Thursday
27
February
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets while a licensed massage therapist performs massage. $40 and packages, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
The Heart of Ukulele. You can learn to play ukulele. Even if you’ve never played an instrument in your life. Beginners 5-5:30 p.m. Other levels join 5:30-7 p.m. Donations Appreciated, 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Sip N’ Dip. Bring your friends and your favorite BYO bottle of wine for an evening of painting, laughter, instruction and a finished canvas by the end of the night. Children and teens are invited to join with an accompanying parent/adult. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. No experience, no partner — no problem. All dances are taught and vary from simple Israeli to European dances. Wear comfortable clothing and dry, non-slip shoes. Doors close at 6:45 p.m., please ring the bell. 6:30-7:55 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Book Talk. A book talk on “Northern Vermont in the War of 1812,” with author Jason Barney. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Be prepared to leave your mat with dignity as self love as you honor yourself with yoga. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
MRUUSD Annual Meeting. The MRUUSD Annual Report 2020 is available for viewing on the district site: millriverschools.org. 7-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
28
February
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
CreativeSpace. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. . Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Yoga: Prana. Gentle movements and breathing exercises to invigorate and relax the body and mind. Bring a mat or blanket, wear comfortable clothes. May be done in a chair or lying down. Also, 11:30 a.m. — noon, Introduction to Meditation, no charge. . $6/class, when you register at the beginning of the month and prepay. Drop-in fee $7 after the first week., 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Friday Writers Group. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Wildlife Encounters. Interactive education with wildlife from around the world. You’ll see close up the animals you may only see in zoos or on TV, and many of them, you can touch. . $5, 6:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Women’s Dance Circle. Come join us to dance Gabrielle Roth’s 5 Rhythms! This is an opportunity for dance as free expression, spiritual practice, and bliss. $5, 7-8:15 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Saturday
29
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Shabbat Morning Service. Morning Service with Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
Sewing Hexi’s. This one hour class involves hand sewing hexagon patterns to that can be used to make a table runner or even a quilt. Call 802-775-0356 to pre-register and for supplies to bring. Children are able to participate with an accompanying adult. $15.00, 10-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
Four Chaplains Remembrance Service. Each year, this day of remembrance is celebrated across the country. It honors four military chaplains who sacrificed their own lives to save the lives of their fellow service members during WWII. 2-3 p.m. Fair Haven American Legion, 77 South Main St., Fair Haven, vt_pagirl@yahoo.com, 802-287-4094.
The Michele Fay Band. Performing original and Americana music. Dinner can be ordered with reservations at: 802-247-4295. $15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandaon, pricefay@gmail.com, 802-388-6863.
Basket Raffle. For Beverly Goodell-Doaner, who is recovering from reconstructive surgery on her foot and ankle twice. Drawing starts at 1 p.m. Anyone willing to donate baskets, call 773-4736. Tickets $5 first sheet, $2 additional sheet, 11 a.m. Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4A W., Castleton.
Sunday
Marchch01
Calendar
St. Patty’s Day Dance. Club level square dance with caller Todd Fellegy. Celebrate St. Patty’s day dancing Advance 1-2, followed by Mainstream and Plus. If you are not a club square dancer, you can still watch and see what the Cast Off 8’s and square dancing are all about. . $8/person (+ $2 for Adv), 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, shazelton.co8s@gmail.com, 802-259-3072.
Yoga for Winter. Explore a sampler of yoga, including yin and restorative, breathing techniques, meditation, mantra and self massage to help balance out the qualities of winter. No experience necessary, come to one or all five, each class will be unique. $15/$13.5 w card, 2-3:30 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Benefit Concert. The choirs of Grace Church, with singers and instrumentalists from the region, offer an afternoon of music to raise money for Fair Haven Concerned, featuring a performance of Frostiana by Randall Thompson. Free will offering, 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchar99@yahoo.com, 802-775-4301.
Science Pub. Math Modeling — Not Just for Scientists. Kenneth Mulder, mathematician, will demonstrate the intuitive models used that can be modeled using computers and relatively simple mathematics. 4 p.m. Bomoseen Lodge, Castleton, marthalmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
NAMI Connection Peer Support Group. Free, 90-minute recovery support groups for people living with a mental health condition where people learn from each others experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. 4:30-6 p.m. Rutland Mental Health, 78 South Main, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Monday
Marchch02
Calendar
Better Breather Club. Learn to cope with lung conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and asthma with a combination of guest speakers and problem-solving discussions led by trained facilitators. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street , Rutland , 802-776-5508.
Compassionate Companionship. Do you have a talent to share? Want an easy way to make a big impact in someone’s life? Join Bayada Hospice for a meet-and-greet to learn about the rewards of volunteering for Hospice. On hand will be therapy dogs, refreshments, printed info and applications. 2-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, mperantoni@bayada.com, 802-282-4122.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of Yoga experience, however the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $13-15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
NAMI Family Support Group. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. 6-7:30 p.m. RRMC Leahy Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Amateur Radio (Ham) Licensing Class. 11 week course. At the end of the class, students will be ready to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. You do not need to learn Morse Code to get a license. 6:30-8:30 p.m. NeighborWorks of Western VT, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, timabraham@gamil.com, 802-558-0389.
Tuesday
Marchch03
Calendar
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
MRU Blood Drive. Blood drive for the American Red Cross. To make an appointment call: 1-800-733-2767. To find out your eligibility status call: 1-800-236-3276. 12:30-6 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon, cciejko@millriverschools.org, 802-775-192-5205.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 3-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets while a licensed massage therapist performs massage. $40 and packages, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Free Tax Assistance. February 10 — April 15. For seniors and low-to-middle income younger taxpayers, offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers, certified by the IRS. By appointment only. 12 a.m. , 802-775-8220.
Wednesday
Marchch04
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 1-917-301-7150.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. . 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Human Services Job and Graduate Fair. Learn more about opportunities for continuing your education and finding a career in the human services field. . 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Castleton University Campus Center, 49 University Drive, Castleton, renee.beauprewhite@castleton.edu, 802-468-1339.
Mindfulness Meditation. Every Wednesday. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Integrative Yoga. Gentle to moderate in nature. Beginners will feel challenged but safe. Experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $10 to drop in or sign up for a full session and get a discounted rate, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Ext., Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Author Talk. A reading and talk with Vermont author, Katherine Arden, who will read from her acclaimed Winternight Trilogy. Book signing and Q&A with the author to follow. Complimentary refreshments, tea, coffee and cocoa will be served. 6-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Martin Freeman, Colonization, and Identity. Professor Bill Hart discusses what convinced Freeman, the second black graduate of Middlebury College and the first black president of an American college, that he could only experience freedom, full citizenship, and self-determination in exile in a black republic. . 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
VRPOA Winter Meeting. The guest speaker will be Carl of the Rutland County Solid Waste District and he will talk about the recycling changes going into effect on July 1st in Vermont. 7-8:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, pmrofvrpoa@aol.com, 775-3660.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. . Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
Marchch05
Calendar
Meditation Group. The Sangha (community) meets regularly for Zen Buddhist spiritual practice including zazen (meditation) and liturgy in the Zen tradition. 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets while a licensed massage therapist performs massage. $40 and packages, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Expand on your observational and drawing skills with Figure Drawing sessions with a live model. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Monthly Yoga Nidra. Begin with a few minutes of very gentle movement, then move into a long Yoga Nidra session. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Monthly Yoga Dance. Guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No dance or yoga necessary, no registration, just drop in. First class just $5, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Be prepared to leave your mat with dignity as self love as you honor yourself with yoga. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.