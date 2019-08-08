Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.