bob Perkins, 773-0184.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Astronauts in Training. Make a helmet, collect moon dust and run the gamut of challenges, too. All ages. No registration.. 3-3:45 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
2019 VWA Lake Bomoseen Bridal Show. Meet and greet area wedding professionals and see the latest trends and the newest ideas to help you plan your wedding. $6 in advance; $7 at door, 6:30-9 p.m. Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom, 2551 VT 30N, Castleton, judy@vermontweddingassociation.com, 802-459-2897.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Partner and experience not necessary. Bring dry shoes if it’s raining. Ring bell if door is locked.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. The big band sound of EnerJazz in the park tonight. Free ice cream. Door prizes and 50/50 raffle weekly. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
The Fantasticks. Experience the moonlight and magic of the world’s longest-running musical.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
12
July
25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival. Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. see website for prices, 12 a.m. Basin Farm, end of Basin Road, Brandon, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096..
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Friday Night Live: Love and Theft. American country music group Love and Theft will perform their #1 country smash hits “Angel Eyes” and “Runaway.”. 5-10 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Center Street, Rutland, info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
The Green Mountain Playboys. High energy Cajun music made for dancing. . 5:30-7 p.m. North Universalist Chapel, 7 Church St, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-2557.
Swing Dancing. Everyone can dance night: Swing Dance with Richard Cormier and Sherri McKirryher. Second Fridays June — September. 6-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, richardpeee@gmail.com.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
The Fantasticks. Experience the moonlight and magic of the world’s longest-running musical.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
13
July
25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival. Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. see website for prices, 12 a.m. Basin Farm, end of Basin Road, Brandon, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096..
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Book and Bake Sale. Books, DVDS, audiobooks and more at low prices, delicious treats and goodies to buy, all supports the Library. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
RAVE Car Show and Auto Flea Market. No make or model limits. Favorite 40 plus specialty awards. Cruisin New England Magazine Super Wheels Showdown qualifying event AND Paul Mennette will be present with the Circle of Champions. Food, Music, games vendors and more. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. $5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Vermont State Fairgrounds, Route 7 South, Rutland, ravecarclub@gmail.com, 802-265-8026.
Shabbat Service. Led by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. Followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Rutland County RC Flyers Fun Fly. Radio-control aircraft of all types, from large-scale high-performance aerobatic aircraft, to warbirds, multi-rotors, and even helicopters and turbine-powered jets. Bring some lawn chairs, grab some lunch, and check out our exciting noontime show. www.rcflyers.org or visit us on Facebook. . 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fair Haven Municipal Airport, 830 Airport Rd., Fair Haven, pwgalligan@gmail.com, 802-438-5370.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Live Raptor Show. Mike Clough from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum presents a program on raptors. Get face to face with owls, falcons and hawks at the Pittsford Recreation Area, 223 Recreation Area Road. 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Free. Rain or shine. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org; contact@maclurelibrary.org; 483-2972.. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
The Silverbacks. The Silverbacks brings their brand of bluesy rock and rockin’ blues to entertain you at this display of hundreds of vintage and custom automobiles.. $5, 1-3 p.m. The Rutland Car Show, Vermont State Fairgrounds, Rutland, smartpowerllc@myfairpoint.net, 802-558-2128.
The Fantasticks. Experience the moonlight and magic of the world’s longest-running musical.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Gary Wade live by the lake. Local musician Gary Wade returns to the Lake Bomoseen. 6-9 p.m. Lake Bomoseen Inn Taproom, RT 30, Lake Bomoseen, millerwade@vermontel.net, 802-236-7317.
Silent Movie Festival. With Jeff Rapsis “Woman on the Moon” (1929). A special presentation in honor of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. A grand s I-fi adventure epic about the first rocket ship to the moon. Free Will Donation.. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Rochester Chamber Music Society: Bach Bash. Professional and amateur musicians celebrate the music of Bach and others. Afternoon read through of music with informal concert at 7 pm.. donation, 7-8:30 p.m. Granville Town Hall, 4157 VT Route 100, Granville, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
Twangtown Paramours. The music of this husband-and-wife acoustic duo has been called “Sophisticated Americana,” a hybrid of the Nashville and Austin music scenes. 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets $20. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. BYOB. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
The Fantasticks. Experience the moonlight and magic of the world’s longest-running musical.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Game of Thrones: Living vs. Dead Masquerade Party. For one night, Wilson Castle will transform into Winterfell. Join us for a masquerade party and birthday bash hosted by Omega Jade. DJ Big Homie Wes will be on the ones and twos with Corty Booth and the band. Tarot card readings by Crow, accompanied by her boa constrictor Akatosh. $20-$30, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Wilson Castle, W. Proctor Rd., Proctor, angelarcwns@yahoo.com, 802-345-5904.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
14
July
Pig Roast & BBQ. Rotary Club of Rutland 100th Anniversary Family Picnic. Face painting, magician, lawn games, photo tent, bouncy house, Peter Huntoon will paint, DJ Brett Myhre. Over $3,000 in door prizes will be given away. Bring your family and a picnic blanket.. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Meadow Street Park, 33 Meadow Street, Rutland, journal@sover.net, 802-492-2300.
25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival. Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. see website for prices, 12 a.m. Basin Farm, end of Basin Road, Brandon, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096..
Branbury Classic Triathlon. A 1.5 mile paddle, 14-mile bike and 3.1 mile for a triathlon around Lake Dunmore. . $72, 8:30 a.m. Branbury State Park, 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Brandon, info@vermontsun.com, 802-388-6888.
RAVE Car Show and Auto Flea Market. No make or model limits. Favorite 40 plus specialty awards. Cruisin New England Magazine Super Wheels Showdown qualifying event AND Paul Mennette will be present with the Circle of Champions. Food, Music, games vendors and more. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. . $5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Vermont State Fairgrounds, Route 7 South, Rutland, ravecarclub@gmail.com, 802-265-8026.
SVA Dance Lab. Erika Schmidt, contemporary dance technique. Guest teachers throughout the summer and fall. Check website for details. $10 SVA members / $12 community members, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney , elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Special Israeli Dance Afternoon. Hosting dancers from Burlington. David and Mitch will teach easy dances the first hour and more complex dances as the afternoon progresses. Ring bell if you arrive after 2 p.m.. $9 suggested donation., 1-4 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Finding the Green Mountain Boys Project Program. Members of the Green Mountain Boys Project will talk about their work the past three years on researching the Green Mountain Boys of Vermont. Included in regular site admission. . $5.00 adults/free under 15, 2 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-948-2000.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Stories From the Farm. The Squier family, multi-generational farmers in Vermont, will headline “Stories From the Farm,” an informal sharing of rural stories as part of the Root Words project. 2-5 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, educate.sage@gmail.com, 802-870-8387.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble. Counterpoint will be presenting a program of folk music and composed choral works from around the globe.. $5, 4 p.m. Church on the Hill, 37 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston, contact@counterpointchorus.org, 802-540-1784.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday
July 15
Under the Sea Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 5-8 from July 15-19. Students will be inspired by creatures of the deep, ocean folklore, and the origins of the stone found beneath the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center grounds.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Tuesday
July 16
Under the Sea Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 5-8 from July 15-19. Students will be inspired by creatures of the deep, ocean folklore, and the origins of the stone found beneath the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center grounds.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
”Tunesdays” on the Farm. A social gathering for friends and neighbors with live, local music. Share dinner, music and games. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit our food vendors. $5 per family suggested donation, 6-8 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
Droopy Pedal Mountain Bike races. All skill levels are invited to join us for these 3 or 8 mile bikes, based on ability, which wind through the trails in Pine Hill Park. . $5, 6:30 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak Street Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
July 17
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Diabetes Self Management Program. This program is for anyone diagnosed with diabetes. Learn to manage this disease with healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, dealing with stress, and more.. 9-11:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Under the Sea Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 5-8 from July 15-19. Students will be inspired by creatures of the deep, ocean folklore, and the origins of the stone found beneath the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center grounds.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Program for children grades 1-6 with the theme Universe of Stories. Educator Hunter Bassett introduces activities that explore outer space. Parents join literacy coach Catherine Hunter to learn ways to extend children’s interest in non-fiction. Registration required.. 10-11:30 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Legos & Puzzles. Children develop problem-solving skills and have fun while assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing checkers and building with LEGO bricks. For children all ages. 10-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 8027731860.
STEM Storytime. Join us for a weekly story and STEM related activity, for ages 3-7.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Lunch And Learn Seminar. Discuss the topic of identity theft and lean tips for preventing it. The folks at Online-Application will be presenting and answering all of your questions. $15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, alexharbold487@gmail.com, 844-702-5055.
Living well with Chronic Conditions. This program focuses on helping people to make small, practical lifestyle changes, work alongside others with similar health issues, communicate more effectively with their physician, and manage medications. every Wed. for 6 weeks. . 12:30-3 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
A Sky Full of Stories. Join us for week 4 of our summer programming. Space themed stories and activities.. 1-2 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Tales to Tails — Kids Reading to Dogs. Kids can meet and read to trained therapy dogs — who are just the best listeners for beginning readers. Thank you Caring Canines. No registration.. 4-4:45 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802 773-1860.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes such as: chicken, pork, hamburger, hot dogs, sausage, bacon.. 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Chamber Music Institute Concert. The Institute’s faculty ensemble featuring strings and piano will perform Mozart and more. Rain or shine, concessions available. CU will be collecting non-perishable food items to support the Castleton food shelf. 7-8 p.m. Castleton University Pavilion, South Street, Castleton, elicia.mailhiot@castleton.edu, 802-468-1013.
Free Yoga in the Park. For all levels. Bring a yoga mat or blanket. In inclement weather, the events will move inside to the Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center at 120 Merchants Row. Advance sign-up not required but suggested. 7-8 p.m. Center Street Marketplace Park, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
The Artist Talk. Presentation by Sculptor Aleksandar Eftimovski. The Macedonian sculptor will be translating a wood maquette into a large scale marble piece during his stay. 7-8 p.m. The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Gary Wade live. Local musician Gary Wade returns to Poultney for a special Wednesday night show. 7-10 p.m. Taps Tavern, 158 Main Street, Poultney, millerwade@vermontel.net.
Song Circle. Song Circle welcome singers and acoustic instrument players. Fiddlers and listeners especially welcome. Songbook encourages group participation.. Donations, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
July 18
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street. 7-10 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Under the Sea Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 5-8 from July 15-19. Students will be inspired by creatures of the deep, ocean folklore, and the origins of the stone found beneath the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center grounds.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland Young Professionals July Mix. A pickleball, pizza & pints theme. The outdoor pool will also be open if you prefer to swim or mingle poolside. 6-8 p.m. Vermont Sport & Fitness, 40 Curtis Ave, Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Rutland County Democrats meeting. We will be discussing reorganization.. 6:30-8 p.m. Leahy Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Alan Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Prydien features Scottish Rock complete with bagpipes. 50/50 and door prize drawings. Please call the Concert Hotline at 265-3010 ext. 301 to check out concert information.. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
July 19
Under the Sea Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 5-8 from July 15-19. Students will be inspired by creatures of the deep, ocean folklore, and the origins of the stone found beneath the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center grounds.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Friday Night Live: O-Town + Aaron Carter. O-Town and Aaron Carter’s Pop 2000 Tour bring their infectiously catchy tunes to Downtown Rutland. Enjoy vendors, games and more, including a mechanical bull benefitting Rutland County 4H. . 5-10 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Center Street, Rutland, info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Family Art Night. Drawing, printmaking, clay pinch pots and animals, mobiles, shadow boxes, origami, stencil art, slate painting and more. For families with children 4 and up. Third Fridays. 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-683-9439.
Wing Nite & Queen of Hearts Drawing. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Rochester Chamber Music Society. Cello Chestnuts: Peter Stumpf, cello; Cynthia Huard, piano present works by Beethoven, Schumann, Dvorak, Faure.. donation, 7-8:30 p.m. Federated Church of Rochester, 15 N. Main St., VT Route 100, Rochester, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
What’s Art got to do with it? Artist Talk. Brandon artist Fran Bull is intrigued by myth and enjoys fusing images from the ancient past with icons of modernity. She draws inspiration from Nature, music, poetry and theater. 7-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, Margaretcreed.barros@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Vermont History Through Song. Linda Radtke and pianist Arthur Zorn bring Vermont history to life with performance and commentary about songs found in the Vermont Historical Society’s sheet music collection. . free-will dontation, 7:30-9 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Nathan Evans Fox and Jane Kramer. Two highly regarded singer songwriters from North Carolina who frequently perform individually and with other artists come together for a night of Americana folk with a North Carolina overlay. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Steven Kirby Quintet. Boston based quintet performing contemporary and mainstream jazz. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
July 20
Wallingford Day 2019. A yearly tradition bringing together our community and our neighbors to celebrate our town with outdoor activities, local food, and entertainment. 12 a.m. Wallingford, Wallingford, wallingfordday@gmail.com, 802-345-5859.
Touch-a-Truck. Kettle corn, cotton candy, hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and Fried dough. Activities for kids, car safety seat checks, and lots of trucks. . $5 per family, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, betsymorgan88@gmail.com, 802-483-6335.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Chicken Barbecue. BBQ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, chocolate mousse with raspberry topping. Music by DJ Butch. $12.. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece..2 p.m.and 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
July 21
SVA Dance Lab. Erika Schmidt, contemporary dance technique. Guest teachers throughout the summer and fall. Check website for details. $10 SVA members / $12 community members, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney , elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Jazz Duo. Peter H. Bloom, flute, and John Funkhouser, piano, will mark the 120th birthday of the great Duke Ellington. 10-11:15 a.m. Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court Street, Rutland, alastair@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Mushroom Foraging Workshop #1. Golden Chanterelle mushrooms will be a focus, safety, understanding field guides, types of fungus and the identification process will all be discussed. $25, advance registration required. 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org. $25, 2-5 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Center, 3270 VT 315, Rupert, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
I And You. An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Calais Folk Concert. Celebrates master folk musician Pete Sutherland and his Posse. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vermont Folklife Center. $20, 4-6 p.m. Old West Church , Old West Church Road , Calais, debflanders@comcast.net, 802-233-1015.
Vermont Suitcase Company. Come delight in our adapted Moliere, “The Doctor and the Dowry.” Vermont Suitcase Company tours live, active theater to Vermont towns. We bring community people together to laugh with us and with each other. $5-$8, 4-5 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday
July 22
Sculpture Exploration Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 9-12 on a tour across the world of 3D art July 22-26. Participants will try their hand at traditional and non-traditional sculptural techniques, concepts and materials.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Tuesday
July 23
Sculpture Exploration Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 9-12 on a tour across the world of 3D art July 22-26. Participants will try their hand at traditional and non-traditional sculptural techniques, concepts and materials.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
”Tunesdays” on the Farm. A social gathering for friends and neighbors with live, local music. Share dinner, music and games. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit our food vendors. $5 per family suggested donation, 6-8 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
Walk, Wag & Run 5k Series. Bring your leashed dog for this fun, low-impact cross-country event of 2.5 or 5k. . $5, 6:30 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Rd, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Blues for Breakfast. Known for its “grateful Americana” blues, the group loves to mix classic rock, reggae, Motown and originals into their shows. Rain or shine, concessions availabl. CU will be collecting non-perishable food items to support the Castleton food shelf. 7-8 p.m. Castleton University Pavilion, South Street, Castleton, elicia.mailhiot@castleton.edu, 802-468-1013.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
July 24
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Sculpture Exploration Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 9-12 on a tour across the world of 3D art July 22-26. Participants will try their hand at traditional and non-traditional sculptural techniques, concepts and materials.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Program for children grades 1-6 with the theme Universe of Stories. Educator Hunter Bassett introduces activities that explore outer space. Parents join literacy coach Catherine Hunter to learn ways to extend children’s interest in non-fiction. Registration required.. 10-11:30 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Legos & Puzzles. Children develop problem-solving skills and have fun while assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing checkers and building with LEGO bricks. For children all ages. 10-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
STEM Storytime. Join us for a weekly story and STEM related activity, for ages 3-7.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars. Exciting presentation from Rutland High School’s Summer Encore Theatre troupe. Best for ages 5 and up. 1-2 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 8024229765.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Escape Room. Escape room for grades 4 and up.. 4:15-5 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Community Gardening Workshop. Will your lettuce get bigger and tastier, or should it be picked now? What continues to produce and what needs to be planted again and again? We’ll also talk about diseases and pests. Bring your questions, plant samples or photos from your garden, and get ready to dig in!. Suggested donation $5, 5:30-7 p.m. Southeast Community Garden, 101 Allen Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Aaron Audet Band: Seven to Sunset Summer Concert Series. Gather with friends and family to listen to the acoustic music of the Aaron Audet Band, part of the Seven to Sunset summer concerts. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, (802) 773-1822.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece..2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
July 25
Thursday Hikers. Join us for our Annual Cookout at Hapgood Pond State Park in Peru. We’ll have a fire; bring some food to share. Easy nature hike, swim, relax! Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. No dogs. Contact: Edith Kellogg, 775-1246.. Free admission with Green Mountain Passport or $4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, emkellogg@myfairpoint.net, 802-775-1246.
Sculpture Exploration Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 9-12 on a tour across the world of 3D art July 22-26. Participants will try their hand at traditional and non-traditional sculptural techniques, concepts and materials.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Judy will teach simple European and Israeli folk dances. Partners and experience not necessary. Wear solid shoes with non-skid soles. Doors are locked at 6:45 so please ring bell if you arrive after that time. . 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Partner and experience not necessary. Bring dry shoes if it’s raining. Ring bell if door is locked.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Aaron Audet Band. 50/50 and door prize drawings. Hot dogs, sodas and water are available for purchase. . 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
July 26
Sculpture Exploration Art Camp. Instructor Zoe Marr Hilliard will lead children ages 9-12 on a tour across the world of 3D art July 22-26. Participants will try their hand at traditional and non-traditional sculptural techniques, concepts and materials.. $175, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Not So Chill Golf Tournament. 18-hole scramble with on-hole events, prizes, swag, a raffle, drink specials and more. Team costumes encouraged. All proceeds support The Chill Foundation and its mission of inspiring youth to overcome challenges through boardsports. $65, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Killington Resort, 4763 Killington Rd., Killington, ryand@chill.org, 802-383-6929.
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Friday Night Live: The Samples. Reggae-influenced pop rock band The Samples returns to Vermont to debut tunes from their newest album, “Indian Summer.” Enjoy vendors, games, music, outdoor dining and more. . 5-10 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Center Street, Rutland, info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Andrew Frost Artist Reception. Burlington-based photographer Andrew Frost’s work asks viewers to question how they reconcile the idea of a place with the reality of living there. 5-7 p.m. Castleton University Bank Gallery, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken word artists in all genres are invited to perform your own original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Literary Open Mic. Hosted by David Mook, and other special guests. Perform your own original pieces, classics, or other favorites. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, sumacleod@gmail.com, 312-505-4459.
Onion River Jazz Band. This seven-piece ensemble has dedicated itself to the roots of American jazz in New Orleans, featuring genres from the 1890s through the 1940s, including ragtime, Dixieland, Boogie-woogie, and swing. free-will donation, 7:30-9 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
July 27
Pawlet Library Book Sale. Now in its 52nd year, with over 20,000 new, used and antique books, all donated this past year. This huge, all-volunteer-run event benefits the Pawlet Public Library, and is held at the Mettawee Community School because it’s so big.. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service. Led by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. Followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece.. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
L.C. Jazz Swing Band. 17-piece volunteer swing dance band play music and support music education through scholarships. $8, 7-9:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon , Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Says You!. The witty, whimsical word game quiz show Says You!. $35, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
