Thursday
7
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $11/$9.90 w card, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Jack Perez. Hollywood director Jack Perez (best known for the “Hercules” TV show and “Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus”) will video chat with PEGTV volunteers about what it’s like directing movies. Email dappelt@pegtv.com to reserve your spot. 6-8 p.m. PEGTV Studios, 1 Scale Ave, Building 24, Rutland, dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Abstract Painting Class. Abstract painting class lead by with Mareva Millarc. Mark Making: Dot, Line, Shape, Pattern. 3 hour class per request of artist. $35.00, 6-9 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. A play seen through the eyes of Christopher, the fifteen-year-old genius narrator with Asperger’s syndrome, by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. $10, 7-9 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
8
November
Veterans Day Ceremony. Veterans are cordially invited to join us and stay for a reception following the ceremony to honor all of the men and women who have served our country in peacetime and in wartime, in all branches of the military and its various capacities. Rutland High School. 1 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, patricia.alonso@rcpsvt.org, 802-775-1443.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Katherine Hall: “Beyond Charlotte’s Web: E. B. White for Adults and Teens.”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
3rd Annual Boutique Evening: Nibbles, Bobbles & Bits. A pre-holiday shopping and social soiree with a variety of local micro vendors. Proceeds will benefit The Mentor Connector of Rutland County serving at-risk youth. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Summit Lodge, 200 Summit Road, Killington, janina@curtisinsuranceagency.net, 802-422-3535.
Peter Pan and Wendy. Presented by Proctor Jr./Sr. High School’s Theater Dept. Follow the adventures of Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael, as they meet the notorious Captain Hook, his band of pirates, the Lost Boys, and more! . $5/$8, 6-8 p.m. Proctor Jr./Sr. High School, 4 Park Street, Proctor, christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 802-459-3353.
POP-UP Art Show Opening Reception. Migration: 2 People 2 Places, One World.pPaintings of Patti Weisser and Carlos Alegria. 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. A play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, seen through the eyes of Christopher, the fifteen-year-old genius narrator with Asperger’s syndrome. $10, 7-9 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
An Evening with Medium Mindi Currier. An open group session to benefit Operation Christmas for Troops. Adults only, please. VIP seating, with an additional 30 minutes of readings $50 per person. Tickets available at 802tix.com and at the door. $30-$50, 8 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Tea Cup Auction. Large selection of items. 10 tickets for $1 or 50 tickets for $5. All funds go to local, national and global missions. Light refreshments served. Doors at 5 p.m. Bid starts at 6 p.m. 5 p.m. M.W.A. Main Hall, W. Main St., Route 30, Wells, 802-325-3203.
Saturday
November
Calendar
Dissipated Eight. Middlebury College’s famous a capella group returns for their fourth performance with great singing, harmony and a touch of comedy. . $8, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Fall Holiday Craft Fair. The Vermont Farmers Market presents its annual event featuring local vendors with crafts, specialty foods and maple products. Support local artisans, bakers and farmers and find distinctive, unique gifts for everyone on your list. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, mhaynes05701@gmail.com, 802-282-2163.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Saturday Wellness Sampler. Half hour free sample classes. Space is limited, please pre-register. Doors are open, join one session or all. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Collage Painting. If you love to paint, yet are looking for a new way to push color with mixed media, this class taught by Anharad Llewelyn is for you. Please bring a bag lunch. $60, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Story Hour. A puppet show and story time with the fun book, “If You Give a Dog a Donut.” Time for crafting, free play, snack and stories. Geared toward children 5 and under, but all are welcome. 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Peter Pan and Wendy. Presented by Proctor Jr./Sr. High School’s Theater Dept. Follow the adventures of Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael, as they meet the notorious Captain Hook, his band of pirates, the Lost Boys, and more! . $5/$8, 1-3 p.m. Proctor Jr./Sr. High School, 4 Park Street, Proctor, christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 802-459-3353.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Sound & salt are a winning combination for deep relaxation, energy balancing and overall wellness with one experience. $25, 4-5 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Harvest Dinner. A variety of seasonal foods, including roast turkey, side dishes and a variety of homemade pies will be served.Harvest Dinner at the Brandon Congregational Church. Free will offering, 5-7 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 49 Park Street, Brandon, mary.cliver49@gmail.com, 802-247-0180.
Turkey dinner with DJ. . $13, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Infinite Lit. Hosted by Michael Kingsbury and Bianca Zanella. Open mic followed by an intermission with refreshments and an opportunity to look at the art on exhibit, then featured poets will perform. Sign up to perform by posting here or emailing thepoetbianca@gmail.com. 7-9 p.m. B&G Gallery, 71-75 Merchants Row, Rutland, thepoetbianca@gmail.com, 603-732-8606.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. A play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, seen through the eyes of Christopher, the fifteen-year-old genius narrator with Asperger’s syndrome. . $10, 7-9 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Bazaar. . 9 a.m.-2 p.m. North Barre Manor, 455 North Main Street, Barre.
Sunday
10
November
Calendar
Small Works Show. Call to artists to submit up to three 2D or 3D pieces of art no larger than 12” x 12” for special small works exhibition and fundraiser. Drop off Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. Opening reception Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m. Artists may chose to donate the entire sale to Stone Valley Arts or receive 50% of the sale. 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 8023252603.
No Strings Marionettes. “Wasabi, A Dragon’s Tale.” Eleven marionettes perform amidst sumptuous story book scenery. $8, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. A play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, seen through the eyes of Christopher, the fifteen-year-old genius narrator with Asperger’s syndrome. $10, 2-4 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Messiah Rehearsals. Rutland Area Chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 8. All are invited to sing in this annual celebration. Rehearsals are Sunday Nov. 10, 17 and 24 and Dec. 1. Mandatory dress rehearsal Dec. 7 from 12:30-2:45 p.m. Scores are available for review before the first rehearsal. . 2-4 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, graceucc@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Reiki II Attunement and Certification. Learn ancient procedures to more precisely direct the flow of Reiki energy, Reiki cleansing and balancing, emotional healing and addiction reduction, and send distance Reiki. Participants should have already completed level I training. $125, 3-6 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Learn to Curl. After completing this introduction to the sport you are eligible to play in our regular league nights or in a pick-up game during open curling. No special equipment needed, wear warm cloths and regular tennis shoes. $20, 3-5 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, Oak St. Ext., Rutland, rutlandrockscurlingclub@gmail.com.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Phil Harrington. Singer/songwriter performing a mix of originals and classic rock covers. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
11
November
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Meditation in the Salt Cave. Enjoy the benefits of the Salt Cave with the relaxing experience of guided meditation led by William Kelley. $19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Learn to Waltz. Learn to dance in a joyful, social atmosphere, taught by Patti Panebianco. Mondays, Oct. 21 — Nov. 25. Free on Oct.21. $16 community, SVA members $14 drop in or $70/$60 full session, 6-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Tuesday
12
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 12-1:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
After School Dance Camp. daily classes with Madeline Warriner in contemporary modern technique and choreography, Jazz and hip-hop. In this inclusive and supportive environment, we will put together a culminating performance. $200-300, 4-6 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
The heART of Cookie Decorating. With cookie artist Chrissy Moore. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Kripalu Yoga. As the weather changes with the seasons, ease the built-up stress and tension. Nourish your body with therapeutic movement in this healing environment. $15 — $100, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. . 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
West Rutland Historical Society Meeting. Program by Marv Elliott of Rutland County Audubon Society on environmental changes at the W. Rutland Marsh and plans for a new public hiking trail. 6:30-7:30 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Conference Room, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, ptkulig_207@outlook.com, 802-438-2255.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
13
November
Calendar
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
After School Dance Camp. daily classes with Madeline Warriner in contemporary modern technique and choreography, Jazz and hip-hop. In this inclusive and supportive environment, we will put together a culminating performance. $200-300, 4-6 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Rutland Young Professionals November Mix. Young professionals and children alike welcome for a night of play and networking. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wonderfeet Kid’s Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
E-Cigs, JUUL & the Youth Epidemic. Learn the facts around vaping and e-cigarettes as well as initiatives taking place locally and nationally to educate our youth and reduce vaping. 6-7:30 p.m. Rail Room, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Woodchuck’s Revisited. Two well-known duos from Rutland County, Woodchucks’ Revenge (Peter and Kristina Cady) and Heron Fire (Jon and Peggy Rishel). perform folk, country, pop and comedy material. Suggested donations $10 to $15 per person at the door. 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
Thursday
14
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Basics of Search Engine Optimization. Explore what SEO is and why it matters, how search engines find your website, what your audience is looking for, setting yourself up for success, what can be done to improve SEO. Light lunch provided. Book your spot online. 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51 B Killington Ave., Rutland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8100.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $11/$9.90 w card, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
After School Dance Camp. daily classes with Madeline Warriner in contemporary modern technique and choreography, Jazz and hip-hop. In this inclusive and supportive environment, we will put together a culminating performance. $200-300, 4-6 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic. An internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim-American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes. 7 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
RE:Peter. Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre presents: “Re:Peter,” by RHS graduate Andrew Michael Tarr, a science fiction story about aging, high school, long-term friends and powerful drug companies in Rutland, or Killington Valley as it is called in 2040. . $8 adults, $5 seniors/students, 7-9 p.m. Rutland HIgh School Theatre, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1134.
Anybody Home?. At Home in the World. An environmental and philosophical discussion led by Robert Black. 7-9 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
