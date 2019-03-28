Thursday
28
March
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Leg Power!. Great for those with hip and/knee replacements, general leg weakness, and past or current medical issues. $5, 12-1 p.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main Street, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
Cell Phone Workshop. Assistance with WiFi set up, settings, Google, e-mail, texting, save & send photos. 1-3 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, homested@shoreham.net, 802-468-3093.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Silent Partner: Creating Live Scores for Movies from the 1920s. Wesleyan University Professor Ben Model to talk about silent film scores. $15 in advance/$20 at the door, 5:30-7 p.m. Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, Manchester Center, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Mandala Stone Painting. Create two beautiful stones and relax in the process. . $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Book Talk. Join Kevin Bubriski for a talk on his new book, “Legacy in Stone: Syria Before War,” a collection of 100 black-and-white photographs taken throughout Syria in 2003. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
29
March
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Back Into Shape. Gentle and easy stretching to loosen tight muscles and promote proper function. $5, 12 p.m.-1 a.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main St, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
The Joy of De-Cluttering. As seniors retire, move or want to downsize, Deb Fleischman will help guide the audience on how to organize, appraise, sell and pack belongings. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, leerohe@vermontel.net.
Papermaking. Learn techniques for recycling used paper, and turning it into beautiful art.. $10, 4-5:30 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Grocery Bingo. Benefit: Clarendon Fire Association Auxiliary. Doors at 6 p.m. BINGO starts at 7p.m. Refreshments will be available. $4 one strip and $12 four strips, 7-9:45 p.m. Clarendon Elementary school, Grange Road off Moulton Ave, Clarendon, BMORGAN674@comcast.net.
Laurel & Hardy Comedy Shorts With Live Musical Accompaniment. Silent film historian, Ben Model presents three classic silent comedy shorts and performs his own original musical scores for the movies. Q&A after the screening. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children 12 and under free, but require a ticket., 7-9 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke Talent Contest Night. Prizes for 1st place and 2nd place will be awarded. No entry fee required. Light refreshments served. Open to the public. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fair Haven American Legion Post 49, 72 South Main Street, Fair Haven, 802-265-7983.
Karaoke Contest. $100 Grand prize. Winner determined by audience vote. Contestants sign up and sing one song starting at 11:30pm. No entry fee. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
30
March
Annual Book & Music Sale. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Congregtion of the Upper Valley Meetinghouse, 320 Route 5 South, Norwich, Margo.Nutt@gmail.com, 802-649-7040.
Yoga for the Full-Figured Goddess. A floor yoga class for any full-figured sized woman. $5 -12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Yoga Prana Shakti @ Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Basket Party. To help with expenses due to heart surgery for Dan Whitney, Jr. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle, mystery raffle and concessions.. $5 entry; $2 additional sheets, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Modern Woodmen of America Hall, 10 Main Street, Wells, 518-499-5310.
Sunday
Calendar
Calendar
Breakfast. Public welcome. $7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Pittsford Rec Indoor Pickleball. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. 8:30-11 a.m. VT Police Academy, 317 Academy Road, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Story Time with John Churchman. A story time featuring the new Sweet Pea & Friends book, “The Easter Surprise!” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
350VT Rutland County Meeting. 350Vermont organizes, educates, and supports people to work together for climate justice. Currently planning for Earth Day. 3-5 p.m. Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court Street, Rutland City, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Champlain Philharmonic & Castleton University Chorale Concerts. The Champlain Philharmonic (CPO) will present its Spring Concert Series in collaboration with the Castleton University Chorale under the direction of Matthew LaRocca and Dr. Sherrill Blodget. Adults $15, Seniors $12, Students $5, 4-5:30 p.m. Casella Theater, 62 Alumni Dr., Castleton, margaretm.roddy@gmail.com, 802-782-4385.
Benefit Concert. To benefit The Mentor Connector. Grace Church’s Sanctuary Choir, Slate Valley Singers and more perform a variety concert. Free will offering, 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchar99@yahoo.com, 802-775-4301.
Klezmer Group. If you play an instrument come join us while we play klezmer music for fun. All skill levels welcome. Music will be provided.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Bingo Fundraiser. To Benefit The VT Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Cash prizes. Food available. Doors open at 4 p.m. 7-9:30 p.m. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, 558-4833.
Jared Johnson. The bassist of “The Samples” and half of “Primo-Johnson” plays solo acoustic. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Monday
Calendar
Calendar
Tai Chi for Balance. Improve your balance and strength. Reduce stress, improve stability and protect against falls. $5, 12-1 p.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main Street, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Pop-Up Dinner. Simple ethnic dinner with Moroccan theme.. $5, 5-7 p.m. Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West Street, Rutland, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
Calendar
Calendar
Parkinson’s Exercise Class. Focuses on a variety of different areas such as posture, strength, balance and cognition to help combat the disease. The first class is free. $5, 12-1 p.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main Street, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
All Ages Open Mic. Play new material, work on your albums material and collaborate with other local musicians. Bands, solo, poets and all other spoken word artists are invited. Back-line and stage provided. . 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store. , 158 N. Main Street, Rutland , thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/.
Wednesday
Calendar
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Senior FUNction!. Exercise to improve activities of daily living such as, walking, grocery shopping, stairs, cleaning and more. $5, 12-1 p.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main St, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
Burger and Brew Night Benefit. Reservations from 5-9 p.m. Live music and raffles for local items. Call Mtn. Top early for reservations, 483-2311. $15 , 5-9 p.m. Mountain Top Inn and Resort , 195 Mtn Top Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Showing of Bicentennial Man. The community is invited to attend a screening of “Bicentennial Man” followed by a discussion panel, which will address how we are interfacing with the expanding field of Artificial Intelligence. . 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland HIgh School Theatre, 22Stratton Road, Rutland, cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1134.
Integrative Yoga. Challenging but safe for beginners; experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $34R/$45NR, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. Public welcome. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
VRPOA Monthly Meeting. The guest speaker will be Blaine Goad who will talk about eave troughs and downspouts. The meeting is open to the public.. 7-8:15 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, pmrof15m@aol.com, 802-775-3660.
Einstein in a Nutshell. Einstein’s famous theory of relativity is based on an idea so simple it can be stated in one sentence. Follow conclusions that have revolutionized our notions of space, time and causality with Middlebury professor Richard Wolfson. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland , randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
5-week Personal Money Management. 5 week Personal Money Management. Note that one of the weeks is skipped, so it’s not 5 weeks in a row. 6-7:30 p.m. Capstone Community Action, 20 Gable Place, Barre, lscharf@capstonevt.org, 802-477-5215.
Thursday
Calendar
Calendar
Leg Power!. Great for those with hip and/knee replacements, general leg weakness, and past or current medical issues. $5, 12-1 p.m. Club Fitness of Vermont, 275 North Main Street, Rutland, adam_english@vsmc.org, 802-775-1300.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga Dance. Experience guided movement exploration and yoga asanas, dancing through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary. No registration needed, just drop in. First class is just $5. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, sajyoga@gmail.com, 802-772-7011.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Trillium Hospice Choir. A volunteer choral group will perform a sampling of the songs of comfort repertoire they do for hospice patients and their families, singing a cappella, in three or four part harmony, or in rounds. 7-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 8024462044.
The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Atlanta in December of 1939. “Gone With The Wind” is having its world premiere and Hitler is invading Poland, but Atlanta’s elitist German Jews are more concerned with who is going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season. $20, 7:30-10 p.m. College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, producer@actorsrepvt.org.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
