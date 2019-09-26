Thursday
26
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
VeggieVanGo. If you have friends or neighbors who struggle with food insecurity please let them know about the Veggie Van Go program by the Vermont Foodbank. Free locally sourced fruits and vegetables on the Fourth Thursday of each month.. 9-10 a.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, pbolgioni@rrmc.org, 802-353-3696.
Kripalu Yoga. A form of compassionate exercise adaptable to moving at your own pace. Improving circulation to physical healing. . $15-$10, 10-11 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. A fusion of supported restorative postures and mindful massage therapy by LMT, CYT. Receive massage being fully supported with props as you relax deeply into each pose. $40 — $30, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24.. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend.. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Howard Norman Book Discussion. Join National Book Award Finalist Howard Norman for a reading and signing for “Ghost Clause,” his new novel set in a Vermont village and featuring a missing child, a newly married private detective, and a highly relatable ghost. 6:30-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Service of Remembrance. Members, friends and the general public are invited to participate and to light a candle for family members and friends who have passed away in the past year. To have a loved one remembered send names to Ferne Faivre: 247-6587, fmfvt@myfairpoint.net. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon.
VSO Made in Vermont Statewide Tour. The VSO joins leaf-peepers on the road in late September, visiting intimate and historic venues across the state with our “Made in Vermont” chamber orchestra tour. 7-9 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
Friday
27
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken word artists in all genres are invited to perform original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Trumpilton. An American Musical Parody. A light-hearted, tastefully irreverent musical parody, which takes a look at Trump’s life and his presidency. $12/$9 Seniors. General Admission. Tickets sold at door only., 7:30-10 p.m. A Klami/Holmes Production performing at:, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com, 802-922-8662.
Hilton Park. Father/son team Bruce and Conor Hilton and family friend Gregg Pannier explore the roots of American blues, folk rock and country, while maintaining a contemporary feel of their own. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 7 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Gary Wade. Wallingford songster Gary Wade performs popular music on guitar and harmonica. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Hop’N Moose Brewing Company, 41 Center Street, Rutland, millerwade@vermontel.net, 802-236-7317.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
OLLI Lecture Series. Ada Puches: “Everything You Wanted to Know about Medical Marijuana But Were Afraid to Ask.” Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
Septembert.28
Calendar
Silver Lake Bird Walk. Celebrate National Public Lands Day with a bird walk to Silver Lake. Migrating songbirds, especially confusing fall warblers, will be the focus, as well as any water birds we might find on the lake. . Free, 8-11 a.m. Silver Lake/Falls of Lana Trailhead, Lake Dunmore Road/Route 53, Salisbury, execdir.moossalamoo@gmail.com, 802-989-6980.
Flea Market. Vendors: $15 per table space, Bring your own chairs, tent, tables. Also looking for donations of items to sell. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Florence, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org, 802-345-0970.
Genealogical Society of Vermont. Fall Membership Meeting. “Rutland County’s Hidden Gems”; “What’s New Among DNA Companies”; “New Discoveries in Mayflower Genealogy.”. $15., 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2018 Main Street, Castleton, michaelftdwyer@comcast.net, 802-483-6932.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Immerse yourself in a vibrational sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan salt cave with benefits for your mind, body and soul. $25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Community Luncheon. Pasta with meatballs, Italian bread, salad and dessert. Our community luncheons are for EVERYONE! Lunch is free, although we’ll gratefully accept donations.. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Myofascial Release Self-Treatment Workshop. Take your healing into your own hands. The goal of this workshop is for you to gain confidence to heal injuries, rid yourself of aches and pains, relax your mind, and increase your overall well-being. $18 members/$20 non-members, 12-1:30 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Forest Fantasy with Wonderfeet. An inspiring afternoon of Neverland where pixies, pans and those who don’t want to grow up engage their imaginations. Featured activities include tractor rides, pixie house building, Neverland crafts and activities, games, storytime, face painting, and fantasy BBQ. All guests are encouraged to dress up. $7, 12-3:30 p.m. Camp Betsey Cox, 140 Betsey Cox Lane, Pittsford, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Book Signing. Join Mary Beth Battaglia, author of “Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind And Step Into Your Power,” for a book signing and talk. The book comes with a free downloadable MP3. 1-2 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Tap Into Your Unlimited Potential. Mary Beth Battaglia, a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner, will facilitate a hypnosis session in the Salt Cave to release limiting beliefs and plant the seeds of success to tap into your unlimited potential. $30, 3-4 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Steak Dinner with DJ. . $14, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service. Led by Rabbi Shemtov.. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Studio Two. Beatles Tribute Band. Performing in full character, focusing on the Beatles early years. All proceeds go to support Brandon/ Forest Dale Lions Club programs to support and assist members of the community. $25, 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall Theater, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, susnsetcarpentry1@juno.com, 802-352-4686.
Trumpilton. An American Musical Parody. A light-hearted, tastefully irreverent musical parody, which takes a look at Trump’s life and his presidency. $12/$9 Seniors. General Admission. Tickets sold at door only., 7:30-10 p.m. A Klami/Holmes Production performing at:, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com, 802-922-8662.
John Funkhouser Trio. Always great favorites with Brandon Music audiences and especially those lovers of great jazz. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Rusty DeWees / The Logger. An all-new set of original comedy, with a classic Logger bit or two, music and of course there’ll be crowd work, so don’t come late…or sneeze if you don’t want to be in the show. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fair Haven Legion Post 49, 72 South Main Street, Fair Haven, cullgina@gmail.com, 802-537-2063.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
The heART of Cooking. Aspiring chefs will explore culinary arts from creating delicious treats to presenting them. Plus, themed table decorations and tablescapes to make any occasion special. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Sunday
Septembert.29
Calendar
Angel Walk. An opportunity for families to come together for a morning walk around the Main Street Park with face painting, raffle and angel costume competition focusing on the mission of Gabriel’s Children to alleviate childhood hunger in Rutland.. 11-12 a.m. Main Street Park, South Main Street , Rutland, gabrielschildrenvt@gmail.com, 802-683-9904.
The Faces of Mount Independence. This illustrated symposium examines the story of Mount Independence through portraits. Audience participation and discussion welcome. Light refreshments. $5 adults/free under 15, 1-3 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-948-2000.
Trumpilton. An American Musical Parody. A light-hearted, tastefully irreverent musical parody, which takes a look at Trump’s life and his presidency. $12/$9 Seniors. General Admission. Tickets sold at door only., 2-4:30 p.m. A Klami/Holmes Production performing at:, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com, 802-922-8662.
DIY Night. What’s more fun than food, friends and crafting? We provide instruction, materials and design — You distress, paint and customize your personalized piece of wooden art. Register in advance. Use code #P2P10 & save $10. Full menu and bar available.. $35, 2-4 p.m. Draught Room Clubhouse & Grille, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland, vermontjen@pine2posh.com, 802-558-1321.
Mushroom Foraging Workshop #5. Hen of the woods, giant puffballs, oysters, blewits and lions mane are possible finds. Local expert and chef Ian Vair will begin with safety and identification. Wear comfortable shoes for hiking, bring water, insect repellent and a bag for gathering. $25, 2-5 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Center, 3270 VT 315, Rupert, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Papa Greybeard. Keith Williams plays music for baby boomers.. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
Septembert.30
Calendar
Scholastic Book Fair. Support Christ the King School. Scholastic Book Fair open to the public September 30- October 4 in school gym. Books for all ages. . 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Chirst the King School, 60 South Main Street, Rutland, chier@cksrutland.org, 802-773-0500 .
Rosh Hashanah, Day 1. Led by Rabbi Shemtov.. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Caregiver Support Group-Alzheimer’s Association. In person group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia to develop a support system and talk through issues and ways of coping.. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS-Leahy Health Education Center (Ground Floor), 160 Allen Street, Rutland, achurchillboutwell@gmail.com, 802-468-5000.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
East Coast Swing Dancing. Join Richard and Sherri for a session of East Coast Swing Dancing. Come to any or all sessions. Mondays through Oct 14. . 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court St., Rutland , amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-774-8667.
Tuesday
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Birding Walk. Look for fall warblers and migrating birds. Meet at the Endless Brook Trailhead (Endless Brook Rd., on left, 0.9 miles in from Rt. 30) at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides. About 3 miles, easy to moderate terrain, slow pace. . 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Rosh Hashanah, Day 2. Services will be led by Rabbi Shemtov.. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library.. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Kripalu Yoga. Meditation, breathe work, and practicing gentle postures will improve circulation to physical healing. Your stress and muscular tension will release through this safe and therapeutic class. Please make a reservation. $15 or packages: 5 $60, 10 $100, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
All Ages Open Mic. Play new material, work on your albums material and collaborate with other local musicians. Bands, solo, poets and all other spoken word artists are invited. Back-line and stage provided. . 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store. , 158 N. Main Street, Rutland , thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program.. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
October
Calendar
(Your-Not-So-Basic) Bird Walk. Bridget Butler, aka The Bird Diva, leads, but don’t expect her to play the stereotypical bird guide. This workshop is about empowering you as a birder and having a darn good time. Bring water, binoculars, walking shoes and bug repellent. Preregistration required. . $30, 8-11 a.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Center, 3270 VT 315, Rupert, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms.. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
DaddyLongLegs. Violinist David Gusakov of Burlington’s progressive bluegrass pioneers Pine Island and gypsy-jazz outfit Swing Noire; banjo specialist Rick Ceballos and multi-instrumentalist Matt Witten. . 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
A Comic Confronts Cancer. In 2018, award-winning comic and storyteller Josie Leavitt was diagnosed with breast cancer. In her solo show “So This Happened,” she takes the audience on her cancer journey, pulling no punches in an intimate performance about her treatment. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Song Circle. Song circle invites singers and acoustic instrument players to share music. Fiddlers needed! Listeners welcome. A printout of popular songs encourages group singing. . Donation, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Discover interesting forest trails in Merck Forest in Rupert; visit new replica of Thoreau’s cabin. Moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. Optional donation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-353-3025.
Kripalu Yoga. Meditation, breathe work, and practicing gentle postures will improve circulation to physical healing. Your stress and muscular tension will release through this safe and therapeutic class. Please make a reservation. $15 or packages: 5 $60, 10 $100, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24.. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga Nidra. Begin with a few minutes of very gentle movement, then move into a long Yoga Nidra session, an excellent way to calm anxieties and access the serenity within. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga Dance. Experience this sweet practice of guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary! No registration needed, just drop in.. 7-8:15 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Gaslight. This psychological drama by British playwright Patrick Hamilton is the longest running non-musical to have played on Broadway. . $20-$25, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouyse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.corf, 802-867-5570.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items are $.25 to $3. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Buy one get one free all mysteries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale. Gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit website for consignment details. Pico Mountain Base Lodge.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Shabbat Services. Led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a dairy/veggie potluck at 7:30 p.m.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Shabbat Services & Potluck. 6:30 p.m. service will be followed by dairy/veggie potluck at 7:30 p.m.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Kyle Carey. Her original songs draw heavily from the American folk tradition, while her fluency in Scottish Gaelic makes for her own brand of ‘Gaelic Americana’ music. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, julie@kyleannecarey.com, 603-520-7462.
Kyle Carey. Trans-Atlantic fusion that includes influences of the American Folk Anthology, the traditional music of Cape Breton, Ireland and Scotland, and the Appalachian poetry of Louise McNeill. . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
OLLI Lecture Series. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
October
Calendar
Gaslight. This psychological drama by British playwright Patrick Hamilton is the longest running non-musical to have played on Broadway. . $20-$25, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouyse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.corf, 802-867-5570.
Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale. Gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Sat. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit website for consignment details. Pico Mountain Base Lodge.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yin Yoga Workshop. This class will provide new sensations and challenges, as we work on creating opening and flexibility in the deep connective tissues of the body during long holds. $18 members/$20 non-members, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month.. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items are $.25 to $3. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Buy one get one free all mysteries. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Open Studio Weekend — Studio #75. A tour of the studio, demonstrations, and captivating conversation about the world of handmade books. 10:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blue Roof Designs studio, 846 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, elissa@blueroofdesigns.com, 802-229-1342.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month.. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
The Autumn of 1776. Historian Paul Andriscin offers an illustrated talk on the busy autumn of 1776 when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared for the arrival of the British and the two garrisons had one of the largest populations in the United States. $5 adults/free under 15, 1-2:30 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-948-2000.
Relaxing Vibrations of Sound. Feel into the sounds of drums, rattles, singing bowls, gongs and chimes, bringing about deep relaxation, energizing the physical body and clearing the emotions for a renewed sense of vitality, clarity and joy. Advance sign up required. . $15, 2-3 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Forestry Skill Share Programs. Pawlet forester Gabe Russo provides information on how to manage your woods, harvest trees and prepare or purchase firewood for your home. 3-4 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Ham Supper. The SVFD and Shrewsbury Auxiliary will be serving up Wallingford Locker ham, zesty potato salad and cole slaw, apple sauce and fresh baked rolls, topped off with homemade desserts. $12 adults, $6 kids 5-12, under 5 free., 4:30 p.m. Shrewsbury Community Meeting House, Lottery Road, Shrewsbury, ginamark802@gmail.com, 802-492-3809.
Roast Pork Dinner. Sides, beverages and dessert. $12.00, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, 802-325-3428.
The Umoya Trio. A multi-generational ensemble hailing from three different countries, connected by their love of recorder music and equally adept with Baroque and Renaissance repertoire, modern and classical-period works. . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Kolonien. The music of four-member Swedish band Kolonien reflects their roots in the traditional Swedish music scene, both instrumentally and vocally with their rich harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community Coffee House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
