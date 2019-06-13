Thursday
Thursday Hikers. Visit Eshqua Bog Nature Area in Hartland, a wildflower and bog site (Showy Lady’s Slippers!), and historic Rum Street in Woodstock. Easy. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. , 802-747-4466.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Chalk: Bedrock of Fly Fishing. Join the Southwestern Vt. Chapter of Trout Unlimited for a screening of this must-see fly fishing film, WhistlePig Whiskey tasting and a silent auction in support of the Moon Brook trout habitat restoration project. $15, 6 p.m. Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, tuswvt@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Starline Rhythm Boys take center stage on the gazebo for our first in a series of weekly concerts. Free ice cream. Come early for a great seat and easier parking.. 7-9 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Friday
14
June
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 1 & 4 p.m.Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Swing Dancing. Everyone can dance night: Swing Dance with Richard Cormier and Sherri McKirryher. Second Fridays June — September. 6-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, richardpeee@gmail.com.
Artist Talk: Peter Lundberg. Peter Lundberg will speak to his experience as a sculptor and share slides of his work. The first in a three-part series of summer art lectures. visit www.thesparklebarnshop.com to sign up. 7-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
Monica Rizzio. A talented multi-instrumentalist and country singer-songwriter, whose new release, “Sunshine is Free,” has a clear Nashville sound. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Tom MacKenzie. Tom plays everything from French Canadian dance tunes, to Tin Pan Alley, to Old Time Country, to Ragtime to Classical, and anything is likely to be on the musical menu. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 7 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Saturday
15
June
June is Yoga month. Take the 28 Day Yoga Challenge. Classes M-F at Mt. Yoga. Call 775-1795 for info/times and to register. By donation.. 6-7:30 a.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street, Rutland , andreamcquade@comcast.net, 802-775-5104.
Cadwell Loop Birding Walk. A walk around the Cadwell Loop, part of the Pittsford Trails, one of RCAS’ birding hotspots. Meet at St. Alphonsus church parking lot on Rt. 7 in Pittsford. 8-11 a.m. , birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
West Windsor 5 & Dime Trail Run. 5k and 10k trail runs on hilly, challenging trails. Prizes and family walk as well. . $20 adults / $15 teens, 9 a.m. Ascutney Trails, 449 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor, dshearer2@icloud.com, 802-384-2129.
Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic. Share a few laughs, enjoy delicious food and find your new favorite hobby at this fun women’s-only event, but hurry, there are only 12 spots available. For more information visit http://tusouthwesternvermont.org. $50, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hawk Inn & Mountain Resort, 75 Billings Rd, Plymouth, tuswvt@gmail.com.
Friends of the Fair Haven Library Book Sale. Used book sale in the library basement. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fair Haven Free Library, 107 N. Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service. Our musical Shabbat service includes morning prayers, a lively Torah service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by kiddush.. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. Wed. & Sat. Gentle yoga class. Culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl sound bath. “Serenity” Gentle Yoga Resume at Sol Luna Farm Wednesday & Saturdays 10:00 am to 11:15 am. Pricing on website, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm , 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury , graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-492-9393.
Parent Literacy Workshops. Pawlet Public Library literacy coach Catherine Hunter presents four programs for parents/caregivers that will help foster better reading skills for children ages 4-8. 10-11:30 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Silent Movie Festival. Jeff Rapsis “Chicago” (1927). This is the original big screen adaptation of the notorious Jazz Age scandal, based on real events. Free will offering.. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Stellaria Trio presents: Pale Yellow. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop and pianist Claire Black will perform a captivating program of standard and contemporary pieces by Haydn, Brahms and Jennifer Higdon. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
16
June
SVA Dance Lab. Erika Schmidt, contemporary dance technique. Guest teachers throughout the summer and fall. Check website for details. $10 SVA members / $12 community members, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney , elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Book Discussion. Author, Herb Childress discusses his new book “The Adjunct underclass.” How did we decide that professors don’t deserve job security or a decent salary. 5-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday
17
June
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular meeting.. 6 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Invasive Species in Vermont. Murray McHugh, critical lands manager at The Nature Conservancy, will speak about invasives in Vermont. 7-8 p.m. The Nature Conservancy, 348 Bentley Street, Poultney, sirjane320@yahoo.com, 802-310-9647.
Tuesday
Delaney Woods Birding Walk. A slow-paced walk on easy to moderate terrain, about 3.5 hours. Enter Delaney Cross Road off North St., in Wells. Park at official parking lot. Bring water, bug spray, binoculars, cameras. Contact Joel Tilley jptilley50@gmail.com OR 802-598-2583 between 7 & 8 p.m. 7:30-11 a.m. .
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
Bird Anatomy. A fun presentation on bird anatomy. While you are there you can check out the RCAS member bird photo exhibit. 6:30-8 p.m. Maclure Library, 840 Arch Street, Pittsford, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Droopy Pedal Mountain Bike races. All skill levels are invited to join us for these 3 or 8 mile bikes, based on ability, which wind through the trails in Pine Hill Park. . $5, 6:30 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak Street Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Diabetes Self Management Program. This program is for anyone diagnosed with diabetes. Learn to manage this disease with healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, dealing with stress, and more.. 9-11:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. Wed. & Sat. Gentle yoga class. Culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl sound bath. “Serenity” Gentle Yoga Resume at Sol Luna Farm Wednesday & Saturdays 10:00 am to 11:15 am. Pricing on website, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm , 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury , graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-492-9393.
Living well with Chronic Conditions. This program focuses on helping people to make small, practical lifestyle changes, work alongside others with similar health issues, communicate more effectively with their physician, and manage medications. every Wed. for 6 weeks. . 12:30-3 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Meat Bingo. Bingo For meat prizes, such as chicken, pork, bacon, sausage, hamburger, hot dogs. Public welcome. $8.00, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-5565.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Phil Henry & The News Feed. Gather with friends and family to listen to the music of the Phil Henry Band, part of the Seven to Sunset summer concerts. . 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Presentation by Sculptor Ingrid Tremblay. Artist in Residence for the month of June. From Montreal, the sculptor creates abstract forms in a variety of materials. 7-8 p.m. The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Song Circle. Song Circle welcome singers and acoustic instrument players. Fiddlers and listeners especially welcome. Songbook encourages group participation.. Donations, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Annie and the Hedonists. Reminder that the rain location is the Congregational Church at the north end of the park. . 7-9 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Pine2Posh DIY Paint Party. We provide you with instruction, materials and design of your choice — You distress, paint and customize your personalized piece of wooden art. Must register in advance. $45, 7-9 p.m. Draught Room Clubhouse & Grille, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland, vermontjen@pine2posh.com, 802-558-1321.
The Music Man. Rutland High School Presents, a traveling salesman tries to cons River City, Iowa into buying materials for a boys band but love gets in the way. Children/ Seniors- $8 Adults(18 And Up)- $10, 7-9:30 p.m. The Paramount Theatre , 30 Center Street, Rutland , cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-779-5433.
Fletcher Memorial Library program. Chester Police Chief Richard Cloud will be joining us with his K-9 partner, Dutch. Come and see how this unique team works, their training and duties.. 7-8:30 p.m. Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Fmlnews@gmail.com, 802-228-8921.
Private Lives. By Noël Coward. A revival of the beloved 1930 comedy of manners. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
The Fantasticks. Experience the moonlight and magic of the world’s longest-running musical.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
