Thursday
2
January
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
3
January
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, and puzzles for all ages, most $0.25 to $3. This month’s BOGO: Household Organization, Nutrition & Health, Diet and Fitness. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, cindylouvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-770-1068.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Wing Nite and Queen of Heart Drawing. Fifty cent wings and a variety of other sides. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. $0.50, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Limited number of performances. First come, first served. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Saturday
4
January
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, and puzzles for all ages, most $0.25 to $3. This month’s BOGO: Household Organization, Nutrition & Health, Diet and Fitness. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, cindylouvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-770-1068.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/ 802-483-2628.
Sunday
5
January
Free Community Dinner. The Rutland Knights of Columbus Council 232 are hosting a free community dinner of turkey and ham, served with all of the sides; mashed potatoes,gravy, vegetables and dessert. The event will be downstairs. 1 p.m. Immaculate Heart of Mary- St. Ann’s Hall, 18 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Yoga for Winter. Explore a sampler of yoga, including yin and restorative, breathing techniques, meditation, mantra and self massage to help balance out the qualities of winter. No experience necessary, come to one or all five, each class will be unique. $15/$13.5 w card, 2-3:30 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
350 Rutland County Meeting. Discussing campaigns to reduce food waste and to increase the use of mass transit/bicycling/accessibility. Open to the public. 3-5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Monday
6
January
Better Breather Club. Learn to cope with lung conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and asthma with a combination of guest speakers and problem-solving discussions led by trained facilitators. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-776-5508.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
7
January
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center, 12 Commons Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Knitting & More. Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons. Meet new friends, work on personal projects and help with new ones. No yarn or needles? No problem. We have a supply. 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Quit smoking or e-cigarettes. Do you want to quit but nothing works? American Cancer Society Freshstart Group can help. Four-week workshop, free or reduced cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges for those who attend. 5-6 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-747-3768.
Wednesday
8
January
Parent/Child & Preschool Gymnastics Classes. Preschool-beginning tumbling skills and gymnastics events through circuits designed specifically for ages 3-5 yrs. 9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Parent/Child-develop motor skills, coordination, self confidence and socialization. 18-36 months. 10:30 a.m. Call Cobra for Details, 9:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
RSVP Veterans Connections Coffee Hour. Join fellow Rutland County veterans and active service members for a fun coffee social. Coffee, tea and snacks provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Street, Rutland, maryesarsvp@gmail.com, 802-775-8220.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Seminar for Seniors. Stress Free Transitioning. An informative, interactive, educational seminar, addressing the key concerns for older adults who are anticipating an upcoming move. Register via email: pamelamyers4999@gmail.com. $50, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hampton Inn, 47 Farrell Road, Rutland, pamelamyers4999@gmail.com, 651-964-0212.
Pete’s Posse. Twin fiddles in wild harmony over high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards and soaring vocal harmonies. Suggested donation $10 to $15 per person. 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
How to Read a Renaissance Portrait. Renaissance portraits were carefully crafted to indicate wealth, status, interests, trade and family ties. Dartmouth professor Jane Carroll leads a visual exploration of the messages encoded in these portraits. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Thursday
January
Calendar
Making a switch to a Mac. This workshop introduces the basics — navigating the user environment, types of accounts, file types, using iCloud, creating backups, key apps, shortcuts/tips to get you started. We will provide a light lunch at noon. 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51 B Killington Ave., Rutland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8116.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Incoming Freshmen Information Night. See what Rutland High School has to offer. Small group presentations on academic programs, ninth grade registration planning, extra-curricular opportunities and tours of the building. 6-8 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, anne.carpenter@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1093.
5 Years of Red Clover Jazz Night. Glendon Ingalls and the Red Clover Jazz Trio celebrate five years of making music every Thursday at the Red Clover Inn & Restaurant. the band features Glenon Ingalls on trumpet, cornet, bass and many other instruments, Chuck Miller on the keyboard and Steve MacLauchlan on sax and woodwinds. 6-9 p.m. Red Clover Inn and Restaurant, 8 Woodward Road, Mendon, glendon.ingalls@gmail.com, 8022-723-824.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
10
January
Calendar
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Rutland Death Cafe. A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Saturday
11
January
Calendar
Pet Portrait Painting. Working from a digital photo, paint an acrylic portrait to cherish for years to come. Send a digital photo of your pet to allewelyn@longtrailschool.org before the first class. Bring a bag lunch. Please register. $60 (includes materials), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Monday
13
January
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
14
January
Calendar
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center, 12 Commons Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Knitting & More. Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons. Meet new friends, work on personal projects and help with new ones. No yarn or needles? No problem! We have a supply. 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Quit smoking or e-cigarettes. Do you want to quit but nothing works? American Cancer Society Freshstart Group can help. Four-week workshop, free or reduced cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges for those who attend. 5-6 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-747-3768.
Wednesday
15
January
Calendar
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. Public welcome. $8.00, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, 802-775-1182.
