Thursday
25
JULY
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Join us for our Annual Cookout at Hapgood Pond State Park in Peru. We’ll have a fire; bring some food to share. Easy nature hike, swim, relax! Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. No dogs. Contact: Edith Kellogg, 775-1246. Free admission with Green Mountain Passport or $4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, emkellogg@myfairpoint.net, 802-775-1246.
Asian Art & Cuisine Camp. Explore Asian cultures through creating art and delicious traditional foods. Instructor Nicole Graves. Minimum 5, Ages 6-12. $120, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Chaffe Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department. Pawlet Vol. Fire Department will be holding their annual auction. The auction is a major fundraiser for the department. 5:30 p.m. Pawlet Firehouse, 155 Vt. Rte. 133, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Partner and experience not necessary. Bring dry shoes if it’s raining. Ring bell if door is locked. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Aaron Audet Band. 50/50 and door prize drawings. Hot dogs, sodas and water are available for purchase. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
FRIday
26
JULY
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Not So Chill Golf Tournament. 18-hole scramble with on-hole events, prizes, swag, a raffle, drink specials and more. Team costumes encouraged. All proceeds support The Chill Foundation and its mission of inspiring youth to overcome challenges through boardsports. $65, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Killington Resort, 4763 Killington Rd., Killington, ryand@chill.org, 802-383-6929.
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. Donations appreciated. 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Friday Night Live: The Samples. Reggae-influenced pop rock band The Samples returns to Vermont to debut tunes from their newest album, “Indian Summer.” Enjoy vendors, games, music, outdoor dining and more. 5-10 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Center Street, Rutland, info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Andrew Frost Artist Reception. Burlington-based photographer Andrew Frost’s work asks viewers to question how they reconcile the idea of a place with the reality of living there. 5-7 p.m. Castleton University Bank Gallery, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland.
Literary Open Mic. Hosted by David Mook, and other special guests. Perform your own original pieces, classics, or other favorites. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, sumacleod@gmail.com, 312-505-4459.
Onion River Jazz Band. This seven-piece ensemble has dedicated itself to the roots of American jazz in New Orleans, featuring genres from the 1890s through the 1940s, including ragtime, Dixieland, Boogie-woogie, and swing. free-will donation, 7:30-9 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Pavarotti. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of the famed opera tenor. $7-$9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
SATURDAY
27
JULY
Pawlet Library Book Sale. Now in its 52nd year, with over 20,000 new, used and antique books, all donated this past year. This huge, all-volunteer-run event benefits the Pawlet Public Library, and is held at the Mettawee Community School because it’s so big. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service. Led by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. Followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Community Luncheon. Italian pasta salad with a side of sliced bologna and watermelon dessert. Luncheons are every fourth Saturday of the month. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 8027754368.
Inquiry into the Revolutionary War Mind. Historian Paul Andriscin turns back the time machine to interview Dr. Jonathan Potts, physician-surgeon for the Continental Army in this region, and Reverend Thomas Allen, Army chaplain here in 1776. $5 adults/free under 15, 2 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 2-4:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
L.C. Jazz Swing Band. 17-piece volunteer swing dance band play music and support music education through scholarships. $8, 7-9:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon , Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Francisco Fullana Concert. Spanish violinist Francisco Fullana is making a name for himself as both a performer and as a leader of innovative educational institutions. Currently performs on the 1735 “Mary Portman” ex-Kreisler Guarneri del Gesù violin. 7 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-6039.
Says You!. The witty, whimsical word game quiz show Says You!. $35, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Dig. A new play by Theresa Rebeck, the author of “Downstairs”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
The heART of Cooking. Aspiring chefs will explore culinary arts from creating delicious treats to presenting them. Plus, themed table decorations and tablescapes to make any occasion special. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Sunday
Julyy28
Calendar
SVA Dance Lab. Erika Schmidt, contemporary dance technique. Guest teachers throughout the summer and fall. Check website for details. $10 SVA members / $12 community members, 9:30-11:45 a.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney , elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Pawlet Library Book Sale. Now in its 52nd year, with over 20,000 new, used and antique books, all donated this past year. This huge, all-volunteer-run event benefits the Pawlet Public Library, and is held at the Mettawee Community School because it’s so big. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Dungeons and Donations: RPG for a Cause!. A full day of role-playing games, adventures and great prizes to support The Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Special guest Doug from Victory Condition Gaming, tickets at joinedbygaming.ticketleap.com. $5 — $10, 12-5 p.m. Freakopolis Geekery Inc., 120 Main Street, Whitehall , sally@freakopolis.com, 518-294-5551.
350 Vermont Rutland County Meeting. We’ll be discussing our campaigns to reduce food waste and to increase use of mass transit. 3-5 p.m. Grace Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Klezmer Band Practice. Led by Gus Bloch. Free and welcome to anyone who plays an instrument. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Rutland City Band Sunday Concert Series. Join Rutland’s very own City Band every Sunday night June through August. 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Pavarotti. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of the famed opera tenor. $7-$9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Monday
Julyy29
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Tai Chi. Mary Joan Waid teaches a series of Qi Qong movements for personal daily practice. We will be tuning our bodies with basic gentle Qi Gong to increase balance, strength, and awareness. $15 per class or $75 for 6-week series, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Summer Music Mondays. Bring a picnic dinner and groove to classic rock, sing along with old favorites, discover original songwriting and tap your foot to country music with talented Vermont solo artists. Concerts held rain (under the pavilion) or shine. 6-8 p.m. Crystal Beach, Lake Bomoseen, Route 30, Castleton, jbaumparel@yahoo.com, 802-558-9036.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Pavarotti. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of the famed opera tenor. $7-$9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Tuesday
Julyy30
Calendar
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Vermont’s Essential Maintenance Practices. For landlords and daycare providers. 4 hours including exam, fulfills the training and certification requirement described in the EMP law on how to work safely with lead. $10, 5-9 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , AHS.VDHALRPGeneral@vermont.gov.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
”Tunesdays” on the Farm. A social gathering for friends and neighbors with live, local music. Share dinner, music and games. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit our food vendors. $5 per family suggested donation, 6-8 p.m. Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, Pittsford, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
The Twangbusters. Danceable retro-twang juke-joint rhythms mixing honkytonk, barrelhouse and jump blues into a potent musical cocktail. This show will have the Castleton Pavilion “shaken and stirred.” Rain or shine, concessions available. CU will be collecting non-perishable food items to support the Castleton food shelf. 7-8 p.m. Castleton University Pavilion, South Street, Castleton, elicia.mailhiot@castleton.edu, 802-468-1013.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Julyy31
Calendar
Meditative Drumming Circle. Experience the power and meditative rejuvenation of a live drum circle. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, a drum if you have it, or just enjoy the rhythms. In inclement weather, the events will move to the Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center at 120 Merchants Row. kelleyw@pyramidvt.com. 7-8:30 a.m. Center Street Marketplace Park, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Legos & Puzzles. Children develop problem-solving skills and have fun while assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing checkers and building with LEGO bricks. For children all ages. 10-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
STEM Storytime. Join us for a weekly story and STEM related activity, for ages 3-7. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Shoot for the Moon. Join us for our final summer program where we will read and learn about the moon!. 1-2 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Traveling Planetarium. Fairbanks Museum brings their planetarium to the Fox Room. Space is limited. Attendees will need to pre-register. Suggested for ages 5 and up. 3-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, art club! Join yoga, ukulele group, creative — space, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Strength Training. This total body fitness program has been designed to teach proven principles of progressive weight training and nutrition for maximum muscle building, toning and fat loss. $70Res/$81NR, 5-6 p.m. Rutland Recreation and Parks Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Steve Hartmann: Seven to Sunset Summer Concert Series. Gather with friends and family to listen to the music of Jericho singer-songwriter Steve Hartmann, part of the Seven to Sunset summer concerts. 7-8:30 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 S Main Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, (802) 773-1822.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils Workshop. Free drop-in classes with Minerologist Alice Blount, Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 15. Classes recommended for children grade 3 level and above. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Vermont Marble Museum, 52 Main Street, Proctor, emeline@vermontmarblemuseum.org, 802-459-2750.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. (Please bring your own drawing materials.) First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Color Correcting and Grading. Guest speaker Kurt Cannon of Peakview Productions will discuss color correction, grading and dynamic range in Final Cut Pro. The PEGTV Producers’ Group meets the first Thursday of every month. dappelt@pegtv.com. 6-8 p.m. PEGTV, 1 Scale Avenue, Suite 108, Rutland, dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Blue grass band Catamount Crossing joins us this week. Free ice cream night. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Manchester Music Festival Concert. Guest artists Bion Tsang, cello; Vassily Primakov, piano; Randall Scarlata, baritone; Emily Daggett Smith, violin; and Craig Sheppard, piano will perform these selections: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words in D Major for Cello & Piano, Op. 109; Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48; and Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 “Archduke”. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, office@mmfvt.org, 8023621956.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Friday
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Opening. “Translation Objects for Situations and Sites,” an installation by Christy Georg, runs August 2-30. 5-7 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts. Chicken wings $.50 ea. with assorted dips and fried foods. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. Public Welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Daby Toure. Pop fusion. Son of the African desert and child of a Parisian musical upbringing, Daby Touré has created new boundaries and categories that go beyond territory, ethnicity or birthright. 5:30 p.m.-7 a.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
The Aquatic Plants of Lake Ninevah. Biologist Michael Lew-Smith dives into the current state of Lake Ninevah’s aquatic plant communities. Learn about the native and rare species that can be found at and below the surface. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mount Holly Elementary School, 150 School Street, Mount Holly, kelly@farmandwilderness.org, 802-422-2068.
Rochester Chamber Music Society. Omer String Quartet. Brahms, Webern, Schumann, Kurtag, Schubert. donation, 7-8:30 p.m. Federated Church of Rochester, 15 N. Main St., VT Route 100, Rochester, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
First Friday Community Jazz Cafe. With Gary Schmidt and guest musicians. 7-8:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net.
Deb Brisson and the Hayburners. Americana and alt-country to rollicking R&B, with soulful vocals, fine harmonies, and driving bass and percussion. free-will donation, 7:30-9 p.m. Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Saturday
August
Active Outdoors
Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Football Game is played between two all-star teams of graduated high school seniors from Vermont & New Hampshire. The game is preceded by a spectacular parade of Shrine Units from throughout the Northeast Region, at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Castleton. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Raffle tickets also available. Funds raised go to benefit Shrine support for children. $12, 5:30 p.m. Dave Wolk Stadium, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, nhvtshrinebowl@gmail.com, (603) 448-1042.
Calendar
Town-Wide Yard Sales. Vendors will be in the main floor of the Brandon Town Hall. Stop in for bargains, a cool drink or snack. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Audubon Field Trip to Buckner Preserve. A morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fair Haven at 8:30 a.m. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or changes due to weather or trail conditions. 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Guitar Workshop. Whether you know three guitar chords or many more, this workshop focuses on your strumming / picking hand, exploring a variety of rhythmic concepts. Two sessions: 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. $60, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
WABA World Breastfeeding Week Walk. The goal is to raise awareness and promote the importance of breastfeeding. For more information contact Lisa Underhill at Rutland Women’s Healthcare@ 802-775-1901 #breastfeeding #WBW2019. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. RRMC Loop, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-775-1901.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Roast Pork Dinner. Roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy and more. Dessert this month will be brownie and ice cream with chocolate syrup. $12, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, dgmach@vermontel.net, 802-325-3428.
Community Chamber Music Concert. Join Manchester Music Festival for recitals with special guest musicians followed by a Q&A hosted by Artistic Director Adam Neiman. Bion Tsang, cello, and Craig Sheppard, piano, will perform Franz Schubert’s Sonata in A minor for Cello & Piano, D. 821 “Arpeggione”. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave., Manchester Center, office@mmfvt.org, 8023621956.
Intuitive Medium Messages. Meet with intuitive medium Brennyn Molloy and share messages from souls that have left this world and from your personal guides and angels. $35., 6-8 p.m. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, 2158 Stage Rd , Benson , Brennyn.Molloy@gmail.com, 802-353-5495.
Brillhart and Smith. This very talented duo have toured extensively for the past six years performing Brillhart’s Cape Breton-influenced fiddle tunes and Smith’s finely crafted folk ballads. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Mrs. Christie. A New Classic Mystery. $20.00 — $58.00, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse , 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always.Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Oklahoma!. A fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.