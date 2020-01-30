Thursday
Motivational Interviewing Training. Learn techniques to motivate change in behaviors with Jess Guardado, social work manager, RRMC. Refreshments provided. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Recreation Community Center, College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, rksmith@rrmc.org, 802-776-5515.
Meditation. Explore a mindful meditation practice. A weekly free meeting to create an enriching practice. 9-9:25 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pickleball. A rising sport for all ages and abilities, very similar to tennis, but on a smaller scale with large wooden paddles. $2/ day or $10 monthly membership, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Recreation Community Center, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, Kimp@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
International Folk Dancing. No experience, no partner — no problem. All dances are taught and vary from simple Israeli to European dances. Wear comfortable clothing and dry, non-slip shoes. Doors close at 6:45 p.m., please ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Vincent. A one-man play written by Leonard Nimoy. A multi-image dramatic staging with Frank Wright or Jamie Willis playing the one extraordinary role. Following the Saturday performances only, the director and cast will engage in a talk back with the audience. $15 at the door only, 7-9 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 509 US Rte. 7 South , Wallingford., asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Samite. “Lessons of Humanity.” Samite, TED Talk speaker, world-renowned musician, and photographer, has remarkable stories based upon his work with refugees and survivors of war. Includes an extended post-performance Q&A. $10, 7:10 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
31
January
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Line Dancing Class. A 5-week class on Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 instructed by Mary-Anne Ligouri. Donations appreciated. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townclerk@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2336.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m.. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Vincent. A one-man play written by Leonard Nimoy. A multi-image dramatic staging with Frank Wright or Jamie Willis playing the one extraordinary role. Following the Saturday performances only, the director and cast will engage in a talk back with the audience. $15 at the door only, 7-9 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 509 US Rte. 7 South , Wallingford., asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Saturday
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Shabbat Morning Service. Religious service on Saturday morning with Rabbi Ellie Shemtov.. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
George’s Back Pocket & Phil Henry and the News Feed. Two beloved Rutland singer-songwriters and their bands team up to present an evening of rock, roots and original music. $10 adv / $15 door, 7-10 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Auditorium, 35 Marble St., West Rutland, phil@windrant.com, 802-779-4769.
Vincent. A one-man play written by Leonard Nimoy. A multi-image dramatic staging with Frank Wright or Jamie Willis playing the one extraordinary role. Following the Saturday performances only, the director and cast will engage in a talk back with the audience. $15 at the door only, 7-9 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 509 US Rte. 7 South , Wallingford., asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Paul Asbell in Concert. A genre-blurring, virtuosic waltz through the deep heritage of American folklore, with twists on blues and jazz standards, old-timey country-based themes and original pieces from the American roots tradition. $10 general admission; $15 to $20 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/ 802-483-2628.
Sunday
February
Rutland Cold Rolled Fatbike Festival. A day of fatbike stoke on cold-rolled singletrack this Groundhog Day. Group rides, demos, and hearty brews around warm fires. $10-$30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Giorgetti Athletic Complex, Oak St Extension, Rutland, john@mtbvt.com, 978-500-8116.
Yoga for Winter. Explore a sampler of yoga, including yin and restorative, breathing techniques, meditation, mantra and self massage to help balance out the qualities of winter. No experience necessary, come to one or all five, each class will be unique. $15/$13.5 w card, 2-3:30 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
350 Rutland County Meeting. Join us in discussing our plans to hold composting workshops around Rutland County and to build a bin system for hot composting at the Vermont Farmers Food Center. . 3-5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St., Rutland, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Science Pub. Infertility treatments come with risks for both women and children. Judy Stern will share what we are learning from a study of over 1 million fertile, infertile and IVF-treated women. 4 p.m. Fair Haven Inn, 5 Adams Street, Fair Haven, mlmolnar3@gmail.com, 80-468-5125.
NAMI Connection Peer Support Group. Free, 90-minute recovery support groups for people living with a mental health condition where people learn from each others experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. 4:30-6 p.m. Rutland Mental Health, 78 South Main, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Monday
February
Healthier Living with Chronic Conditions. Free workshop for anyone dealing with chronic health issues like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, heart disease and any other condition. Learn practical lifestyle changes from people dealing with similar issues.. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street , Rutland, jabentley@rrmc.org, 802-776-5503.
Better Breather Club. Learn to cope with lung conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and asthma with a combination of guest speakers and problem-solving discussions led by trained facilitators. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street , Rutland , 802-776-5508.
Diabetes Self Management. Designed for people living Type 2 Diabetes to learn about healthy eating, managing stress, monitoring blood sugar and more. Those who complete the program notice significant improvement in their lives. . 2:30-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, jabentley@rrmc.org, 802-776-5503.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of Yoga experience, however the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $13-15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
NAMI Family Support Group. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. 6-7:30 p.m. RRMC Leahy Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Amateur Radio (Ham) Licensing Class. 11 week course. At the end of the class, students will be ready to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. You do not need to learn Morse Code to get a license.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. NeighborWorks of Western VT, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, timabraham@gamil.com, 802-558-0389.
3-2-1 Powerful Story. In this talk, Dennis Gillan takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as he explains how he recovered from the suicide deaths of both of his brothers. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119.
Loss and Substance Use to Recovery and Hope. Dennis Gillan’s story of perseverance and message of hope will help others recognize the warning signs of mental distress, the benefits of therapy, and how he found peace in sobriety. 7-9 p.m. Casella Theater , Castleton University, Castleton, 802-776-5515.
Tuesday
February
Ask a Trainer Clinic. Personal trainers, Kyle Finneran and Kara White, from Studio Fitness lead classes on Tuesdays. 8:15-9 a.m. Rutland Recreation Community Center, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, KimP@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 3-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Beginners Swing Dance. Tuesdays January 21 through February 18. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 1953s.mck@gmail.com, 773-1860.
East Coast Swing. Join Richard and Sherri for a 5-week session of beginner’s swing dancing lessons, East Coast style! Come to any or all sessions. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, rutlandfree@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
A Woman, Ain’t I?. Living History of Sojourner Truth. This program, presented by Kathryn Woods, tells Sojourner Truth’s story in her own words, speeches, and songs. 7 p.m. Castleton University Campus Center, 49 University Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119.
Wednesday
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 1917-301-7150.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. . 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Mindfulness Meditation. Every Wednesday. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Integrative Yoga. Gentle to moderate in nature. Beginners will have an experience that is challenging but safe, experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $10 to drop in or sign up for a full session and get a discounted rate, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Daybreak Express. Duke Ellington’s Train-Inspired Compositions. Reuben Jackson shares some evocative Ellington recordings and discusses Ellington’s love for trains. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Three Goofs. A circus troupe featuring standard clown routines we know and love, throwing some silly magic and music into the mix, all while attempting to create the world’s biggest soap bubble. . $10, 7 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. . Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
February
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Monthly Yoga Dance. Guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No dance or yoga necessary, no registration, just drop in. First class just $5, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Monthly Yoga Nidra. A deep guided relaxation similar to a completely lucid nap. An excellent way to calm anxieties and access the serenity within.. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Harry Potter Book Night. Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of magical games, activities, readings and quizzes. All ages are welcome. Costumes encouraged. . 6-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Vincent. The excitement and color of Van Gogh’s life and art enhance this Marble Valley Players production through images that fill the stage as the story unfolds. A “talk back follows on Sat., featuring Carol Berry, author, art educator and authority on Van Gogh. $15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter.. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
February
Library Book Sale. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Highlights this month: American presidents and patriotism. Puzzles Buy One get One of equal or lesser value free.. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Line Dancing Class. A 5-week class on Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 instructed by Mary-Anne Ligouri. Donations appreciated. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townclerk@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2336.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided.. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Watercolor Basics. Bring some color into your life and explore the basics of watercolor painting with instructor is Helvi Abatiell.. $10, 4:30-6 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts Drawing. 50 cents per wing, assorted dips & dressings and fried veggies. Queen of Hearts drawing at 630 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Face of Recovery. A short documentary film that focuses on the story of Justin Goulet, an athlete who became addicted to prescription medications and later heroin. The film shares the story of his recovery and the unique relationship between Goulet and U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, who prosecuted him. Goulet and U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan will participate in an interactive discussion with attendees following the film. 6-8 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, sara.alexander@usdoj.gov, 802-951-6725.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Shabbat Services. Shabbat will be held at the Rutland Jewish Center with Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. This will include Tu B’Shvat Seder, followed by a potluck dinner.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m.. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Vincent. The excitement and color of Van Gogh’s life and art enhance this Marble Valley Players production through images that fill the stage as the story unfolds. A “talk back follows on Sat., featuring Carol Berry, author, art educator and authority on Van Gogh. $15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Limited number of performances. First come, first served. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Saturday
February
Audubon Birdseed Sale. Stock up on birdseed. Blue Seal Farm and Home on Route 7 in Brandon from 9 am — 2 pm. Membership in Audubon not required, but you can join at the sales. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Blue Seal Farm and Home, Route 7, Brandon, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Full Moon Flow & Yoga Nidra. Celebrate this month’s full moon energy with the lunar side of pranayama and asana. Please pre-register. $22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011. Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Immerse yourself in a vibrational sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan Salt Cave. $30, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Library Book Sale. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Highlights this month: American presidents and patriotism. Puzzles Buy One get One of equal or lesser value FREE.. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
Clearing the Mind with Self-Hypnosis. Learn techniques to clear the mind and go into a deep relaxed state of self hypnosis in the detoxifying and relaxing environment of the Pyramid Himalayan Salt Cave. $30, 2-3 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
the Grift in Brandon. Vermont’s premier dance band hits the stage and will keep you dancing all evening and singing in the car on the way home. Red Clover Ale will be on tap, and desserts available for purchase. . $15, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 8022826548.
Vincent. The excitement and color of Van Gogh’s life and art enhance this Marble Valley Players production through images that fill the stage as the story unfolds. A “talk back follows on Sat., featuring Carol Berry, author, art educator and authority on Van Gogh. $15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Melissa D. A singer/songwriter with a soulful and honey-smoked voice from the hills of Vermont, joined by Phil Henry on guitar and Jimmy Kalb on fiddle. Pre-concert dinner available for $25. Reservations required for dinner, recommended for the show. BYOB. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Sunday
February
Social Action Day. The community is invited to learn about local organizations that help our neighbors, and how each of us can contribute to our community’s well-being. Beverages and bagels will be served. No registration required, just compassion and a desire to help. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Valentine Sweetheart Square Dance. Club-level square dancing with caller Ken Ritucci. Advanced from 1-2, followed by Mainstream and Plus alternating. Refreshments and door prizes. Not a club dancer? Come watch and see what modern square dancing is all about. . $8/person (+ $2 for Adv), 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland, shazelton.co8s@gmail.com, 802-259-3072.
Poetry Open Mic. An afternoon of poetry hosted by Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen, or come for both. Those interested in reading can sign up at the door. 2-4 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Silas. Folkhop, enjoyable grooves, themes of reggae and bluegrass.. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
