Thursday
16
January
Meditation. Explore a mindful meditation practice. A weekly free meeting to create an enriching practice. 9-9:25 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street, Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Monthly Yoga Nidra. Begin with a few minutes of very gentle movement, and then move into a long Yoga Nidra session, an excellent way to calm anxieties and access the serenity within. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
On Writing, On War. Dennis Jensen, a reporter and editor at the Rutland Herald for 33 years, will talk about his experiences as a writer and as a veteran. Light refreshments will follow. 7 p.m. Castleton Free Library, 638 Main St., Castleton, d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
Monthly Yoga Dance. Experience guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary. No registration needed, just drop in. First class is just $5. 7-8:15 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
17
January
Tai Chi 1 Class. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Six week course from January 17 — February 21. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland , AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Wing Nite and Queen of Heart Drawing. Fifty cent wings and a variety of other sides. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. $0.50, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
VSO Jukebox. Soprano Mary Bonhag is back again for a mid-winter evening with the Jukebox quartet. The music will focus on how the power of words, poetry and speech transform and inspire artists. $7-$95, 7:30 p.m. Merchants Hall, 42 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-864-5741.
Tinmouth Contra Dance. Dance to the splendid tunes of Honey and the Hive with Luke Donforth calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner if you are willing to ask someone to dance. Beginner’s lesson at 8 p.m. $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, cathyreynolds802@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
Saturday
18
January
Winter Regulars and Rarities in the Champlain Valley. Look for winter visitors along Lake Champlain and neighboring farm fields. Dress for the weather and bring lunch. Meet at Otter Valley Union High School parking lot at 9 a.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. New Year Special until Feb.15, 2020 — 10% off on the class card. . 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Manifesting with Sound, Crystals and Essences. A Sound Immersion experience using quartz crystals, Egyptian Lotus essence and healing vibrations of sound & voice. $18, 2-3:15 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Brandon Idol. Brandon Idol begins its second year of bringing the most outstanding singers in the area to the Historic Brandon Town Hall for a competition where the winner goes home with $1,000. $5, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/ 802-483-2628.
Sunday
19
January
Calendar
Pranayama and Guided meditation. A positive way to start the new year and to tune into yourself and your place in the universe. No prior experience needed. Sign-up sheet outside the YogaPranaShakti Studio, at the front desk of Every Body Physical Therapy, or online. . $30/session or prepay 4 classes $108, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Rutland Bridal Show. Wedding professionals share ideas to make your day magical. Listen to music; taste apps, desserts and wedding cake samples; see the latest trending colors. Doors open 11:30 a.m., prizes begin 1 p.m., grand prizes 2 p.m. . $6 in advance; $7 at door, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington, 476 Holiday Inn Drive, Rutland, judy@vermontweddingassociation.com, 802-459-2897.
Personal Wellness Recording Studio Sessions. Participants will leave with a digital recording and instructions on using it for maximum benefit. Please bring a smart phone if you have one; otherwise, an e-mail address is required to mail the recording to you. Call to set up a 25-min. appointment. $50, 12-4 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Nancy Carey Johnson & Co.. Folk/rock songwriter joined by bassist/guitarist/vocalist Barry Schoenwetter playing a mix of covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
20
January
Calendar
Exercise Class Fit and Fun. Low impact, aerobic and stretching routines; move to lively, sing-a-long music led by Marilyn Sheldon. Feel better, increase strength, balance and flexibility. Monday and Wednesday mornings. $25 per month or $15 for once a week, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Fair Haven Historical Society Annual Meeting. Local author Marty Irons will share his experiences during his recent trip to Hawaii to attend special events on the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. 6:30-8 p.m. Fair Haven Free Library, 107 North Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Amateur Radio (Ham) Licensing Class. 11 week course. At the end of the class, students will be ready to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. You do not need to learn Morse Code to get a license.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. NeighborWorks of Western VT, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, timabraham@gamil.com, 802-558-0389.
Tuesday
21
January
Calendar
Line Dance. Come for a fun cardiovascular workout with both new and old line dances. No experience necessary. No partner needed. . $3 per class or 10 classes for $25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Knitting & More. Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons. Meet new friends, work on personal projects and help with new ones. No yarn or needles? No problem! We have a supply. 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Quit smoking or e-cigarettes. Do you want to quit but nothing works? American Cancer Society Freshstart Group can help. Four-week workshop, free or reduced cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges for those who attend. . 5-6 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-747-3768.
RNESU Committee Meeting.. Special meeting — Para/bus driver negotiations & session with Association.. 5:30 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
East Coast Swing. Join Richard and Sherri for a 5-week session of beginner’s swing dancing lessons, East Coast style! Come to any or all sessions. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, rutlandfree@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Beginners Swing Dance. Tuesdays January 21 through February 18. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 1953s.mck@gmail.com, 773-1860.
Wednesday
22
January
Calendar
Exercise Class Fit and Fun. Low impact, aerobic and stretching routines; move to lively, sing-a-long music led by Marilyn Sheldon. Feel better, increase strength, balance and flexibility. Monday and Wednesday mornings. $25 per month or $15 for once a week, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. . 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Veterans Caregiver Support. Veterans caregiver support presentation given by VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Coordinator Lynette Noble. . 10:30-11:30 a.m. Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Street, Rutland, maryesarsvp@gmail.com, 802-775-8220.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Thursday
23
January
Calendar
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. Join us for the full 3.7 mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. . 8-10:30 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Meditation. Explore a mindful meditation practice. A weekly free meeting to create an enriching practice. 9-9:25 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Mindfulness Meditation. Heart-based meditation with relaxation. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
RNESU Teacher Negotiations Meeting.. Special Meeting — Teacher negotiations & session with Association.. 5 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter.. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
