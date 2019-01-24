Thursday
24
January
VeggieVanGo. Provides free fresh veggies and fruits for low-income Vermonters, while working with physicians to identify families who are experiencing hunger and “prescribe” a more nutritious diet, offering cooking demos and more. 9-10 a.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, info@vtfoodbank.org, 1-800-585-2265.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2 - 3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3 - 4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
25
January
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
An Evening of Theatrical Improv. Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
26
January
Shabbat Morning Service. Our musical Shabbat Morning Service includes morning prayers, a lively Torah Service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by kiddush. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Community Luncheon. Ham & navy bean soup with sides of bread and salad and a dessert. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Myofascial Release Self-Treatment Workshop. Utilizing therapy balls and myofascial stretching techniques, release tension and pain by sinking into restrictions of our fascia. Dress in comfortable clothes and take home a self-treatment ball. $18 members/$20 non-members, 12-1:30 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
An Evening of Theatrical Improv. Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
27
January
Booster Breakfast. Last Sundays of the month. Public welcome. $7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-236-8216.
Project Grad Basket Raffle. To benefit the Fair Haven Union High School class of 2019. Baskets, gift certificates, prizes, and special raffle items, concession stand and 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 11 a.m. Drawing at 1 p.m. . $5 includes a sheet of 25 tickets. $2 for an additional sheet. , 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, 802-265-4966.
2nd Annual Dinners with Extra Love. An afternoon of crafting Valentine’s Day cards for hospice patients in Vermont. Dinners with Love will include these cards in meal deliveries on February 14. Materials provided. Light refreshments. Snow date Feb. 3. 1-4 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@dinnerswithlove.org, 802-465-1027.
VSO Masterworks. Guest conductor James Feddeck makes his Vermont Symphony Orchestra debut with a program showcasing the versatility of VSO musicians. Adults: $32/$20 Students: $10, 3-5 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland.
Monday
28
January
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. Executive Board 5 p.m., dessert and social time 6 p.m., regular meeting 6:30 pm. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, dbr251@myfairpoint.net, 802-236-3324.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
One Act Plays Directors Meeting. Anyone interested in directing a one act play is welcome. Bring a play or choose from available library. The One Act Festival runs March 29-31 and April 5-7. . 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Beginner’s Swing Dancing. East Coast Swing Dancing. Attend any or all sessions. The first half hour introduces the basic steps; the hour following pulls them together.. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court Street, Rutland, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. . 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. The Rec Department is excited to offer seasonal drop-in basketball times at Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
29
January
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. Free, 10 am-12:30 pm, Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special mtng. — para-bus driver negotiations. 5-8 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
One Act Plays Directors Meeting. Anyone interested in directing a one act play is welcome. Bring a play or choose from available library. The One Act Festival runs March 29-31 and April 5-7. . 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP to Rabba Kaya at RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
30
January
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
31
January
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2 — 3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3 — 4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Mandala Stone Painting. Create two beautiful stones and relax in the process. . $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partner and experience not needed. Wear comfortable clothes and bring dry non-slip shoes to change into. If you arrive after 6:45 p.m. please ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
