Thursday
12
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Open Studio Pottery. Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. Ages 14+. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Peace and Calm in Chaos. Inner chaos can cause burnout, health problems, financial distress, and relationship issues. The three-part class will include grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, designed to help you restore your inner balance. $15, 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Abstract Painting Class. Instruction in abstract painting by Mareva Millarc, who will take you through the steps of painting an original piece, and creating the mounting board. Leave with a painting mounted to hang. $35, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rights & Democracy Chapter Meeting. Agenda includes: Takeaways from our chapter launch; jobs, justice, and climate work; Bill McKibben Oct. 9 @ Castleton University; The People’s Presidential Forum; Super Tuesday; registering voters. 6:30-8 p.m. CVPS Leahy Community Health Center, 160 Allen Steet, Rutland, liz@radvt.org, 802-779-5915.
Friday
13
September
Cannabis: The Vermont Way.. . 1 a.m.-6 p.m. Castleton University, Hoff Hall, 360 South St, Castleton, philip.lamy@castleton.edu, 802-779-4475.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Swing Dancing. Everyone can dance night: Swing Dance with Richard Cormier and Sherri McKirryher. Second Fridays June — September. 6-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, richardpeee@gmail.com.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday — 630 p.m. drawing. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert. The Sky Blue Boys, Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner, return to Tinmouth. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Old Firehouse, at the intersection of Vt. 140 & Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
OLLI Lecture. George Jaeger: “America First: A Winning Strategy?”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
Septembert.14
Calendar
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Young Professionals Summit of Vermont. Equal parts professional development and community action, the summit aims to empower young people to create positive change by connecting them with business leaders, policymakers, and, most importantly, each other. . $30, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center St., Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Zumba for Kids Story Hour. We’ll zumba for kids, read books about dancing, and have time for some free play and snack. Geared toward children 5 and under, but ALL are welcome. 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Liberty Fest 2019. Info and vendor booths to browse through and speakers talk on topics of interest. Miniature golf course, arcade, kids’ activities, 50/50 raffle, music and food. Get a booth space for suggested donation of $40. . 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Otter Valley Fun Center, 1800 Route 7, Danby, info802vtalliance@gmail.com.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own.. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ferns of the Northeast. Forest Ecologist Lynn Levine will lead a talk & walk exploring the ferns of Mount Independence. Lynn is the author of the recently published book Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast. $5 adults/free under 15, 1-3:30 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 902-948-2000.
Town of West Rutland Annual Block Party. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to host games, vendors, food trucks and musical entertainment provided by Phil Henry, the West Rutland Alumni Rock Lab and Satin & Steel. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes. 4-9 p.m. Town of West Rutland, 35 Marble St., West Rutland.
Silent Movie Festival. With Jeff Rapsis, “The Beloved Rogue” (1926). Epic costume adventure is based on the live of the 15th century French poet Francois Villon. . 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
Septembert.15
Calendar
Lake Champlain Bridge Guided Walk. Learn the history of what surrounds you as you walk across the Lake Champlain Bridge with Chimney Point”s Elsa Gilbertson and Crown Point’s Thomas Hughes. Meet at Chimney Point. Rain or shine, dress for the weather. Bring a picnic to enjoy before. . $8.00, 1-3 p.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Mushroom Foraging Workshop #4. Ian Vair, mushroom expert and chef, focuses on chicken of the woods, hedgehogs, boletus and honey mushrooms. Pre-registration required. Wear comfortable shoes for hiking woods and sloping terrain. Bring a water bottle, insect repellent, and a bag for collecting your finds. $25, 2-5 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Center, 3270 VT 315, Rupert, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Wildlife Art Show Reception. The second Rutland County Audubon Wildlife Art Show will open with a reception from 3 — 5 p.m. Weekends the show will be open from 1 — 4 p.m., and during the week whenever the center is open. For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org. 3-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Rutland County Audubon Wildlife Art Show Reception. Show runs September 14 — 29. A birding talk on September 22. 3-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Julia Rose. Vocal riffs woven with the sounds of many stringed instruments, creating a smooth yet intricate blend of folk, pop and jazz genres. . 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
Septembert.16
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Dinner and Auction. The Pawlet Public Library Board of Trustees hosts dinner and both a silent and live auction at The Barn Restaurant in Pawlet. $25.00, 6-9 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular meeting.. 6 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. Ages 14+.. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Creating Pollinator-Friendly Landscapes. Annie S. White, PhD, Nectar Landscape Design Studio, will do a presentation entitled, “Beyond Plant Selection: Designing and Maintaining Pollinator-Friendly Landscapes.”. 7-8 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, sirjane320@yahoo.com, 802-310-9647.
Tuesday
Septembert.17
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Birding Walk on Poultney River and Rail Trail. Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a walk looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the rail trail crossing in Poultney. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy terrain at a slow pace. 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library.. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
History of the Hotels and Resorts on Lake Bomoseen. Don and Carol Thompson will capture the flavor of this period of Lake Bomoseen’s past with period photos and stories about the people and places of the time. . 7 p.m. Fair Haven Free Library, 107 N Main St., Fair Haven, 802-265-8011.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Septembert.18
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Red Cross Blood Drive. Please make an appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org and enter FURNACE_BROOK or call 1-800-733-2767. We’ll have a great canteen with sandwiches, soups, homemade cookies and other snacks for all donors.. 12-5 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, bostonfan802@yahoo.com, 802-779-1197.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular meeting — Note new time.. 5-6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Tai Chi for Beginners. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of health conditions. $15, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. $8. 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
The heART of Lettering II. Mindful heART Series. Instructor: Colleen Wilcox.. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting.. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. Ages 14+.. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Song Circle. Song Circle welcome singers and acoustic instrument players. Fiddlers and listeners especially welcome. Songbook encourages group participation.. Donations, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Septembert.19
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Climb 980 feet on a lovely, wooded trail to rewarding views of the Adirondacks and L. Champlain. 1.9 mi, moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. Free admission with Green Mountain Passport or $4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-458-8114.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Open Studio Pottery. Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. Ages 14+.. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Peace and Calm in Chaos. Inner chaos can cause burnout, health problems, financial distress, and relationship issues. The three-part class will include grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, designed to help you restore your inner balance. . $15, 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Rutland Young Professionals September Mix. John and Joe Casella will share how Casella Construction helps raise money to keep our neighbors warm as one of the many local partners in Wheels for Warmth. Take a free tour of their Mendon aggregate pit and enjoy food and a cash bar.Join Rutland Young Professionals and our friends at the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce for our September Mix at Casella Construction. . 6-8 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Friday
Septembert.20
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Global Climate Strike Collaborative Painting/Teach-in. 350 Rutland County is sponsoring a community collaborative arts project with painting, prose and education. Project Drawdown Books to be given away. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. . 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 77 Art Center, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland City, Rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday — 630 p.m. drawing. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Shabbat Services. Services led by Rabbi Shemtov, followed by desserts.. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Damn It All. An original rock band out of Rutland. Their mission is simple — put down the “acousticrap,” get their grrr on, and have fun!. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Rutland Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
